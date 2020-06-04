MásMóvil Ibercom S A : Orange does not plan any counter bid for Spain's MasMovil

French telecom giant Orange said on Thursday it doesn't plan to make a rival bid for Spanish telecom operator MasMovil after three buyout funds made a 3 billion euro ($3.36 billion) offer on Monday.

"Orange is not contemplating a counter-offer for MasMovil group. Orange has a privileged position in the telco sector in Spain and has the support of the Orange group to continue growing organically in the country," the company said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Nathan Allen)