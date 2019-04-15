|
M&T Bank Corporation : Announces First Quarter Results
04/15/2019 | 06:39am EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $3.35 in the initial 2019 quarter, 50% higher than $2.23 in the year-earlier quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the recent quarter was $483 million, up from $353 million in the first quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share and GAAP-basis net income were $3.76 and $546 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2018. GAAP-basis net income for the first quarter of 2019 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was 1.68% and 13.14%, respectively, compared with 1.22% and 9.15%, respectively, in the corresponding 2018 period and 1.84% and 14.80%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of M&T, commented on the recent quarter's results, "M&T's performance during the first three months of 2019 was strong. We were particularly pleased with the growth experienced in our commercial loan portfolios, which rose 3% from the fourth quarter. During the recent quarter, M&T purchased servicing rights for over $13 billion of residential real estate loans, boosting mortgage banking revenues by $8 million. Credit results continued to be solid, with net charge-offs representing an annualized .10% of average loans. Overall, it was a good start to 2019."
Earnings Highlights
Change 1Q19 vs.
($ in millions, except per share data)
1Q19
1Q18
4Q18
1Q18
4Q18
Net income
$
483
$
353
$
546
37
%
-12
%
Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted
$
462
$
333
$
525
39
%
-12
%
Diluted earnings per common share
$
3.35
$
2.23
$
3.76
50
%
-11
%
Annualized return on average assets
1.68
%
1.22
%
1.84
%
Annualized return on average common equity
13.14
%
9.15
%
14.80
%
During the first quarter of 2019, M&T increased its reserve for legal matters by $50 million in conjunction with matters associated with a subsidiary's role as trustee of Employee Stock Ownership Plans in its Institutional Client Services business. That increase, on an after-tax basis, reduced net income in the recent quarter by $37 million, or $.27 of diluted earnings per common share. Litigation-related accruals in last year's first quarter reduced net income by $102 million, or $.68 of diluted earnings per common share. Also during the recent quarter, M&T realized $37 million of distributed income from Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG"), increasing net income in the quarter by $28 million, or $.20 of diluted earnings per common share. Similar income in the year-earlier quarter increased M&T's net income in that period by $17 million, or $.11 of diluted earnings per common share.
Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill, core deposit intangible and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T, since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $3.38 in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $2.26 in the first quarter of 2018 and $3.79 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net operating income for the recent quarter was $486 million, compared with $357 million in the year-earlier period and $550 million in 2018's fourth quarter. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was 1.76% and 19.56%, respectively, compared with 1.28% and 13.51%, respectively, in the similar 2018 quarter and 1.93% and 22.16%, respectively, in the final quarter of 2018.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income. Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $1.06 billion in the initial 2019 quarter, up 8% from $980 million in the first quarter of 2018, due to a widening of the net interest margin in the recent quarter to 4.04% from 3.71% in the first three months of 2018. The favorable impact from that widening was partially offset by a decline in average earning assets in the recent quarter to $106.1 billion from $107.2 billion in the year-earlier period, reflecting reduced holdings of mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage loans. Taxable-equivalent net interest income in the first quarter of 2019 was down one percent from the fourth quarter of 2018. A 12 basis point widening of the net interest margin from 3.92% in the final 2018 quarter was offset by a $2.8 billion decrease in average interest-bearing deposit balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change 1Q19 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q19
1Q18
4Q18
1Q18
4Q18
Average earning assets
$
106,096
$
107,231
$
107,785
-1
%
-2
%
Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent
$
1,056
$
980
$
1,065
8
%
-1
%
Net interest margin
4.04
%
3.71
%
3.92
%
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality. The provision for credit losses was $22 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared with $43 million in the year-earlier quarter and $38 million in 2018's final quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $22 million during the recent quarter, improved from $41 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $38 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .10% and .19% in the first three months of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and .17% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $882 million or .99% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2019, compared with $865 million or .99% a year earlier and $894 million or 1.01% at December 31, 2018. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $81 million at March 31, 2019, compared with $101 million at March 31, 2018 and $78 million at December 31, 2018.
Allowance for Credit Losses. M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.02 billion at each of March 31, 2019, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018. As a percentage of loans outstanding, the allowance was 1.15% at each of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 and 1.16% at March 31, 2018.
Asset Quality Metrics
Change 1Q19 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q19
1Q18
4Q18
1Q18
4Q18
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$
882
$
865
$
894
2
%
-1
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
$
81
$
101
$
78
-20
%
4
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
963
$
966
$
972
—
-1
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
$
244
$
235
$
223
4
%
10
%
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
.99
%
.99
%
1.01
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
1,019
$
1,020
$
1,019
—
—
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.15
%
1.16
%
1.15
%
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$
22
$
43
$
38
-49
%
-42
%
Net charge-offs
$
22
$
41
$
38
-45
%
-42
%
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
.10
%
.19
%
.17
%
(1)
Excludes loans acquired at a discount. Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Noninterest Income and Expense. Noninterest income totaled $501 million in the recent quarter, up 9% from $459 million in the year-earlier quarter and 4% higher than $481 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The increases are reflective of higher mortgage banking revenues, valuation gains on equity securities and distributions from BLG.
Noninterest Income
Change 1Q19 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q19
1Q18
4Q18
1Q18
4Q18
Mortgage banking revenues
$
95
$
87
$
92
9
%
3
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
103
105
109
-2
%
-5
%
Trust income
133
131
135
1
%
-2
%
Brokerage services income
12
13
13
-7
%
-2
%
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
11
5
17
133
%
-35
%
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
12
(9)
4
—
—
Other revenues from operations
135
127
111
6
%
21
%
Total
$
501
$
459
$
481
9
%
4
%
Noninterest expense aggregated $894 million in the first quarter of 2019, $933 million in the year-earlier quarter and $802 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, noninterest operating expenses were $889 million in the recent quarter, $927 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $797 million in the final 2018 quarter. The decrease in noninterest expense from the first quarter of 2018 was largely attributable to lower accruals for legal matters and FDIC assessments offset, in part, by higher costs for salaries and employee benefits. The higher noninterest expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the fourth quarter of 2018 reflected seasonally higher stock-based compensation and employee benefits expenses and the addition to the reserve for legal matters that were partially offset by lower charitable contributions.
Noninterest Expense
Change 1Q19 vs.
($ in millions)
1Q19
1Q18
4Q18
1Q18
4Q18
Salaries and employee benefits
$
499
$
463
$
439
8
%
14
%
Equipment and net occupancy
79
75
74
6
%
8
%
Outside data processing and software
52
49
50
8
%
4
%
FDIC assessments
10
20
10
-54
%
-4
%
Advertising and marketing
20
16
26
25
%
-22
%
Printing, postage and supplies
10
9
9
6
%
12
%
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
5
7
5
-24
%
-6
%
Other costs of operations
219
294
189
-26
%
15
%
Total
$
894
$
933
$
802
-4
%
11
%
The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 57.6% in the first quarter of 2019, 64.0% in the year-earlier quarter and 51.7% in the final three months of 2018.
Balance Sheet. M&T had total assets of $120.0 billion at March 31, 2019, compared with $118.6 billion and $120.1 billion at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $88.6 billion at March 31, 2019, $87.7 billion at March 31, 2018 and $88.5 billion at December 31, 2018. Total deposits were $90.5 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $90.9 billion at March 31, 2018 and $90.2 billion at December 31, 2018.
Total shareholders' equity was $15.6 billion at March 31, 2019 and $15.7 billion a year earlier, representing 12.99% and 13.24%, respectively, of total assets. Total shareholders' equity was $15.5 billion, or 12.87% of total assets at December 31, 2018. Common shareholders' equity was $14.4 billion, or $105.04 per share, at March 31, 2019, compared with $14.5 billion, or $98.60 per share, a year-earlier and $14.2 billion, or $102.69 per share, at December 31, 2018. Tangible equity per common share was $71.19 at March 31, 2019, compared with $66.99 at March 31, 2018 and $69.28 at December 31, 2018. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 10.05% at March 31, 2019.
In accordance with its capital plan, M&T repurchased 2,150,000 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $170.06, for a total cost of $366 million.
Conference Call. Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss first quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #2869493. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Monday, April 22, 2019 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to ID #2869493. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.
Forward-Looking Statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.
Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or regulatory agencies; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.
These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
March 31
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2019
2018
Change
Performance
Net income
$
482,742
352,610
37
%
Net income available to common shareholders
462,086
332,749
39
%
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
3.35
2.24
50
%
Diluted earnings
3.35
2.23
50
%
Cash dividends
$
1.00
.75
33
%
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
137,920
148,905
-7
%
Period end (2)
136,637
146,799
-7
%
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.68
%
1.22
%
Average common shareholders' equity
13.14
%
9.15
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,056,027
980,326
8
%
Yield on average earning assets
4.71
%
4.11
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
1.04
%
.64
%
Net interest spread
3.67
%
3.47
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.37
%
.24
%
Net interest margin
4.04
%
3.71
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.10
%
.19
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
486,440
357,498
36
%
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.38
2.26
50
%
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.76
%
1.28
%
Average tangible common equity
19.56
%
13.51
%
Efficiency ratio
57.56
%
63.98
%
At March 31
Loan quality
2019
2018
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$
881,611
864,671
2
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
81,335
101,514
-20
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
962,946
966,185
—
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
244,257
235,325
4
%
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
35,481
36,618
-3
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
194,510
223,611
-13
%
Renegotiated loans
$
267,952
226,829
18
%
Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)
$
43,995
49,349
-11
%
Purchased impaired loans (6):
Outstanding customer balance
$
495,163
643,124
-23
%
Carrying amount
278,783
378,000
-26
%
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
.99
%
.99
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.15
%
1.16
%
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the
calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Excludes loans acquired at a discount. Predominantly residential real estate loans.
(5)
Loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are
presented separately.
(6)
Accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Performance
Net income
$
482,742
546,219
526,091
493,160
352,610
Net income available to common shareholders
462,086
525,328
505,365
472,600
332,749
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
3.35
3.76
3.54
3.26
2.24
Diluted earnings
3.35
3.76
3.53
3.26
2.23
Cash dividends
$
1.00
1.00
1.00
.80
.75
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
137,920
139,838
142,976
144,998
148,905
Period end (2)
136,637
138,534
141,479
144,261
146,799
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.68
%
1.84
%
1.80
%
1.70
%
1.22
%
Average common shareholders' equity
13.14
%
14.80
%
14.08
%
13.32
%
9.15
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,056,027
1,064,918
1,034,771
1,014,184
980,326
Yield on average earning assets
4.71
%
4.51
%
4.40
%
4.28
%
4.11
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
1.04
%
.94
%
.82
%
.71
%
.64
%
Net interest spread
3.67
%
3.57
%
3.58
%
3.57
%
3.47
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.37
%
.35
%
.30
%
.26
%
.24
%
Net interest margin
4.04
%
3.92
%
3.88
%
3.83
%
3.71
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.10
%
.17
%
.07
%
.16
%
.19
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
486,440
550,169
530,619
497,869
357,498
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
3.38
3.79
3.56
3.29
2.26
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.76
%
1.93
%
1.89
%
1.79
%
1.28
%
Average tangible common equity
19.56
%
22.16
%
21.00
%
19.91
%
13.51
%
Efficiency ratio
57.56
%
51.70
%
51.41
%
52.42
%
63.98
%
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Loan quality
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Nonaccrual loans
$
881,611
893,608
870,832
819,984
864,671
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
81,335
78,375
87,333
98,062
101,514
Total nonperforming assets
$
962,946
971,983
958,165
918,046
966,185
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
244,257
222,527
254,360
223,026
235,325
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
35,481
34,667
33,570
34,870
36,618
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
194,510
192,443
195,450
202,394
223,611
Renegotiated loans
$
267,952
245,367
242,892
242,528
226,829
Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or
more (5)
$
43,995
39,750
44,223
47,405
49,349
Purchased impaired loans (6):
Outstanding customer balance
$
495,163
529,520
572,979
606,683
643,124
Carrying amount
278,783
303,305
325,980
352,465
378,000
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
.99
%
1.01
%
1.00
%
.93
%
.99
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.15
%
1.15
%
1.18
%
1.16
%
1.16
%
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the
calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Excludes loans acquired at a discount. Predominantly residential real estate loans.
(5)
Loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are
presented separately.
(6)
Accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three months ended
March 31
Dollars in thousands
2019
2018
Change
Interest income
$
1,226,309
1,082,150
13
%
Interest expense
176,249
106,633
65
Net interest income
1,050,060
975,517
8
Provision for credit losses
22,000
43,000
-49
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,028,060
932,517
10
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
95,311
87,306
9
Service charges on deposit accounts
103,112
105,115
-2
Trust income
132,786
131,375
1
Brokerage services income
12,476
13,392
-7
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
10,802
4,637
133
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
11,841
(9,431)
—
Other revenues from operations
134,437
126,302
6
Total other income
500,765
458,696
9
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
499,200
463,428
8
Equipment and net occupancy
79,347
74,797
6
Outside data processing and software
52,417
48,429
8
FDIC assessments
9,426
20,280
-54
Advertising and marketing
20,275
16,248
25
Printing, postage and supplies
9,855
9,319
6
Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets
5,020
6,632
-24
Other costs of operations
218,808
294,211
-26
Total other expense
894,348
933,344
-4
Income before income taxes
634,477
457,869
39
Applicable income taxes
151,735
105,259
44
Net income
$
482,742
352,610
37
%
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dollars in thousands
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Interest income
$
1,226,309
1,220,281
1,167,375
1,128,905
1,082,150
Interest expense
176,249
161,321
138,337
120,118
106,633
Net interest income
1,050,060
1,058,960
1,029,038
1,008,787
975,517
Provision for credit losses
22,000
38,000
16,000
35,000
43,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,028,060
1,020,960
1,013,038
973,787
932,517
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
95,311
92,229
88,408
92,499
87,306
Service charges on deposit accounts
103,112
108,791
108,647
106,784
105,115
Trust income
132,786
135,024
133,545
137,641
131,375
Brokerage services income
12,476
12,781
12,267
12,629
13,392
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
10,802
16,582
6,073
5,255
4,637
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
11,841
4,219
(3,415)
2,326
(9,431)
Other revenues from operations
134,437
110,970
113,769
100,280
126,302
Total other income
500,765
480,596
459,294
457,414
458,696
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
499,200
438,928
431,371
418,537
463,428
Equipment and net occupancy
79,347
73,519
77,481
73,031
74,797
Outside data processing and software
52,417
50,206
50,678
49,712
48,429
FDIC assessments
9,426
9,837
18,849
19,560
20,280
Advertising and marketing
20,275
25,910
21,784
21,768
16,248
Printing, postage and supplies
9,855
8,777
8,843
8,719
9,319
Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets
5,020
5,359
6,143
6,388
6,632
Other costs of operations
218,808
189,626
160,830
178,862
294,211
Total other expense
894,348
802,162
775,979
776,577
933,344
Income before income taxes
634,477
699,394
696,353
654,624
457,869
Applicable income taxes
151,735
153,175
170,262
161,464
105,259
Net income
$
482,742
546,219
526,091
493,160
352,610
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
March 31
Dollars in thousands
2019
2018
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,267,260
1,291,664
-2
%
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
7,602,897
6,135,434
24
Federal funds sold
—
1,000
—
Trading account
276,322
141,134
96
Investment securities
12,536,840
14,066,564
-11
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
23,090,204
21,697,522
6
Real estate - commercial
34,690,930
33,753,506
3
Real estate - consumer
16,769,933
18,960,946
-12
Consumer
14,088,816
13,298,775
6
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
88,639,883
87,710,749
1
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,019,337
1,019,671
—
Net loans and leases
87,620,546
86,691,078
1
Goodwill
4,593,112
4,593,112
—
Core deposit and other intangible assets
43,947
64,957
-32
Other assets
6,084,281
5,637,881
8
Total assets
$
120,025,205
118,622,824
1
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
29,966,753
31,817,516
-6
%
Interest-bearing deposits
59,433,806
58,851,050
1
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
1,069,191
278,064
285
Total deposits
90,469,750
90,946,630
-1
Short-term borrowings
3,602,566
1,626,129
122
Accrued interest and other liabilities
1,889,336
1,749,320
8
Long-term borrowings
8,476,024
8,591,051
-1
Total liabilities
104,437,676
102,913,130
1
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
1,231,500
1,231,500
—
Common
14,356,029
14,478,194
-1
Total shareholders' equity
15,587,529
15,709,694
-1
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
120,025,205
118,622,824
1
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dollars in thousands
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,267,260
1,605,439
1,311,611
1,367,594
1,291,664
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
7,602,897
8,105,197
6,523,746
6,669,985
6,135,434
Federal funds sold
—
—
—
1,500
1,000
Trading account
276,322
185,584
125,038
148,303
141,134
Investment securities
12,536,840
12,692,813
13,073,881
13,283,002
14,066,564
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
23,090,204
22,977,976
21,635,394
21,894,857
21,697,522
Real estate - commercial
34,690,930
34,363,556
33,518,375
34,137,937
33,753,506
Real estate - consumer
16,769,933
17,154,446
17,721,399
18,310,712
18,960,946
Consumer
14,088,816
13,970,499
13,805,317
13,453,944
13,298,775
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
88,639,883
88,466,477
86,680,485
87,797,450
87,710,749
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,019,337
1,019,444
1,019,488
1,019,248
1,019,671
Net loans and leases
87,620,546
87,447,033
85,660,997
86,778,202
86,691,078
Goodwill
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
Core deposit and other intangible assets
43,947
47,067
52,426
58,569
64,957
Other assets
6,084,281
5,421,158
5,486,826
5,525,786
5,637,881
Total assets
$
120,025,205
120,097,403
116,827,637
118,426,053
118,622,824
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
29,966,753
32,256,668
31,773,560
32,086,191
31,817,516
Interest-bearing deposits
59,433,806
57,087,998
56,919,549
56,924,970
58,851,050
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
1,069,191
811,906
447,287
261,427
278,064
Total deposits
90,469,750
90,156,572
89,140,396
89,272,588
90,946,630
Short-term borrowings
3,602,566
4,398,378
1,310,110
3,239,416
1,626,129
Accrued interest and other liabilities
1,889,336
1,637,348
1,800,778
1,953,848
1,749,320
Long-term borrowings
8,476,024
8,444,914
9,140,268
8,382,316
8,591,051
Total liabilities
104,437,676
104,637,212
101,391,552
102,848,168
102,913,130
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
1,231,500
1,231,500
1,231,500
1,231,500
1,231,500
Common
14,356,029
14,228,691
14,204,585
14,346,385
14,478,194
Total shareholders' equity
15,587,529
15,460,191
15,436,085
15,577,885
15,709,694
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
120,025,205
120,097,403
116,827,637
118,426,053
118,622,824
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three months ended
Change in balance
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
March 31, 2019 from
Dollars in millions
2019
2018
2018
March 31,
December 31,
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2018
2018
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$
4,605
2.41
%
4,941
1.53
%
7,394
2.23
%
-7
%
-38
%
Federal funds sold
—
—
3
1.85
—
—
—
—
Trading account
65
3.40
54
3.00
56
2.65
21
17
Investment securities
12,949
2.52
14,467
2.33
13,034
2.41
-10
-1
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
Commercial, financial, etc.
23,010
5.07
21,547
4.28
22,376
4.92
7
3
Real estate - commercial
34,524
5.34
33,652
4.73
33,586
5.27
3
3
Real estate - consumer
16,939
4.37
19,274
4.06
17,421
4.31
-12
-3
Consumer
14,004
5.51
13,293
5.00
13,918
5.35
5
1
Total loans and leases, net
88,477
5.15
87,766
4.55
87,301
5.02
1
1
Total earning assets
106,096
4.71
107,231
4.11
107,785
4.51
-1
-2
Goodwill
4,593
4,593
4,593
—
—
Core deposit and other intangible assets
45
68
50
-34
-9
Other assets
6,105
5,792
5,371
5
14
Total assets
$
116,839
117,684
117,799
-1
%
-1
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking deposits
$
52,095
.59
52,504
.31
51,820
.54
-1
%
1
%
Time deposits
6,351
1.35
6,320
.70
5,960
1.07
—
7
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
972
1.98
248
.62
693
1.81
293
40
Total interest-bearing deposits
59,418
.70
59,072
.36
58,473
.61
1
2
Short-term borrowings
1,091
2.49
280
1.28
315
1.91
290
247
Long-term borrowings
8,494
3.23
8,606
2.54
9,239
3.03
-1
-8
Total interest-bearing liabilities
69,003
1.04
67,958
.64
68,027
.94
2
1
Noninterest-bearing deposits
30,315
32,047
32,631
-5
-7
Other liabilities
1,952
1,620
1,752
20
11
Total liabilities
101,270
101,625
102,410
—
-1
Shareholders' equity
15,569
16,059
15,389
-3
1
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
116,839
117,684
117,799
-1
%
-1
%
Net interest spread
3.67
3.47
3.57
Contribution of interest-free funds
.37
.24
.35
Net interest margin
4.04
%
3.71
%
3.92
%
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
482,742
546,219
526,091
493,160
352,610
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
3,698
3,950
4,528
4,709
4,888
Net operating income
$
486,440
550,169
530,619
497,869
357,498
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
3.35
3.76
3.53
3.26
2.23
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.03
.03
.03
.03
.03
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
3.38
3.79
3.56
3.29
2.26
Other expense
Other expense
$
894,348
802,162
775,979
776,577
933,344
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(5,020)
(5,359)
(6,143)
(6,388)
(6,632)
Noninterest operating expense
$
889,328
796,803
769,836
770,189
926,712
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
889,328
796,803
769,836
770,189
926,712
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
1,056,027
1,064,918
1,034,771
1,014,184
980,326
Other income
500,765
480,596
459,294
457,414
458,696
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
11,841
4,219
(3,415)
2,326
(9,431)
Denominator
$
1,544,951
1,541,295
1,497,480
1,469,272
1,448,453
Efficiency ratio
57.56
%
51.70
%
51.41
%
52.42
%
63.98
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
116,839
117,799
115,997
116,413
117,684
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(45)
(50)
(55)
(62)
(68)
Deferred taxes
12
13
14
17
18
Average tangible assets
$
112,213
113,169
111,363
111,775
113,041
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
15,569
15,389
15,549
15,533
16,059
Preferred stock
(1,232)
(1,232)
(1,232)
(1,232)
(1,232)
Average common equity
14,337
14,157
14,317
14,301
14,827
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(45)
(50)
(55)
(62)
(68)
Deferred taxes
12
13
14
17
18
Average tangible common equity
$
9,711
9,527
9,683
9,663
10,184
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
120,025
120,097
116,828
118,426
118,623
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(44)
(47)
(52)
(59)
(65)
Deferred taxes
12
13
14
16
17
Total tangible assets
$
115,400
115,470
112,197
113,790
113,982
Total common equity
Total equity
$
15,588
15,460
15,436
15,578
15,710
Preferred stock
(1,232)
(1,232)
(1,232)
(1,232)
(1,232)
Undeclared dividends - cumulative preferred stock
(3)
(3)
(3)
(3)
(3)
Common equity, net of undeclared cumulative preferred
dividends
14,353
14,225
14,201
14,343
14,475
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(44)
(47)
(52)
(59)
(65)
Deferred taxes
12
13
14
16
17
Total tangible common equity
$
9,728
9,598
9,570
9,707
9,834
(1)
After any related tax effect.
