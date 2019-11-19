Log in
M&T Bank Corporation : Announces Increased Common Stock Dividend

11/19/2019 | 04:18pm EST

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on its common stock.  This represents an increase of $.10 per share, or 10%, from the previous $1.00 per share dividend paid in the third quarter of 2019.  The dividend will be payable December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019.

About M&T Bank
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:        
Donald J. MacLeod
(716) 842‑5138

Media Contact:                      
C. Michael Zabel
(716) 842-5385   

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-increased-common-stock-dividend-300961360.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
