M&T Bank Corporation : Announces Second Quarter Results

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. GAAP Results of Operations . Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $1.74 in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $3.34 in the year-earlier quarter and $1.93 in the initial 2020 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the recent quarter was $241 million, compared with $473 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $269 million in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP-basis net income for the second quarter of 2020 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was .71% and 6.13%, respectively, compared with 1.60% and 12.68%, respectively, in the corresponding 2019 period and .90% and 7.00%, respectively, in the initial quarter of 2020. Commenting on M&T's second quarter results, Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, noted, "While the low interest rate environment resulted in a decline in our net interest income, it also led to a 13% improvement in mortgage banking revenue compared with the first quarter. During the quarter we added to our provision for credit losses and at the same time grew our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio to 9.51%. M&T's conservatively positioned balance sheet continues to be strong, with substantial liquidity and sufficient capital to meet the needs of our customers and communities." Financial results for the second quarter of 2020 were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic outlook at June 30 deteriorated as compared with what had been assumed as of the end of the first quarter of 2020, with considerable uncertainty existing about the length and extent of the pandemic's impact on the nation's economy. The provision for credit losses in the recent quarter rose to $325 million from $250 million in the initial 2020 quarter and $55 million in the second quarter of 2019. The 2020 periods reflect the adoption of new accounting guidance for the measurement of expected credit losses on financial instruments that became effective on January 1, 2020. Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the low interest rate environment resulted in decreased taxable-equivalent net interest income, while waivers and reduced customer transaction activity led to lower fees earned on deposit accounts. Earnings Highlights







































































Change 2Q20 vs.

($ in millions, except per share data)

2Q20



2Q19



1Q20



2Q19



1Q20











































Net income

$ 241



$ 473



$ 269





-49 %



-10 % Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted

$ 223



$ 453



$ 251





-51 %



-11 % Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.74



$ 3.34



$ 1.93





-48 %



-10 % Annualized return on average assets



.71 %



1.60 %



.90 %















Annualized return on average common equity



6.13 %



12.68 %



7.00 %















For the first six-months of 2020, diluted earnings per common share were $3.67, compared with $6.69 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income for the first half of 2020 totaled $510 million, compared with $956 million in the corresponding 2019 period. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 was .80% and 6.56%, respectively, compared with 1.64% and 12.91%, respectively, in the similar 2019 period. Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations . M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results. Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $1.76 in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $3.37 in the year-earlier quarter and $1.95 in the first quarter of 2020. Net operating income in 2020's second quarter was $244 million, compared with $477 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $272 million in the first quarter of 2020. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was .74% and 9.04%, respectively, compared with 1.68% and 18.83%, respectively, in the corresponding 2019 quarter and .94% and 10.39%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020. Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first six months of 2020 were $3.71, compared with $6.74 in the similar 2019 period. Net operating income during the first half of 2020 was $516 million, compared with $963 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was .84% and 9.71%, respectively, in the initial six months of 2020, compared with 1.72% and 19.19% respectively, in the corresponding 2019 period. Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income . Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $961 million in the recent quarter, compared with $1.05 billion in the second quarter of 2019. That decline resulted from a 78 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin, to 3.13% in the second quarter of 2020 from 3.91% in the second quarter of 2019, that was partially offset by the impact of a $16.0 billion or 15% increase in average earning assets to $123.5 billion in the second quarter of 2020 from $107.5 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Included in average earning assets in the recent quarter were $4.8 billion of average loan balances associated with the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") that were funded during the quarter. In total, $6.5 billion of PPP loans originated by M&T were outstanding at June 30, 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $982 million, the net interest margin was 3.65% and average earning assets were $108.2 billion. As compared with the year-earlier quarter and the initial 2020 quarter, the recent quarter's narrowing of the net interest margin resulted largely from lower yields on loans and deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, while the rise in average earning assets reflected higher balances in each of those asset types.









































Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income







































































Change 2Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q20



2Q19



1Q20



2Q19



1Q20











































Average earning assets

$ 123,492



$ 107,511



$ 108,226





15 %



14 % Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent

$ 961



$ 1,047



$ 982





-8 %



-2 % Net interest margin



3.13 %



3.91 %



3.65 %















Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality . The provision for credit losses was $325 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $55 million in the year-earlier quarter and $250 million in 2020's initial quarter. The significant increases in the provision in the two most recent quarters as compared with the second quarter of 2019 follow the adoption of new accounting guidance on January 1, 2020 and reflect updated economic assumptions and projections of expected credit losses as of the end of each of the first two quarters of 2020 that include estimates of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Net loan charge-offs were $71 million during the recent quarter, compared with $44 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019 and $49 million in the first quarter of 2020. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .29% and .20% during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and .22% in the first quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs were .31% of average loans in the recent quarter, excluding the impact of PPP loans. Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $1.16 billion or 1.18% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2020. Nonaccrual loans outstanding at March 31, 2020 were $1.06 billion or 1.13% of total loans and at June 30, 2019 were $865 million or .96%. The adoption of the new accounting guidance previously mentioned resulted in an increase in nonaccrual loans on January 1, 2020 of $171 million. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $67 million at June 30, 2020, compared with $73 million and $84 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Allowance for Credit Losses . M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.64 billion or 1.68% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2020, compared with $1.03 billion or 1.15% at June 30, 2019, $1.38 billion or 1.47% at March 31, 2020 and $1.18 billion or 1.30% as of January 1, 2020 following adoption of the current expected credit loss accounting rules. The adoption of the amended accounting guidance resulted in an increase to the allowance of $132 million on January 1, 2020. The allowance at June 30, 2020 represented 1.79% of total loans, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans. Asset Quality Metrics





























Change 2Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q20



2Q19



1Q20



2Q19



1Q20











































At end of quarter







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,157



$ 865



$ 1,062





34 %



9 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

$ 67



$ 73



$ 84





-8 %



-20 % Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,224



$ 938



$ 1,146





30 %



7 % Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

$ 536



$ 349



$ 530





54 %



1 % Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding



1.18 %



.96 %



1.13 %

























































Allowance for credit losses

$ 1,638



$ 1,030



$ 1,384





59 %



18 % Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding



1.68 %



1.15 %



1.47 %

























































For the period







































Provision for credit losses

$ 325



$ 55



$ 250





491 %



30 % Net charge-offs

$ 71



$ 44



$ 49





60 %



45 % Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)



.29 %



.20 %



.22 %















_____________ (1) Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount. Noninterest Income and Expense . Noninterest income was $487 million in the recent quarter, compared with $512 million in the year-earlier quarter and $529 million in the first quarter of 2020. The lower level of noninterest income in the second quarter of 2020 as compared with those prior periods largely resulted from declines in service charges on deposit accounts, trading account and foreign exchange gains, merchant discount and credit card fees, and loan syndication fees, partially offset by higher residential mortgage banking revenues and trust income. In addition, income from Bayview Lending Group LLC of $23 million received in 2020's initial quarter was predominantly offset by unrealized losses on investment securities of $21 million during that quarter. Noninterest Income







































































Change 2Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q20



2Q19



1Q20



2Q19



1Q20











































Mortgage banking revenues

$ 145



$ 107



$ 128





35 %



13 % Service charges on deposit accounts



78





108





106





-28 %



-27 % Trust income



152





145





149





5 %



2 % Brokerage services income



10





12





13





-16 %



-20 % Trading account and foreign exchange gains



8





18





21





-55 %



-61 % Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



7





9





(21)





-22 %



—

Other revenues from operations



87





113





133





-23 %



-35 % Total

$ 487



$ 512



$ 529





-5 %



-8 % Noninterest expense totaled $807 million in the second quarter of 2020, down from $873 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019 and $906 million in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, noninterest operating expenses aggregated $803 million in the recent quarter, $868 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $903 million in 2020's first quarter. Factors contributing to the lower level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were lower costs for professional and outside services and advertising and marketing, and a $48 million charge associated with an equity investment in an asset manager recorded in the second quarter of 2019. As compared with the initial 2020 quarter, the lower level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter was largely attributable to a decline in expenses for salaries and employee benefits, reflecting decreased incentive compensation costs and seasonally higher stock-based compensation and employee benefits expenses during the first quarter, and lower advertising and marketing costs. Noninterest Expense







































































Change 2Q20 vs.

($ in millions)

2Q20



2Q19



1Q20



2Q19



1Q20











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 459



$ 456



$ 537





1 %



-15 % Equipment and net occupancy



77





79





80





-3 %



-3 % Outside data processing and software



61





55





64





11 %



-5 % FDIC assessments



14





10





12





45 %



16 % Advertising and marketing



10





24





22





-59 %



-56 % Printing, postage and supplies



11





10





11





9 %



4 % Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



4





5





4





-23 %



—

Other costs of operations



171





234





176





-27 %



-3 % Total

$ 807



$ 873



$ 906





-8 %



-11 %









































The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 55.7% in the second quarter of 2020, 56.0% in the year-earlier quarter and 58.9% in the first three months of 2020. Balance Sheet . M&T had total assets of $139.5 billion at June 30, 2020, up from $121.6 billion and $124.6 billion at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $97.8 billion at June 30, 2020, $89.9 billion at June 30, 2019 and $94.1 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the second quarter of 2019 was driven largely by growth in commercial loans of $5.8 billion and commercial real estate loans of $2.0 billion. The commercial loan growth reflects loans originated as part of the PPP, which totaled $6.5 billion at June 30, 2020. Total deposits rose to $115.0 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $91.7 billion at June 30, 2019 and $100.2 billion at March 31, 2020. The higher level of deposits at the recent quarter-end as compared with the prior dates reflects both increased commercial and consumer deposits, as well as higher levels of deposits associated with residential mortgage servicing activities. Total shareholders' equity was $15.9 billion, or 11.43% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared with $15.7 billion, or 12.91% at June 30, 2019 and $15.8 billion, or 12.70% at March 31, 2020. Common shareholders' equity was $14.7 billion, or $114.54 per share, at June 30, 2020, compared with $14.5 billion, or $107.73 per share, a year-earlier and $14.6 billion, or $113.54 per share, at March 31, 2020. Tangible equity per common share was $78.62 at June 30, 2020, compared with $73.29 at June 30, 2019 and $77.60 at March 31, 2020. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 9.51% at June 30, 2020, up from 9.19% three months earlier. Conference Call . Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss second quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #9253404. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations . A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, July 30, 2020 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to ID #9253404. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations . M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. Forward-Looking Statements . This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements regarding the potential effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation or regulation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements. These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors. Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T. Financial Highlights





Three months ended











Six months ended













June 30











June 30









Amounts in thousands, except per share

2020



2019



Change



2020



2019



Change

Performance















































Net income

$ 241,054





473,260





-49 %

$ 509,876





956,002





-47 % Net income available to common shareholders



223,099





452,633





-51 %



473,795





914,719





-48 % Per common share:















































Basic earnings

$ 1.74





3.34





-48 %

$ 3.67





6.69





-45 % Diluted earnings



1.74





3.34





-48 %



3.67





6.69





-45 % Cash dividends

$ 1.10





1.00





10 %

$ 2.20





2.00





10 % Common shares outstanding:















































Average - diluted (1)



128,333





135,464





-5 %



129,044





136,685





-6 % Period end (2)



128,294





134,200





-4 %



128,294





134,200





-4 % Return on (annualized):















































Average total assets



.71 %



1.60 %











.80 %



1.64 %







Average common shareholders' equity



6.13 %



12.68 %











6.56 %



12.91 %







Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 961,371





1,047,406





-8 %

$ 1,943,239





2,103,433





-8 % Yield on average earning assets



3.38 %



4.64 %











3.75 %



4.68 %







Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.40 %



1.11 %











.60 %



1.08 %







Net interest spread



2.98 %



3.53 %











3.15 %



3.60 %







Contribution of interest-free funds



.15 %



.38 %











.22 %



.37 %







Net interest margin



3.13 %



3.91 %











3.37 %



3.97 %







Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.29 %



.20 %











.26 %



.15 %







Net operating results (3)















































Net operating income

$ 243,958





477,001





-49 %

$ 515,663





963,441





-46 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share



1.76





3.37





-48 %



3.71





6.74





-45 % Return on (annualized):















































Average tangible assets



.74 %



1.68 %











.84 %



1.72 %







Average tangible common equity



9.04 %



18.83 %











9.71 %



19.19 %







Efficiency ratio



55.71 %



55.98 %











57.36 %



56.77 %





























































At June 30





























Loan quality

2020



2019



Change

























Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,156,650





865,384





34 %























Real estate and other foreclosed assets



66,763





72,907





-8 %























Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,223,413





938,291





30 %























Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 535,755





348,725





54 %























Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:















































Nonaccrual loans

$ 51,165





36,765





39 %























Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



454,269





320,305





42 %























Renegotiated loans

$ 234,768





254,332





-8 %























Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)

N/A





43,079





—

























Purchased impaired loans (6):















































Outstanding customer balance

N/A





473,834





—

























Carrying amount

N/A





263,025





—

























Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



1.18 %



.96 %































Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.68 %



1.15 %































______________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount. (5) Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately. (6) Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value. Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Amounts in thousands, except per share

2020



2020



2019



2019



2019

Performance







































Net income

$ 241,054





268,822





493,066





480,081





473,260

Net income available to common shareholders



223,099





250,701





473,372





461,410





452,633

Per common share:







































Basic earnings

$ 1.74





1.93





3.60





3.47





3.34

Diluted earnings



1.74





1.93





3.60





3.47





3.34

Cash dividends

$ 1.10





1.10





1.10





1.00





1.00

Common shares outstanding:







































Average - diluted (1)



128,333





129,755





131,549





132,999





135,464

Period end (2)



128,294





128,282





130,589





132,277





134,200

Return on (annualized):







































Average total assets



.71 %



.90 %



1.60 %



1.58 %



1.60 % Average common shareholders' equity



6.13 %



7.00 %



12.95 %



12.73 %



12.68 % Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 961,371





981,868





1,014,225





1,035,469





1,047,406

Yield on average earning assets



3.38 %



4.18 %



4.27 %



4.51 %



4.64 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities



.40 %



.83 %



.97 %



1.10 %



1.11 % Net interest spread



2.98 %



3.35 %



3.30 %



3.41 %



3.53 % Contribution of interest-free funds



.15 %



.30 %



.34 %



.37 %



.38 % Net interest margin



3.13 %



3.65 %



3.64 %



3.78 %



3.91 % Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)



.29 %



.22 %



.18 %



.16 %



.20 % Net operating results (3)







































Net operating income

$ 243,958





271,705





496,237





483,830





477,001

Diluted net operating earnings per common share



1.76





1.95





3.62





3.50





3.37

Return on (annualized):







































Average tangible assets



.74 %



.94 %



1.67 %



1.66 %



1.68 % Average tangible common equity



9.04 %



10.39 %



19.08 %



18.85 %



18.83 % Efficiency ratio



55.71 %



58.91 %



53.15 %



55.95 %



55.98 %













































June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Loan quality

2020



2020



2019



2019



2019

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,156,650





1,061,748





963,112





1,005,249





865,384

Real estate and other foreclosed assets



66,763





83,605





85,646





79,735





72,907

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,223,413





1,145,353





1,048,758





1,084,984





938,291

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 535,755





530,317





518,728





461,162





348,725

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:







































Nonaccrual loans

$ 51,165





50,561





50,891





43,144





36,765

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



454,269





464,243





479,829





434,132





320,305

Renegotiated loans

$ 234,768





232,439





234,424





240,781





254,332

Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)

N/A



N/A





39,632





40,733





43,079

Purchased impaired loans (6):







































Outstanding customer balance

N/A



N/A





415,413





453,382





473,834

Carrying amount

N/A



N/A





227,545





253,496





263,025

Nonaccrual loans to total net loans



1.18 %



1.13 %



1.06 %



1.12 %



.96 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans



1.68 %



1.47 %



1.16 %



1.16 %



1.15 % ______________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount. (5) Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately. (6) Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income





Three months ended











Six months ended













June 30











June 30









Dollars in thousands

2020



2019



Change



2020



2019



Change

Interest income

$ 1,032,242





1,237,913





-17 %

$ 2,152,661





2,464,222





-13 % Interest expense



75,105





196,432





-62





218,719





372,681





-41

Net interest income



957,137





1,041,481





-8





1,933,942





2,091,541





-8

Provision for credit losses



325,000





55,000



491





575,000





77,000





647

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



632,137





986,481





-36





1,358,942





2,014,541





-33

Other income















































Mortgage banking revenues



145,024





107,321





35





272,933





202,632





35

Service charges on deposit accounts



77,455





107,787





-28





183,616





210,899





-13

Trust income



151,882





144,382





5





300,633





277,168





8

Brokerage services income



10,463





12,478





-16





23,592





24,954





-5

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



8,290





18,453





-55





29,306





29,255





—

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



6,969





8,911





-22





(13,813)





20,752





—

Other revenues from operations



87,190





112,763





-23





220,366





247,200





-11

Total other income



487,273





512,095





-5





1,016,633





1,012,860





—

Other expense















































Salaries and employee benefits



458,842





455,737





1





995,685





954,937





4

Equipment and net occupancy



77,089





79,150





-3





156,729





158,497





-1

Outside data processing and software



61,376





55,234





11





125,786





107,651





17

FDIC assessments



14,207





9,772





45





26,478





19,198





38

Advertising and marketing



9,842





24,046





-59





32,217





44,321





-27

Printing, postage and supplies



11,260





10,324





9





22,112





20,179





10

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



3,913





5,077





-23





7,826





10,097





-22

Other costs of operations



170,513





233,692





-27





346,625





452,500





-23

Total other expense



807,042





873,032





-8





1,713,458





1,767,380





-3

Income before income taxes



312,368





625,544





-50





662,117





1,260,021





-47

Applicable income taxes



71,314





152,284





-53





152,241





304,019





-50

Net income

$ 241,054





473,260





-49 %

$ 509,876





956,002





-47 % Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2020



2020



2019



2019



2019

Interest income

$ 1,032,242





1,120,419





1,185,902





1,229,469





1,237,913

Interest expense



75,105





143,614





177,069





199,579





196,432

Net interest income



957,137





976,805





1,008,833





1,029,890





1,041,481

Provision for credit losses



325,000





250,000





54,000





45,000





55,000

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



632,137





726,805





954,833





984,890





986,481

Other income







































Mortgage banking revenues



145,024





127,909





118,134





137,004





107,321

Service charges on deposit accounts



77,455





106,161





110,987





111,092





107,787

Trust income



151,882





148,751





151,525





143,915





144,382

Brokerage services income



10,463





13,129





11,891





12,077





12,478

Trading account and foreign exchange gains



8,290





21,016





16,717





16,072





18,453

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



6,969





(20,782)





(6,452)





3,737





8,911

Other revenues from operations



87,190





133,176





118,238





103,882





112,763

Total other income



487,273





529,360





521,040





527,779





512,095

Other expense







































Salaries and employee benefits



458,842





536,843





469,080





476,780





455,737

Equipment and net occupancy



77,089





79,640





82,892





82,690





79,150

Outside data processing and software



61,376





64,410





61,720





60,360





55,234

FDIC assessments



14,207





12,271





12,431





9,906





9,772

Advertising and marketing



9,842





22,375





27,063





22,088





24,046

Printing, postage and supplies



11,260





10,852





9,513





10,201





10,324

Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets



3,913





3,913





4,305





5,088





5,077

Other costs of operations



170,513





176,112





156,679





210,506





233,692

Total other expense



807,042





906,416





823,683





877,619





873,032

Income before income taxes



312,368





349,749





652,190





635,050





625,544

Applicable income taxes



71,314





80,927





159,124





154,969





152,284

Net income

$ 241,054





268,822





493,066





480,081





473,260

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





June 30











Dollars in thousands

2020



2019



Change



ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks

$ 1,354,815





1,271,611





7 %

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



20,888,341





8,791,753





138



Trading account



1,293,534





479,403





170



Investment securities



8,454,344





11,580,249





-27



Loans and leases:

























Commercial, financial, etc.



29,203,862





23,431,408





25



Real estate - commercial



37,159,451





35,194,375





6



Real estate - consumer



15,611,462





16,693,737





-6



Consumer



15,782,773





14,558,538





8



Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



97,757,548





89,878,058





9



Less: allowance for credit losses



1,638,236





1,029,867





59



Net loans and leases



96,119,312





88,848,191





8



Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





—



Core deposit and other intangible assets



21,208





38,428





-45



Other assets



6,812,303





5,952,148





14



Total assets

$ 139,536,969





121,554,895





15 %





























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 45,397,843





30,747,946





48 %

Interest-bearing deposits



68,701,832





59,568,223





15



Deposits at Cayman Islands office



868,284





1,364,855





-36



Total deposits



114,967,959





91,681,024





25



Short-term borrowings



52,298





4,611,390





-99



Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,250,316





1,915,147





18



Long-term borrowings



6,321,291





7,655,507





-17



Total liabilities



123,591,864





105,863,068





17



Shareholders' equity:

























Preferred



1,250,000





1,231,500





2



Common



14,695,105





14,460,327





2



Total shareholders' equity



15,945,105





15,691,827





2



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 139,536,969





121,554,895





15 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend











June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2020



2020



2019



2019



2019

ASSETS







































Cash and due from banks

$ 1,354,815





1,298,192





1,432,805





1,818,861





1,271,611

Interest-bearing deposits at banks



20,888,341





8,896,307





7,190,154





12,495,524





8,791,753

Federal funds sold



—





—





3,500





200





—

Trading account



1,293,534





1,224,291





470,129





614,256





479,403

Investment securities



8,454,344





8,956,590





9,497,251





10,677,583





11,580,249

Loans and leases:







































Commercial, financial, etc.



29,203,862





26,243,648





23,838,168





23,201,372





23,431,408

Real estate - commercial



37,159,451





36,684,106





35,541,914





34,945,231





35,194,375

Real estate - consumer



15,611,462





15,643,014





16,156,094





16,500,955





16,693,737

Consumer



15,782,773





15,571,507





15,386,693





15,175,635





14,558,538

Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount



97,757,548





94,142,275





90,922,869





89,823,193





89,878,058

Less: allowance for credit losses



1,638,236





1,384,366





1,051,071





1,038,437





1,029,867

Net loans and leases



96,119,312





92,757,909





89,871,798





88,784,756





88,848,191

Goodwill



4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112





4,593,112

Core deposit and other intangible assets



21,208





25,121





29,034





33,339





38,428

Other assets



6,812,303





6,826,311





6,784,974





6,483,295





5,952,148

Total assets

$ 139,536,969





124,577,833





119,872,757





125,500,926





121,554,895











































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 45,397,843





35,554,715





32,396,407





31,766,724





30,747,946

Interest-bearing deposits



68,701,832





63,410,672





60,689,618





61,785,212





59,568,223

Deposits at Cayman Islands office



868,284





1,217,921





1,684,044





1,561,997





1,364,855

Total deposits



114,967,959





100,183,308





94,770,069





95,113,933





91,681,024

Short-term borrowings



52,298





59,180





62,363





5,513,896





4,611,390

Accrued interest and other liabilities



2,250,316





2,198,116





2,337,490





2,090,762





1,915,147

Long-term borrowings



6,321,291





6,321,435





6,986,186





7,002,524





7,655,507

Total liabilities



123,591,864





108,762,039





104,156,108





109,721,115





105,863,068

Shareholders' equity:







































Preferred



1,250,000





1,250,000





1,250,000





1,250,000





1,231,500

Common



14,695,105





14,565,794





14,466,649





14,529,811





14,460,327

Total shareholders' equity



15,945,105





15,815,794





15,716,649





15,779,811





15,691,827

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 139,536,969





124,577,833





119,872,757





125,500,926





121,554,895

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates





Three months ended



Change in balance





Six months ended











June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30, 2020 from





June 30,



Change

Dollars in millions

2020



2019



2020



June 30,



March 31,





2020



2019



in





Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



2019



2020





Balance



Rate



Balance



Rate



balance

ASSETS

















































































Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 16,454



.10 %

6,122



2.38 %

6,130



1.24 %

169 %

168 %



$ 11,292



.41 %

5,368



2.39 %

110 % Federal funds sold and agreements



















































































to resell securities



692



.11



1



2.83



1,224



1.34

-



-43







958



.90



1



2.83



—

Trading account



49



2.04



68



2.20



64



2.64



-28



-24







56



2.38



66



2.79



-16

Investment securities



8,500



2.24



12,170



2.49



9,102



2.22



-30



-7







8,801



2.23



12,557



2.51



-30

Loans and leases, net of unearned



















































































discount



















































































Commercial, financial, etc.



29,733



3.10



23,335



4.97



24,290



4.10



27



22







27,011



3.55



23,173



5.02



17

Real estate - commercial



36,947



4.42



34,768



5.30



36,034



4.83



6



3







36,491



4.62



34,647



5.32



5

Real estate - consumer



15,599



4.00



16,723



4.29



15,931



4.03



-7



-2







15,765



4.02



16,830



4.33



-6

Consumer



15,518



4.85



14,324



5.53



15,451



5.30



8



—







15,484



5.07



14,165



5.52



9

Total loans and leases, net



97,797



4.05



89,150



5.09



91,706



4.61



10



7







94,751



4.32



88,815



5.12



7

Total earning assets



123,492



3.38



107,511



4.64



108,226



4.18



15



14







115,858



3.75



106,807



4.68



8

Goodwill



4,593









4,593









4,593









—



—







4,593









4,593









—

Core deposit and other intangible



















































































assets



23









41









27









-44



-14







25









43









-42

Other assets



8,338









6,342









7,739









31



8







8,037









6,224









29

Total assets

$ 136,446









118,487









120,585









15 %

13 %



$ 128,513









117,667









9 %





















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































































Interest-bearing deposits



















































































Savings and interest-checking



















































































deposits

$ 62,927



.17



53,495



.69



56,366



.56



18 %

12 %



$ 59,646



.35



52,799



.64



13 % Time deposits



5,354



1.49



6,530



1.53



5,672



1.55



-18



-6







5,513



1.52



6,441



1.44



-14

Deposits at Cayman Islands



















































































office



1,017



.06



1,247



1.94



1,672



.82



-18



-39







1,344



.54



1,110



1.96



21

Total interest-bearing



















































































deposits



69,298



.27



61,272



.80



63,710



.65



13



9







66,503



.45



60,350



.75



10

Short-term borrowings



63



.01



1,263



2.51



58



.16



-95



9







60



.08



1,177



2.50



-95

Long-term borrowings



6,189



1.86



8,278



3.20



6,240



2.60



-25



-1







6,215



2.23



8,386



3.21



-26

Total interest-bearing liabilities



75,550



.40



70,813



1.11



70,008



.83



7



8







72,778



.60



69,913



1.08



4

Noninterest-bearing deposits



42,497









30,099









32,456









41



31







37,477









30,207









24

Other liabilities



2,446









1,945









2,401









26



2







2,422









1,948









24

Total liabilities



120,493









102,857









104,865









17



15







112,677









102,068









10

Shareholders' equity



15,953









15,630









15,720









2



1







15,836









15,599









2

Total liabilities and



















































































shareholders' equity

$ 136,446









118,487









120,585









15 %

13 %



$ 128,513









117,667









9 %





















































































Net interest spread









2.98









3.53









3.35

























3.15









3.60







Contribution of interest-free funds









.15









.38









.30

























.22









.37







Net interest margin









3.13 %







3.91 %







3.65 %























3.37 %







3.97 %





Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures





Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30



June 30





2020



2019



2020



2019

Income statement data































In thousands, except per share































Net income































Net income

$ 241,054





473,260





509,876





956,002

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



2,904





3,741





5,787





7,439

Net operating income

$ 243,958





477,001





515,663





963,441



































Earnings per common share































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.74





3.34





3.67





6.69

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.02





.03





.04





.05

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 1.76





3.37





3.71





6.74



































Other expense































Other expense

$ 807,042





873,032





1,713,458





1,767,380

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(3,913)





(5,077)





(7,826)





(10,097)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 803,129





867,955





1,705,632





1,757,283

Efficiency ratio































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 803,129





867,955





1,705,632





1,757,283

Taxable-equivalent net interest income



961,371





1,047,406





1,943,239





2,103,433

Other income



487,273





512,095





1,016,633





1,012,860

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



6,969





8,911





(13,813)





20,752

Denominator

$ 1,441,675





1,550,590





2,973,685





3,095,541

Efficiency ratio



55.71 %



55.98 %



57.36 %



56.77 % Balance sheet data































In millions































Average assets































Average assets

$ 136,446





118,487





128,513





117,667

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(23)





(41)





(25)





(43)

Deferred taxes



6





11





7





11

Average tangible assets

$ 131,836





113,864





123,902





113,042

Average common equity































Average total equity

$ 15,953





15,630





15,836





15,599

Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,232)





(1,250)





(1,232)

Average common equity



14,703





14,398





14,586





14,367

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(23)





(41)





(25)





(43)

Deferred taxes



6





11





7





11

Average tangible common equity

$ 10,093





9,775





9,975





9,742

At end of quarter































Total assets































Total assets

$ 139,537





121,555

















Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)

















Core deposit and other intangible assets



(21)





(38)

















Deferred taxes



5





10

















Total tangible assets

$ 134,928





116,934

















Total common equity































Total equity

$ 15,945





15,692

















Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,232)

















Undeclared dividends - cumulative preferred stock



—





(3)

















Common equity, net of undeclared cumulative preferred dividends



14,695





14,457

















Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)

















Core deposit and other intangible assets



(21)





(38)

















Deferred taxes



5





10

















Total tangible common equity

$ 10,086





9,836

















________________ (1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend





Three months ended





June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,





2020



2020



2019



2019



2019

Income statement data







































In thousands, except per share







































Net income







































Net income

$ 241,054





268,822





493,066





480,081





473,260

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



2,904





2,883





3,171





3,749





3,741

Net operating income

$ 243,958





271,705





496,237





483,830





477,001











































Earnings per common share







































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.74





1.93





3.60





3.47





3.34

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)



.02





.02





.02





.03





.03

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 1.76





1.95





3.62





3.50





3.37











































Other expense







































Other expense

$ 807,042





906,416





823,683





877,619





873,032

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets



(3,913)





(3,913)





(4,305)





(5,088)





(5,077)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 803,129





902,503





819,378





872,531





867,955

Efficiency ratio







































Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 803,129





902,503





819,378





872,531





867,955

Taxable-equivalent net interest income



961,371





981,868





1,014,225





1,035,469





1,047,406

Other income



487,273





529,360





521,040





527,779





512,095

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities



6,969





(20,782)





(6,452)





3,737





8,911

Denominator

$ 1,441,675





1,532,010





1,541,717





1,559,511





1,550,590

Efficiency ratio



55.71 %



58.91 %



53.15 %



55.95 %



55.98 % Balance sheet data







































In millions







































Average assets







































Average assets

$ 136,446





120,585





122,554





120,388





118,487

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(23)





(27)





(31)





(36)





(41)

Deferred taxes



6





7





8





10





11

Average tangible assets

$ 131,836





115,972





117,938





115,769





113,864

Average common equity







































Average total equity

$ 15,953





15,720





15,832





15,837





15,630

Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,373)





(1,232)

Average common equity



14,703





14,470





14,582





14,464





14,398

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(23)





(27)





(31)





(36)





(41)

Deferred taxes



6





7





8





10





11

Average tangible common equity

$ 10,093





9,857





9,966





9,845





9,775

At end of quarter







































Total assets







































Total assets

$ 139,537





124,578





119,873





125,501





121,555

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(21)





(25)





(29)





(33)





(38)

Deferred taxes



5





6





7





8





10

Total tangible assets

$ 134,928





119,966





115,258





120,883





116,934

Total common equity







































Total equity

$ 15,945





15,816





15,717





15,780





15,692

Preferred stock



(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,250)





(1,232)

Undeclared dividends - cumulative preferred stock



—





—





—





—





(3)

Common equity, net of undeclared cumulative preferred dividends



14,695





14,566





14,467





14,530





14,457

Goodwill



(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)





(4,593)

Core deposit and other intangible assets



(21)





(25)





(29)





(33)





(38)

Deferred taxes



5





6





7





8





10

Total tangible common equity

$ 10,086





9,954





9,852





9,912





9,836

__________________ (1) After any related tax effect. INVESTOR CONTACT: Donald J. MacLeod

(716) 842-5138



MEDIA CONTACT: C. Michael Zabel

MEDIA CONTACT: C. Michael Zabel

(716) 842-5385 View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-second-quarter-results-301098692.html SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

