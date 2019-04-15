M&T Bank Corporation : Announces First Quarter Results 0 04/15/2019 | 06:39am EDT Send by mail :

Change 1Q19 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

1Q19



1Q18



4Q18



1Q18



4Q18











































Net income

$ 483



$ 353



$ 546





37 %



-12 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 462



$ 333



$ 525





39 %



-12 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.35



$ 2.23



$ 3.76





50 %



-11 % Annualized return on average assets



1.68 %



1.22 %



1.84 %















Annualized return on average common equity



13.14 %



9.15 %



14.80 %















During the first quarter of 2019, M&T increased its reserve for legal matters by $50 million in conjunction with matters associated with a subsidiary's role as trustee of Employee Stock Ownership Plans in its Institutional Client Services business. That increase, on an after-tax basis, reduced net income in the recent quarter by $37 million, or $.27 of diluted earnings per common share. Litigation-related accruals in last year's first quarter reduced net income by $102 million, or $.68 of diluted earnings per common share. Also during the recent quarter, M&T realized $37 million of distributed income from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG"), increasing net income in the quarter by $28 million, or $.20 of diluted earnings per common share. Similar income in the year-earlier quarter increased M&T's net income in that period by $17 million, or $.11 of diluted earnings per common share. Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill, core deposit intangible and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T, since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results. Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.38 in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $2.26 in the first quarter of 2018 and $3.79 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net operating income for the recent quarter was $486 million, compared with $357 million in the year-earlier period and $550 million in 2018's fourth quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was 1.76% and 19.56%, respectively, compared with 1.28% and 13.51%, respectively, in the similar 2018 quarter and 1.93% and 22.16%, respectively, in the final quarter of 2018. Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $1.06 billion in the initial 2019 quarter, up 8% from $980 million in the first quarter of 2018, due to a widening of the net interest margin in the recent quarter to 4.04% from 3.71% in the first three months of 2018. The favorable impact from that widening was partially offset by a decline in average earning assets in the recent quarter to $106.1 billion from $107.2 billion in the year-earlier period, reflecting reduced holdings of mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage loans. Taxable-equivalent net interest income in the first quarter of 2019 was down one percent from the fourth quarter of 2018. A 12 basis point widening of the net interest margin from 3.92% in the final 2018 quarter was offset by a $2.8 billion decrease in average interest-bearing deposit balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.









































Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income







































































Change 1Q19 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q19



1Q18



4Q18



1Q18



4Q18











































Average earning assets

$ 106,096



$ 107,231



$ 107,785





-1 %



-2 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 1,056



$ 980



$ 1,065





8 %



-1 % Net interest margin



4.04 %



3.71 %



3.92 %















Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . The provision for credit losses was $22 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $43 million in the year-earlier quarter and $38 million in 2018's final quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $22 million during the recent quarter, improved from $41 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $38 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .10% and .19% in the first three months of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and .17% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $882 million or .99% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2019, compared with $865 million or .99% a year earlier and $894 million or 1.01% at December 31, 2018. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $81 million at March 31, 2019, compared with $101 million at March 31, 2018 and $78 million at December 31, 2018. Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.02 billion at each of March 31, 2019, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018. As a percentage of loans outstanding, the allowance was 1.15% at each of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and 1.16% at March 31, 2018. Asset Quality Metrics







































































Change 1Q19 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q19



1Q18



4Q18



1Q18



4Q18











































At end of quarter







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 882



$ 865



$ 894





2 %



-1 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 81



$ 101



$ 78





-20 %



4 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 963



$ 966



$ 972





—





-1 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 244



$ 235



$ 223





4 %



10 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



.99 %



.99 %



1.01 %

























































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,019



$ 1,020



$ 1,019





—





—

Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.15 %



1.16 %



1.15 %

























































For the period







































Provision for credit losses

$ 22



$ 43



$ 38





-49 %



-42 % Net charge-offs

$ 22



$ 41



$ 38





-45 %



-42 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.10 %



.19 %



.17 %













































(1) Excludes loans acquired at a discount. Predominantly residential real estate loans. Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income totaled $501 million in the recent quarter, up 9% from $459 million in the year-earlier quarter and 4% higher than $481 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increases are reflective of higher mortgage banking revenues, valuation gains on equity securities and distributions from BLG. Noninterest Income







































































Change 1Q19 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q19



1Q18



4Q18



1Q18



4Q18











































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 95



$ 87



$ 92





9 %



3 % Service charges on deposit accounts



103





105





109





-2 %



-5 % Trust income



133





131





135





1 %



-2 % Brokerage services income



12





13





13





-7 %



-2 % Trading account and foreign exchange gains



11





5





17





133 %



-35 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



12





(9)





4





—





—

Other revenues from operations



135





127





111





6 %



21 % Total

$ 501



$ 459



$ 481





9 %



4 % Noninterest expense aggregated $894 million in the first quarter of 2019, $933 million in the year-earlier quarter and $802 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, noninterest operating expenses were $889 million in the recent quarter, $927 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $797 million in the final 2018 quarter. The decrease in noninterest expense from the first quarter of 2018 was largely attributable to lower accruals for legal matters and FDIC assessments offset, in part, by higher costs for salaries and employee benefits. The higher noninterest expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 reflected seasonally higher stock-based compensation and employee benefits expenses and the addition to the reserve for legal matters that were partially offset by lower charitable contributions. Noninterest Expense







































































Change 1Q19 vs.

($ in millions)

1Q19



1Q18



4Q18



1Q18



4Q18











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 499



$ 463



$ 439





8 %



14 % Equipment and net occupancy



79





75





74





6 %



8 % Outside data processing and software



52





49





50





8 %



4 % FDIC assessments



10





20





10





-54 %



-4 % Advertising and marketing



20





16





26





25 %



-22 % Printing, postage and supplies



10





9





9





6 %



12 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



5





7





5





-24 %



-6 % Other costs of operations



219





294





189





-26 %



15 % Total

$ 894



$ 933



$ 802





-4 %



11 %









































The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 57.6% in the first quarter of 2019, 64.0% in the year-earlier quarter and 51.7% in the final three months of 2018. Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $120.0 billion at March 31, 2019, compared with $118.6 billion and $120.1 billion at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $88.6 billion at March 31, 2019, $87.7 billion at March 31, 2018 and $88.5 billion at December 31, 2018. Total deposits were $90.5 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $90.9 billion at March 31, 2018 and $90.2 billion at December 31, 2018. Total shareholders' equity was $15.6 billion at March 31, 2019 and $15.7 billion a year earlier, representing 12.99% and 13.24%, respectively, of total assets. Total shareholders' equity was $15.5 billion, or 12.87% of total assets at December 31, 2018. Common shareholders' equity was $14.4 billion, or $105.04 per share, at March 31, 2019, compared with $14.5 billion, or $98.60 per share, a year-earlier and $14.2 billion, or $102.69 per share, at December 31, 2018. Tangible equity per common share was $71.19 at March 31, 2019, compared with $66.99 at March 31, 2018 and $69.28 at December 31, 2018. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.05% at March 31, 2019. In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 2,150,000 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $170.06, for a total cost of $366 million. Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #2869493. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations . A replay of the call will be available through Monday, April 22, 2019 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to ID #2869493. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations . M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. Forward-Looking Statements . This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or regulatory agencies; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements. These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors. Financial Highlights





Three months ended















March 31











Amounts in thousands, except per share

2019



2018



Change



Performance

























Net income

$ 482,742





352,610





37 %

Net income available to common shareholders



462,086





332,749





39 %

Per common share:

























Basic earnings

$ 3.35





2.24





50 %

Diluted earnings



3.35





2.23





50 %

Cash dividends

$ 1.00





.75





33 %

Common shares outstanding:

























Average - diluted (1)



137,920





148,905





-7 %

Period end (2)



136,637





146,799





-7 %

Return on (annualized):

























Average total assets



1.68 %



1.22 %









Average common shareholders' equity



13.14 %



9.15 %









Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,056,027





980,326





8 %

Yield on average earning assets



4.71 %



4.11 %









Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



1.04 %



.64 %









Net interest spread



3.67 %



3.47 %









Contribution of interest-free funds



.37 %



.24 %









Net interest margin



4.04 %



3.71 %









Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.10 %



.19 %









Net operating results (3)

























Net operating income

$ 486,440





357,498





36 %

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.38





2.26





50 %

Return on (annualized):

























Average tangible assets



1.76 %



1.28 %









Average tangible common equity



19.56 %



13.51 %









Efficiency ratio



57.56 %



63.98 %









































At March 31







Loan quality

2019



2018



Change



Nonaccrual loans

$ 881,611





864,671





2 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



81,335





101,514





-20 %

Total nonperforming assets

$ 962,946





966,185





—



Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 244,257





235,325





4 %

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

























Nonaccrual loans

$ 35,481





36,618





-3 %

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



194,510





223,611





-13 %

Renegotiated loans

$ 267,952





226,829





18 %

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)

$ 43,995





49,349





-11 %

Purchased impaired loans (6):

























Outstanding customer balance

$ 495,163





643,124





-23 %

Carrying amount



278,783





378,000





-26 %

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



.99 %



.99 %









Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.15 %



1.16 %













(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the

calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Excludes loans acquired at a discount. Predominantly residential real estate loans. (5) Loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are

presented separately. (6) Accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value. Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2019



2018



2018



2018



2018

Performance







































Net income

$ 482,742





546,219





526,091





493,160





352,610

Net income available to common shareholders



462,086





525,328





505,365





472,600





332,749

Per common share:







































Basic earnings

$ 3.35





3.76





3.54





3.26





2.24

Diluted earnings



3.35





3.76





3.53





3.26





2.23

Cash dividends

$ 1.00





1.00





1.00





.80





.75

Common shares outstanding:







































Average - diluted (1)



137,920





139,838





142,976





144,998





148,905

Period end (2)



136,637





138,534





141,479





144,261





146,799

Return on (annualized):







































Average total assets



1.68 %



1.84 %



1.80 %



1.70 %



1.22 % Average common shareholders' equity



13.14 %



14.80 %



14.08 %



13.32 %



9.15 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,056,027





1,064,918





1,034,771





1,014,184





980,326

Yield on average earning assets



4.71 %



4.51 %



4.40 %



4.28 %



4.11 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



1.04 %



.94 %



.82 %



.71 %



.64 % Net interest spread



3.67 %



3.57 %



3.58 %



3.57 %



3.47 % Contribution of interest-free funds



.37 %



.35 %



.30 %



.26 %



.24 % Net interest margin



4.04 %



3.92 %



3.88 %



3.83 %



3.71 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.10 %



.17 %



.07 %



.16 %



.19 % Net operating results (3)







































Net operating income

$ 486,440





550,169





530,619





497,869





357,498

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



3.38





3.79





3.56





3.29





2.26

Return on (annualized):







































Average tangible assets



1.76 %



1.93 %



1.89 %



1.79 %



1.28 % Average tangible common equity



19.56 %



22.16 %



21.00 %



19.91 %



13.51 % Efficiency ratio



57.56 %



51.70 %



51.41 %



52.42 %



63.98 %













































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Loan quality

2019



2018



2018



2018



2018

Nonaccrual loans

$ 881,611





893,608





870,832





819,984





864,671

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



81,335





78,375





87,333





98,062





101,514

Total nonperforming assets

$ 962,946





971,983





958,165





918,046





966,185

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 244,257





222,527





254,360





223,026





235,325

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 35,481





34,667





33,570





34,870





36,618

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



194,510





192,443





195,450





202,394





223,611

Renegotiated loans

$ 267,952





245,367





242,892





242,528





226,829

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or

more (5)

$ 43,995





39,750





44,223





47,405





49,349

Purchased impaired loans (6):







































Outstanding customer balance

$ 495,163





529,520





572,979





606,683





643,124

Carrying amount



278,783





303,305





325,980





352,465





378,000

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



.99 %



1.01 %



1.00 %



.93 %



.99 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.15 %



1.15 %



1.18 %



1.16 %



1.16 %















(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the

calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Excludes loans acquired at a discount. Predominantly residential real estate loans. (5) Loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are

presented separately. (6) Accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three months ended















March 31











Dollars in thousands

2019



2018



Change



Interest income

$ 1,226,309





1,082,150





13 %

Interest expense



176,249





106,633





65



Net interest income



1,050,060





975,517





8



Provision for credit losses



22,000





43,000





-49



Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,028,060





932,517





10



Other income

























Mortgage banking revenues



95,311





87,306





9



Service charges on deposit accounts



103,112





105,115





-2



Trust income



132,786





131,375





1



Brokerage services income



12,476





13,392





-7



Trading account and foreign exchange gains



10,802





4,637





133



Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



11,841





(9,431)





—



Other revenues from operations



134,437





126,302





6



Total other income



500,765





458,696





9



Other expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



499,200





463,428





8



Equipment and net occupancy



79,347





74,797





6



Outside data processing and software



52,417





48,429





8



FDIC assessments



9,426





20,280





-54



Advertising and marketing



20,275





16,248





25



Printing, postage and supplies



9,855





9,319





6



Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



5,020





6,632





-24



Other costs of operations



218,808





294,211





-26



Total other expense



894,348





933,344





-4



Income before income taxes



634,477





457,869





39



Applicable income taxes



151,735





105,259





44



Net income

$ 482,742





352,610





37 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2019



2018



2018



2018



2018

Interest income

$ 1,226,309





1,220,281





1,167,375





1,128,905





1,082,150

Interest expense



176,249





161,321





138,337





120,118





106,633

Net interest income



1,050,060





1,058,960





1,029,038





1,008,787





975,517

Provision for credit losses



22,000





38,000





16,000





35,000





43,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



1,028,060





1,020,960





1,013,038





973,787





932,517

Other income







































Mortgage banking revenues



95,311





92,229





88,408





92,499





87,306

Service charges on deposit accounts



103,112





108,791





108,647





106,784





105,115

Trust income



132,786





135,024





133,545





137,641





131,375

Brokerage services income



12,476





12,781





12,267





12,629





13,392

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



10,802





16,582





6,073





5,255





4,637

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



11,841





4,219





(3,415)





2,326





(9,431)

Other revenues from operations



134,437





110,970





113,769





100,280





126,302

Total other income



500,765





480,596





459,294





457,414





458,696

Other expense







































Salaries and employee benefits



499,200





438,928





431,371





418,537





463,428

Equipment and net occupancy



79,347





73,519





77,481





73,031





74,797

Outside data processing and software



52,417





50,206





50,678





49,712





48,429

FDIC assessments



9,426





9,837





18,849





19,560





20,280

Advertising and marketing



20,275





25,910





21,784





21,768





16,248

Printing, postage and supplies



9,855





8,777





8,843





8,719





9,319

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



5,020





5,359





6,143





6,388





6,632

Other costs of operations



218,808





189,626





160,830





178,862





294,211

Total other expense



894,348





802,162





775,979





776,577





933,344

Income before income taxes



634,477





699,394





696,353





654,624





457,869

Applicable income taxes



151,735





153,175





170,262





161,464





105,259

Net income

$ 482,742





546,219





526,091





493,160





352,610

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





March 31











Dollars in thousands

2019



2018



Change



ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks

$ 1,267,260





1,291,664





-2 %

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



7,602,897





6,135,434





24



Federal funds sold



—





1,000





—



Trading account



276,322





141,134





96



Investment securities



12,536,840





14,066,564





-11



Loans and leases:

























Commercial, financial, etc.



23,090,204





21,697,522





6



Real estate - commercial



34,690,930





33,753,506





3



Real estate - consumer



16,769,933





18,960,946





-12



Consumer



14,088,816





13,298,775





6



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



88,639,883





87,710,749





1



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,019,337





1,019,671





—



Net loans and leases



87,620,546





86,691,078





1



Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



43,947





64,957





-32



Other assets



6,084,281





5,637,881





8



Total assets

$ 120,025,205





118,622,824





1 %





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 29,966,753





31,817,516





-6 %

Interest-bearing deposits



59,433,806





58,851,050





1



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



1,069,191





278,064





285



Total deposits



90,469,750





90,946,630





-1



Short-term borrowings



3,602,566





1,626,129





122



Accrued interest and other liabilities



1,889,336





1,749,320





8



Long-term borrowings



8,476,024





8,591,051





-1



Total liabilities



104,437,676





102,913,130





1



Shareholders' equity:

























Preferred



1,231,500





1,231,500





—



Common



14,356,029





14,478,194





-1



Total shareholders' equity



15,587,529





15,709,694





-1



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 120,025,205





118,622,824





1 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend











March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

Dollars in thousands

2019



2018



2018



2018



2018

ASSETS







































Cash and due from banks

$ 1,267,260





1,605,439





1,311,611





1,367,594





1,291,664

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



7,602,897





8,105,197





6,523,746





6,669,985





6,135,434

Federal funds sold



—





—





—





1,500





1,000

Trading account



276,322





185,584





125,038





148,303





141,134

Investment securities



12,536,840





12,692,813





13,073,881





13,283,002





14,066,564

Loans and leases:







































Commercial, financial, etc.



23,090,204





22,977,976





21,635,394





21,894,857





21,697,522

Real estate - commercial



34,690,930





34,363,556





33,518,375





34,137,937





33,753,506

Real estate - consumer



16,769,933





17,154,446





17,721,399





18,310,712





18,960,946

Consumer



14,088,816





13,970,499





13,805,317





13,453,944





13,298,775

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



88,639,883





88,466,477





86,680,485





87,797,450





87,710,749

Less: allowance for credit losses



1,019,337





1,019,444





1,019,488





1,019,248





1,019,671

Net loans and leases



87,620,546





87,447,033





85,660,997





86,778,202





86,691,078

Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets



43,947





47,067





52,426





58,569





64,957

Other assets



6,084,281





5,421,158





5,486,826





5,525,786





5,637,881

Total assets

$ 120,025,205





120,097,403





116,827,637





118,426,053





118,622,824











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 29,966,753





32,256,668





31,773,560





32,086,191





31,817,516

Interest-bearing deposits



59,433,806





57,087,998





56,919,549





56,924,970





58,851,050

Deposits at Cayman Islands office



1,069,191





811,906





447,287





261,427





278,064

Total deposits



90,469,750





90,156,572





89,140,396





89,272,588





90,946,630

Short-term borrowings



3,602,566





4,398,378





1,310,110





3,239,416





1,626,129

Accrued interest and other liabilities



1,889,336





1,637,348





1,800,778





1,953,848





1,749,320

Long-term borrowings



8,476,024





8,444,914





9,140,268





8,382,316





8,591,051

Total liabilities



104,437,676





104,637,212





101,391,552





102,848,168





102,913,130

Shareholders' equity:







































Preferred



1,231,500





1,231,500





1,231,500





1,231,500





1,231,500

Common



14,356,029





14,228,691





14,204,585





14,346,385





14,478,194

Total shareholders' equity



15,587,529





15,460,191





15,436,085





15,577,885





15,709,694

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 120,025,205





120,097,403





116,827,637





118,426,053





118,622,824

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates





Three months ended



Change in balance









March 31,



March 31,



December 31,



March 31, 2019 from





Dollars in millions

2019



2018



2018



March 31,



December 31,









Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



2018



2018





ASSETS



































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 4,605





2.41 %



4,941





1.53 %



7,394





2.23 %



-7 %



-38 %



Federal funds sold



—





—





3





1.85





—





—





—





—





Trading account



65





3.40





54





3.00





56





2.65





21





17





Investment securities



12,949





2.52





14,467





2.33





13,034





2.41





-10





-1





Loans and leases, net of unearned discount



































































Commercial, financial, etc.



23,010





5.07





21,547





4.28





22,376





4.92





7





3





Real estate - commercial



34,524





5.34





33,652





4.73





33,586





5.27





3





3





Real estate - consumer



16,939





4.37





19,274





4.06





17,421





4.31





-12





-3





Consumer



14,004





5.51





13,293





5.00





13,918





5.35





5





1





Total loans and leases, net



88,477





5.15





87,766





4.55





87,301





5.02





1





1





Total earning assets



106,096





4.71





107,231





4.11





107,785





4.51





-1





-2





Goodwill



4,593













4,593













4,593













—





—





Core deposit and other intangible assets



45













68













50













-34





-9





Other assets



6,105













5,792













5,371













5





14





Total assets

$ 116,839













117,684













117,799













-1 %



-1 %









































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































































Interest-bearing deposits



































































Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 52,095





.59





52,504





.31





51,820





.54





-1 %



1 %



Time deposits



6,351





1.35





6,320





.70





5,960





1.07





—





7





Deposits at Cayman Islands office



972





1.98





248





.62





693





1.81





293





40





Total interest-bearing deposits



59,418





.70





59,072





.36





58,473





.61





1





2





Short-term borrowings



1,091





2.49





280





1.28





315





1.91





290





247





Long-term borrowings



8,494





3.23





8,606





2.54





9,239





3.03





-1





-8





Total interest-bearing liabilities



69,003





1.04





67,958





.64





68,027





.94





2





1





Noninterest-bearing deposits



30,315













32,047













32,631













-5





-7





Other liabilities



1,952













1,620













1,752













20





11





Total liabilities



101,270













101,625













102,410













—





-1





Shareholders' equity



15,569













16,059













15,389













-3





1





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 116,839













117,684













117,799













-1 %



-1 %









































































Net interest spread











3.67













3.47













3.57





















Contribution of interest-free funds











.37













.24













.35





















Net interest margin











4.04 %











3.71 %











3.92 %



















Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2019



2018



2018



2018



2018

Income statement data







































In thousands, except per share







































Net income







































Net income

$ 482,742





546,219





526,091





493,160





352,610

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



3,698





3,950





4,528





4,709





4,888

Net operating income

$ 486,440





550,169





530,619





497,869





357,498











































Earnings per common share







































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 3.35





3.76





3.53





3.26





2.23

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.03





.03





.03





.03





.03

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 3.38





3.79





3.56





3.29





2.26











































Other expense







































Other expense

$ 894,348





802,162





775,979





776,577





933,344

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(5,020)





(5,359)





(6,143)





(6,388)





(6,632)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 889,328





796,803





769,836





770,189





926,712

Efficiency ratio







































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 889,328





796,803





769,836





770,189





926,712

Taxable-equivalent net interest income



1,056,027





1,064,918





1,034,771





1,014,184





980,326

Other income



500,765





480,596





459,294





457,414





458,696

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



11,841





4,219





(3,415)





2,326





(9,431)

Denominator

$ 1,544,951





1,541,295





1,497,480





1,469,272





1,448,453

Efficiency ratio



57.56 %



51.70 %



51.41 %



52.42 %



63.98 % Balance sheet data







































In millions







































Average assets







































Average assets

$ 116,839





117,799





115,997





116,413





117,684

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(45)





(50)





(55)





(62)





(68)

Deferred taxes



12





13





14





17





18

Average tangible assets

$ 112,213





113,169





111,363





111,775





113,041

Average common equity







































Average total equity

$ 15,569





15,389





15,549





15,533





16,059

Preferred stock



(1,232)





(1,232)





(1,232)





(1,232)





(1,232)

Average common equity



14,337





14,157





14,317





14,301





14,827

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(45)





(50)





(55)





(62)





(68)

Deferred taxes



12





13





14





17





18

Average tangible common equity

$ 9,711





9,527





9,683





9,663





10,184

At end of quarter







































Total assets







































Total assets

$ 120,025





120,097





116,828





118,426





118,623

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(44)





(47)





(52)





(59)





(65)

Deferred taxes



12





13





14





16





17

Total tangible assets

$ 115,400





115,470





112,197





113,790





113,982

Total common equity







































Total equity

$ 15,588





15,460





15,436





15,578





15,710

Preferred stock



(1,232)





(1,232)





(1,232)





(1,232)





(1,232)

Undeclared dividends - cumulative preferred stock



(3)





(3)





(3)





(3)





(3)

Common equity, net of undeclared cumulative preferred

dividends



14,353





14,225





14,201





14,343





14,475

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(44)





(47)





(52)





(59)





(65)

Deferred taxes



12





13





14





16





17

Total tangible common equity

$ 9,728





9,598





9,570





9,707





9,834











(1) After any related tax effect. INVESTOR CONTACT: Donald J. MacLeod

(716) 842-5138 MEDIA CONTACT: C. Michael Zabel

(716) 842-5385 View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-first-quarter-results-300831930.html SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

