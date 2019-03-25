Log in
M&T Bank Corporation : Announces First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

03/25/2019

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) plans to announce its first quarter 2019 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Monday, April 15, 2019.  Following the release, M&T will conduct a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the earnings results.  The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

Domestic callers wishing to participate in the call may dial toll free (877) 780-2276.  International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #2869493. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through Monday, April 22, 2019 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to the ID #2869493.  The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 3:00 p.m., April 15, 2019 on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

© 2019 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

Investor Contact:  
Donald J. MacLeod 
(716) 842‑5138          

Media Contact:  
C. Michael Zabel 
(716) 842-5385 

 

M&T Bank Corporation

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-first-quarter-earnings-conference-call-300817770.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
