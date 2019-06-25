Log in
M&T BANK CORPORATION

(MTB)
M&T Bank : Announces Regional Leadership Promotions in Philadelphia and New Jersey

06/25/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

M&T Bank Announces Regional Leadership Promotions in Philadelphia and New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA, P.A., June 25, 2019--M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) has announced a series of leadership promotions to manage operations in New Jersey and the greater Philadelphia region.

The following bank executives have been assigned broader responsibilities:

  • Ira Brown has been promoted to area executive. He previously served as regional president for the bank's Philadelphia and southern New Jersey region, and in his new role will add central and northern New Jersey to his responsibility.
  • Bernard T. Shields has been promoted to regional president for the Philadelphia and southern New Jersey region, reporting to Brown. He previously served as the group vice president and group manager for the bank's commercial real estate group.

'I am proud to continue to represent M&T Bank in the greater Philadelphia region, and expand my role in the Garden State,' said Brown, 'I have every confidence that Bernie will excel in his new role overseeing M&T's complete community banking capabilities in a region where he has fostered deep, meaningful relationships. I look forward to working with him to bring the full depth of our community-focused banking model to the broader Philadelphia and New Jersey area. '

Brown joined M&T Bank in 1999. In his new role, he will oversee operations in the bank's Philadelphia and New Jersey regions. He is actively involved in the community and currently serves on the boards of the Central Philadelphia Development Corporation and Cooper's Ferry Partnership. He is also a member of The CEO Alliance.

Shields began his career at M&T Bank in 2002. He will continue reporting to Brown, while overseeing the bank's Philadelphia and southern New Jersey region. He earned his Bachelor's degree at Saint Joseph's University and holds a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University. He is involved in the board of Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center. In addition, he formerly served on the boards of the Philadelphia Chapter of Risk Management Association, Business Leaders Organized for Catholic Schools (BLOCS), and Brent Celek Take Flight Foundation. He has also served as a coach for local youth baseball, basketball, and soccer leagues.

More information on M&T Bank's regional leadership, visit: https://newsroom.mtb.com/community-regions

About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

© 2019 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

###

Media Contact:
Philip Hosmer
(410) 949-3042
Phosmer@mtb.com

Disclaimer

M&T Bank Corporation published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 17:15:04 UTC
