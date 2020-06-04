Log in
MásMóvil Ibercom, S.A.

MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A.

(MAS)
News 
News

MásMóvil Ibercom S A : Orange does not plan any counter bid for Spain's MasMovil

06/04/2020 | 04:39am EDT

French telecom giant Orange said on Thursday it doesn't plan to make a rival bid for Spanish telecom operator MasMovil after three buyout funds made a 3 billion euro ($3.36 billion) offer on Monday.

"Orange is not contemplating a counter-offer for MasMovil group. Orange has a privileged position in the telco sector in Spain and has the support of the Orange group to continue growing organically in the country," the company said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. 0.53% 22.96 End-of-day quote.12.88%
ORANGE SA -0.13% 11.245 Real-time Quote.-14.14%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 881 M 2 108 M 2 108 M
Net income 2020 155 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2020 1 977 M 2 215 M 2 215 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 0,44%
Capitalization 3 022 M 3 394 M 3 386 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 61,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,84 €
Last Close Price 22,96 €
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Meinrad Spenger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Díez-Hochleitner Rodríguez Chairman
José María del Corro Chief Financial Officer
Santos Fernandez Miguel Chief Technology Officer
José Eulalio Poza Sanz Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A.12.88%3 394
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.14%235 162
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-10.99%83 690
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.05%79 981
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-2.26%53 006
BCE INC.-2.66%39 249
