M&T BANK CORPORATION (MTB)
M&T Bank Corporation : Announces Increased Common Stock Dividend

08/21/2018

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share on its common stock.  This represents an increase of $.20 per share, or 25%, from the previous $.80 per share dividend paid in the second quarter of 2018.  The dividend will be payable September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2018.

About M&T Bank
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

 

M&T Bank Corporation

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-increased-common-stock-dividend-300700511.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
