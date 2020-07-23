|
M&T Bank Corporation : Announces Second Quarter Results
07/23/2020 | 06:37am EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) today reported its results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
GAAP Results of Operations. Diluted earnings per common share measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") were $1.74 in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $3.34 in the year-earlier quarter and $1.93 in the initial 2020 quarter. GAAP-basis net income in the recent quarter was $241 million, compared with $473 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $269 million in the first quarter of 2020. GAAP-basis net income for the second quarter of 2020 expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity was .71% and 6.13%, respectively, compared with 1.60% and 12.68%, respectively, in the corresponding 2019 period and .90% and 7.00%, respectively, in the initial quarter of 2020.
Commenting on M&T's second quarter results, Darren J. King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, noted, "While the low interest rate environment resulted in a decline in our net interest income, it also led to a 13% improvement in mortgage banking revenue compared with the first quarter. During the quarter we added to our provision for credit losses and at the same time grew our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio to 9.51%. M&T's conservatively positioned balance sheet continues to be strong, with substantial liquidity and sufficient capital to meet the needs of our customers and communities."
Financial results for the second quarter of 2020 were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic outlook at June 30 deteriorated as compared with what had been assumed as of the end of the first quarter of 2020, with considerable uncertainty existing about the length and extent of the pandemic's impact on the nation's economy. The provision for credit losses in the recent quarter rose to $325 million from $250 million in the initial 2020 quarter and $55 million in the second quarter of 2019. The 2020 periods reflect the adoption of new accounting guidance for the measurement of expected credit losses on financial instruments that became effective on January 1, 2020. Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the low interest rate environment resulted in decreased taxable-equivalent net interest income, while waivers and reduced customer transaction activity led to lower fees earned on deposit accounts.
Earnings Highlights
Change 2Q20 vs.
($ in millions, except per share data)
2Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
Net income
$
241
$
473
$
269
-49
%
-10
%
Net income available to common shareholders ̶ diluted
$
223
$
453
$
251
-51
%
-11
%
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.74
$
3.34
$
1.93
-48
%
-10
%
Annualized return on average assets
.71
%
1.60
%
.90
%
Annualized return on average common equity
6.13
%
12.68
%
7.00
%
For the first six-months of 2020, diluted earnings per common share were $3.67, compared with $6.69 in the year-earlier period. GAAP-basis net income for the first half of 2020 totaled $510 million, compared with $956 million in the corresponding 2019 period. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average assets and average common shareholders' equity, GAAP-basis net income in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 was .80% and 6.56%, respectively, compared with 1.64% and 12.91%, respectively, in the similar 2019 period.
Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Results of Operations. M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature. The amounts of such "nonoperating" expenses are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although "net operating income" as defined by M&T is not a GAAP measure, M&T's management believes that this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition activity in reported results.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share were $1.76 in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $3.37 in the year-earlier quarter and $1.95 in the first quarter of 2020. Net operating income in 2020's second quarter was $244 million, compared with $477 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $272 million in the first quarter of 2020. Expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity, net operating income in the recent quarter was .74% and 9.04%, respectively, compared with 1.68% and 18.83%, respectively, in the corresponding 2019 quarter and .94% and 10.39%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2020.
Diluted net operating earnings per common share in the first six months of 2020 were $3.71, compared with $6.74 in the similar 2019 period. Net operating income during the first half of 2020 was $516 million, compared with $963 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2019. Net operating income expressed as an annualized rate of return on average tangible assets and average tangible common shareholders' equity was .84% and 9.71%, respectively, in the initial six months of 2020, compared with 1.72% and 19.19% respectively, in the corresponding 2019 period.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income. Net interest income expressed on a taxable-equivalent basis totaled $961 million in the recent quarter, compared with $1.05 billion in the second quarter of 2019. That decline resulted from a 78 basis point narrowing of the net interest margin, to 3.13% in the second quarter of 2020 from 3.91% in the second quarter of 2019, that was partially offset by the impact of a $16.0 billion or 15% increase in average earning assets to $123.5 billion in the second quarter of 2020 from $107.5 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Included in average earning assets in the recent quarter were $4.8 billion of average loan balances associated with the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") that were funded during the quarter. In total, $6.5 billion of PPP loans originated by M&T were outstanding at June 30, 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, taxable-equivalent net interest income was $982 million, the net interest margin was 3.65% and average earning assets were $108.2 billion. As compared with the year-earlier quarter and the initial 2020 quarter, the recent quarter's narrowing of the net interest margin resulted largely from lower yields on loans and deposits at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, while the rise in average earning assets reflected higher balances in each of those asset types.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change 2Q20 vs.
($ in millions)
2Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
Average earning assets
$
123,492
$
107,511
$
108,226
15
%
14
%
Net interest income ̶ taxable-equivalent
$
961
$
1,047
$
982
-8
%
-2
%
Net interest margin
3.13
%
3.91
%
3.65
%
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality. The provision for credit losses was $325 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared with $55 million in the year-earlier quarter and $250 million in 2020's initial quarter. The significant increases in the provision in the two most recent quarters as compared with the second quarter of 2019 follow the adoption of new accounting guidance on January 1, 2020 and reflect updated economic assumptions and projections of expected credit losses as of the end of each of the first two quarters of 2020 that include estimates of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Net loan charge-offs were $71 million during the recent quarter, compared with $44 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019 and $49 million in the first quarter of 2020. Expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, net charge-offs were .29% and .20% during the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and .22% in the first quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs were .31% of average loans in the recent quarter, excluding the impact of PPP loans.
Loans classified as nonaccrual totaled $1.16 billion or 1.18% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2020. Nonaccrual loans outstanding at March 31, 2020 were $1.06 billion or 1.13% of total loans and at June 30, 2019 were $865 million or .96%. The adoption of the new accounting guidance previously mentioned resulted in an increase in nonaccrual loans on January 1, 2020 of $171 million. Assets taken in foreclosure of defaulted loans were $67 million at June 30, 2020, compared with $73 million and $84 million at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
Allowance for Credit Losses. M&T regularly performs detailed analyses of individual borrowers and portfolios for purposes of assessing the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses. As a result of those analyses, the allowance for credit losses totaled $1.64 billion or 1.68% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2020, compared with $1.03 billion or 1.15% at June 30, 2019, $1.38 billion or 1.47% at March 31, 2020 and $1.18 billion or 1.30% as of January 1, 2020 following adoption of the current expected credit loss accounting rules. The adoption of the amended accounting guidance resulted in an increase to the allowance of $132 million on January 1, 2020. The allowance at June 30, 2020 represented 1.79% of total loans, excluding outstanding balances of PPP loans.
Asset Quality Metrics
Change 2Q20 vs.
($ in millions)
2Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$
1,157
$
865
$
1,062
34
%
9
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
$
67
$
73
$
84
-8
%
-20
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
1,224
$
938
$
1,146
30
%
7
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
$
536
$
349
$
530
54
%
1
%
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
1.18
%
.96
%
1.13
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
1,638
$
1,030
$
1,384
59
%
18
%
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.68
%
1.15
%
1.47
%
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$
325
$
55
$
250
491
%
30
%
Net charge-offs
$
71
$
44
$
49
60
%
45
%
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
.29
%
.20
%
.22
%
_____________
(1)
Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.
Noninterest Income and Expense. Noninterest income was $487 million in the recent quarter, compared with $512 million in the year-earlier quarter and $529 million in the first quarter of 2020. The lower level of noninterest income in the second quarter of 2020 as compared with those prior periods largely resulted from declines in service charges on deposit accounts, trading account and foreign exchange gains, merchant discount and credit card fees, and loan syndication fees, partially offset by higher residential mortgage banking revenues and trust income. In addition, income from Bayview Lending Group LLC of $23 million received in 2020's initial quarter was predominantly offset by unrealized losses on investment securities of $21 million during that quarter.
Noninterest Income
Change 2Q20 vs.
($ in millions)
2Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
Mortgage banking revenues
$
145
$
107
$
128
35
%
13
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
78
108
106
-28
%
-27
%
Trust income
152
145
149
5
%
2
%
Brokerage services income
10
12
13
-16
%
-20
%
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
8
18
21
-55
%
-61
%
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
7
9
(21)
-22
%
—
Other revenues from operations
87
113
133
-23
%
-35
%
Total
$
487
$
512
$
529
-5
%
-8
%
Noninterest expense totaled $807 million in the second quarter of 2020, down from $873 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019 and $906 million in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding expenses considered to be nonoperating in nature, such as amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets, noninterest operating expenses aggregated $803 million in the recent quarter, $868 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $903 million in 2020's first quarter. Factors contributing to the lower level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter as compared with the year-earlier quarter were lower costs for professional and outside services and advertising and marketing, and a $48 million charge associated with an equity investment in an asset manager recorded in the second quarter of 2019. As compared with the initial 2020 quarter, the lower level of noninterest expenses in the recent quarter was largely attributable to a decline in expenses for salaries and employee benefits, reflecting decreased incentive compensation costs and seasonally higher stock-based compensation and employee benefits expenses during the first quarter, and lower advertising and marketing costs.
Noninterest Expense
Change 2Q20 vs.
($ in millions)
2Q20
2Q19
1Q20
2Q19
1Q20
Salaries and employee benefits
$
459
$
456
$
537
1
%
-15
%
Equipment and net occupancy
77
79
80
-3
%
-3
%
Outside data processing and software
61
55
64
11
%
-5
%
FDIC assessments
14
10
12
45
%
16
%
Advertising and marketing
10
24
22
-59
%
-56
%
Printing, postage and supplies
11
10
11
9
%
4
%
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
4
5
4
-23
%
—
Other costs of operations
171
234
176
-27
%
-3
%
Total
$
807
$
873
$
906
-8
%
-11
%
The efficiency ratio, or noninterest operating expenses divided by the sum of taxable-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income (exclusive of gains and losses from bank investment securities), measures the relationship of operating expenses to revenues. M&T's efficiency ratio was 55.7% in the second quarter of 2020, 56.0% in the year-earlier quarter and 58.9% in the first three months of 2020.
Balance Sheet. M&T had total assets of $139.5 billion at June 30, 2020, up from $121.6 billion and $124.6 billion at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $97.8 billion at June 30, 2020, $89.9 billion at June 30, 2019 and $94.1 billion at March 31, 2020. The increase in total loans and leases at the recent quarter-end as compared with the second quarter of 2019 was driven largely by growth in commercial loans of $5.8 billion and commercial real estate loans of $2.0 billion. The commercial loan growth reflects loans originated as part of the PPP, which totaled $6.5 billion at June 30, 2020. Total deposits rose to $115.0 billion at the recent quarter-end, compared with $91.7 billion at June 30, 2019 and $100.2 billion at March 31, 2020. The higher level of deposits at the recent quarter-end as compared with the prior dates reflects both increased commercial and consumer deposits, as well as higher levels of deposits associated with residential mortgage servicing activities.
Total shareholders' equity was $15.9 billion, or 11.43% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared with $15.7 billion, or 12.91% at June 30, 2019 and $15.8 billion, or 12.70% at March 31, 2020. Common shareholders' equity was $14.7 billion, or $114.54 per share, at June 30, 2020, compared with $14.5 billion, or $107.73 per share, a year-earlier and $14.6 billion, or $113.54 per share, at March 31, 2020. Tangible equity per common share was $78.62 at June 30, 2020, compared with $73.29 at June 30, 2019 and $77.60 at March 31, 2020. In the calculation of tangible equity per common share, common shareholders' equity is reduced by the carrying values of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred tax balances. M&T estimates that the ratio of Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets under regulatory capital rules was approximately 9.51% at June 30, 2020, up from 9.19% three months earlier.
Conference Call. Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss second quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (877) 780-2276. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #9253404. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, July 30, 2020 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to ID #9253404. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.
Forward-Looking Statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements regarding the potential effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.
Future Factors include changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax legislation or regulation; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price and product/service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products/services; containing costs and expenses; governmental and public policy changes; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.
These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.
Further, statements about the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on customers, clients, third parties and M&T.
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Performance
Net income
$
241,054
473,260
-49
%
$
509,876
956,002
-47
%
Net income available to common shareholders
223,099
452,633
-51
%
473,795
914,719
-48
%
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
1.74
3.34
-48
%
$
3.67
6.69
-45
%
Diluted earnings
1.74
3.34
-48
%
3.67
6.69
-45
%
Cash dividends
$
1.10
1.00
10
%
$
2.20
2.00
10
%
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
128,333
135,464
-5
%
129,044
136,685
-6
%
Period end (2)
128,294
134,200
-4
%
128,294
134,200
-4
%
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
.71
%
1.60
%
.80
%
1.64
%
Average common shareholders' equity
6.13
%
12.68
%
6.56
%
12.91
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
961,371
1,047,406
-8
%
$
1,943,239
2,103,433
-8
%
Yield on average earning assets
3.38
%
4.64
%
3.75
%
4.68
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.40
%
1.11
%
.60
%
1.08
%
Net interest spread
2.98
%
3.53
%
3.15
%
3.60
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.15
%
.38
%
.22
%
.37
%
Net interest margin
3.13
%
3.91
%
3.37
%
3.97
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.29
%
.20
%
.26
%
.15
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
243,958
477,001
-49
%
$
515,663
963,441
-46
%
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
1.76
3.37
-48
%
3.71
6.74
-45
%
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
.74
%
1.68
%
.84
%
1.72
%
Average tangible common equity
9.04
%
18.83
%
9.71
%
19.19
%
Efficiency ratio
55.71
%
55.98
%
57.36
%
56.77
%
At June 30
Loan quality
2020
2019
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$
1,156,650
865,384
34
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
66,763
72,907
-8
%
Total nonperforming assets
$
1,223,413
938,291
30
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
535,755
348,725
54
%
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
51,165
36,765
39
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
454,269
320,305
42
%
Renegotiated loans
$
234,768
254,332
-8
%
Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or more (5)
N/A
43,079
—
Purchased impaired loans (6):
Outstanding customer balance
N/A
473,834
—
Carrying amount
N/A
263,025
—
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.18
%
.96
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.68
%
1.15
%
______________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.
(5)
Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately.
(6)
Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Amounts in thousands, except per share
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Performance
Net income
$
241,054
268,822
493,066
480,081
473,260
Net income available to common shareholders
223,099
250,701
473,372
461,410
452,633
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
1.74
1.93
3.60
3.47
3.34
Diluted earnings
1.74
1.93
3.60
3.47
3.34
Cash dividends
$
1.10
1.10
1.10
1.00
1.00
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
128,333
129,755
131,549
132,999
135,464
Period end (2)
128,294
128,282
130,589
132,277
134,200
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
.71
%
.90
%
1.60
%
1.58
%
1.60
%
Average common shareholders' equity
6.13
%
7.00
%
12.95
%
12.73
%
12.68
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
961,371
981,868
1,014,225
1,035,469
1,047,406
Yield on average earning assets
3.38
%
4.18
%
4.27
%
4.51
%
4.64
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
.40
%
.83
%
.97
%
1.10
%
1.11
%
Net interest spread
2.98
%
3.35
%
3.30
%
3.41
%
3.53
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
.15
%
.30
%
.34
%
.37
%
.38
%
Net interest margin
3.13
%
3.65
%
3.64
%
3.78
%
3.91
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.29
%
.22
%
.18
%
.16
%
.20
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
243,958
271,705
496,237
483,830
477,001
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
1.76
1.95
3.62
3.50
3.37
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
.74
%
.94
%
1.67
%
1.66
%
1.68
%
Average tangible common equity
9.04
%
10.39
%
19.08
%
18.85
%
18.83
%
Efficiency ratio
55.71
%
58.91
%
53.15
%
55.95
%
55.98
%
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Loan quality
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Nonaccrual loans
$
1,156,650
1,061,748
963,112
1,005,249
865,384
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
66,763
83,605
85,646
79,735
72,907
Total nonperforming assets
$
1,223,413
1,145,353
1,048,758
1,084,984
938,291
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
535,755
530,317
518,728
461,162
348,725
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
51,165
50,561
50,891
43,144
36,765
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
454,269
464,243
479,829
434,132
320,305
Renegotiated loans
$
234,768
232,439
234,424
240,781
254,332
Accruing loans acquired at a discount past due 90 days or
more (5)
N/A
N/A
39,632
40,733
43,079
Purchased impaired loans (6):
Outstanding customer balance
N/A
N/A
415,413
453,382
473,834
Carrying amount
N/A
N/A
227,545
253,496
263,025
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.18
%
1.13
%
1.06
%
1.12
%
.96
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.68
%
1.47
%
1.16
%
1.16
%
1.15
%
______________
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans. Prior to 2020, excludes loans acquired at a discount.
(5)
Prior to 2020, loans acquired at a discount that were recorded at fair value at acquisition date. This category does not include purchased impaired loans that are presented separately.
(6)
Prior to 2020, accruing loans acquired at a discount that were impaired at acquisition date and recorded at fair value.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
Dollars in thousands
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Interest income
$
1,032,242
1,237,913
-17
%
$
2,152,661
2,464,222
-13
%
Interest expense
75,105
196,432
-62
218,719
372,681
-41
Net interest income
957,137
1,041,481
-8
1,933,942
2,091,541
-8
Provision for credit losses
325,000
55,000
491
575,000
77,000
647
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
632,137
986,481
-36
1,358,942
2,014,541
-33
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
145,024
107,321
35
272,933
202,632
35
Service charges on deposit accounts
77,455
107,787
-28
183,616
210,899
-13
Trust income
151,882
144,382
5
300,633
277,168
8
Brokerage services income
10,463
12,478
-16
23,592
24,954
-5
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
8,290
18,453
-55
29,306
29,255
—
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
6,969
8,911
-22
(13,813)
20,752
—
Other revenues from operations
87,190
112,763
-23
220,366
247,200
-11
Total other income
487,273
512,095
-5
1,016,633
1,012,860
—
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
458,842
455,737
1
995,685
954,937
4
Equipment and net occupancy
77,089
79,150
-3
156,729
158,497
-1
Outside data processing and software
61,376
55,234
11
125,786
107,651
17
FDIC assessments
14,207
9,772
45
26,478
19,198
38
Advertising and marketing
9,842
24,046
-59
32,217
44,321
-27
Printing, postage and supplies
11,260
10,324
9
22,112
20,179
10
Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets
3,913
5,077
-23
7,826
10,097
-22
Other costs of operations
170,513
233,692
-27
346,625
452,500
-23
Total other expense
807,042
873,032
-8
1,713,458
1,767,380
-3
Income before income taxes
312,368
625,544
-50
662,117
1,260,021
-47
Applicable income taxes
71,314
152,284
-53
152,241
304,019
-50
Net income
$
241,054
473,260
-49
%
$
509,876
956,002
-47
%
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Interest income
$
1,032,242
1,120,419
1,185,902
1,229,469
1,237,913
Interest expense
75,105
143,614
177,069
199,579
196,432
Net interest income
957,137
976,805
1,008,833
1,029,890
1,041,481
Provision for credit losses
325,000
250,000
54,000
45,000
55,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
632,137
726,805
954,833
984,890
986,481
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
145,024
127,909
118,134
137,004
107,321
Service charges on deposit accounts
77,455
106,161
110,987
111,092
107,787
Trust income
151,882
148,751
151,525
143,915
144,382
Brokerage services income
10,463
13,129
11,891
12,077
12,478
Trading account and foreign exchange gains
8,290
21,016
16,717
16,072
18,453
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
6,969
(20,782)
(6,452)
3,737
8,911
Other revenues from operations
87,190
133,176
118,238
103,882
112,763
Total other income
487,273
529,360
521,040
527,779
512,095
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
458,842
536,843
469,080
476,780
455,737
Equipment and net occupancy
77,089
79,640
82,892
82,690
79,150
Outside data processing and software
61,376
64,410
61,720
60,360
55,234
FDIC assessments
14,207
12,271
12,431
9,906
9,772
Advertising and marketing
9,842
22,375
27,063
22,088
24,046
Printing, postage and supplies
11,260
10,852
9,513
10,201
10,324
Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets
3,913
3,913
4,305
5,088
5,077
Other costs of operations
170,513
176,112
156,679
210,506
233,692
Total other expense
807,042
906,416
823,683
877,619
873,032
Income before income taxes
312,368
349,749
652,190
635,050
625,544
Applicable income taxes
71,314
80,927
159,124
154,969
152,284
Net income
$
241,054
268,822
493,066
480,081
473,260
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
June 30
Dollars in thousands
2020
2019
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,354,815
1,271,611
7
%
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
20,888,341
8,791,753
138
Trading account
1,293,534
479,403
170
Investment securities
8,454,344
11,580,249
-27
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
29,203,862
23,431,408
25
Real estate - commercial
37,159,451
35,194,375
6
Real estate - consumer
15,611,462
16,693,737
-6
Consumer
15,782,773
14,558,538
8
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
97,757,548
89,878,058
9
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,638,236
1,029,867
59
Net loans and leases
96,119,312
88,848,191
8
Goodwill
4,593,112
4,593,112
—
Core deposit and other intangible assets
21,208
38,428
-45
Other assets
6,812,303
5,952,148
14
Total assets
$
139,536,969
121,554,895
15
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
45,397,843
30,747,946
48
%
Interest-bearing deposits
68,701,832
59,568,223
15
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
868,284
1,364,855
-36
Total deposits
114,967,959
91,681,024
25
Short-term borrowings
52,298
4,611,390
-99
Accrued interest and other liabilities
2,250,316
1,915,147
18
Long-term borrowings
6,321,291
7,655,507
-17
Total liabilities
123,591,864
105,863,068
17
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
1,250,000
1,231,500
2
Common
14,695,105
14,460,327
2
Total shareholders' equity
15,945,105
15,691,827
2
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
139,536,969
121,554,895
15
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,354,815
1,298,192
1,432,805
1,818,861
1,271,611
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
20,888,341
8,896,307
7,190,154
12,495,524
8,791,753
Federal funds sold
—
—
3,500
200
—
Trading account
1,293,534
1,224,291
470,129
614,256
479,403
Investment securities
8,454,344
8,956,590
9,497,251
10,677,583
11,580,249
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
29,203,862
26,243,648
23,838,168
23,201,372
23,431,408
Real estate - commercial
37,159,451
36,684,106
35,541,914
34,945,231
35,194,375
Real estate - consumer
15,611,462
15,643,014
16,156,094
16,500,955
16,693,737
Consumer
15,782,773
15,571,507
15,386,693
15,175,635
14,558,538
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
97,757,548
94,142,275
90,922,869
89,823,193
89,878,058
Less: allowance for credit losses
1,638,236
1,384,366
1,051,071
1,038,437
1,029,867
Net loans and leases
96,119,312
92,757,909
89,871,798
88,784,756
88,848,191
Goodwill
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
4,593,112
Core deposit and other intangible assets
21,208
25,121
29,034
33,339
38,428
Other assets
6,812,303
6,826,311
6,784,974
6,483,295
5,952,148
Total assets
$
139,536,969
124,577,833
119,872,757
125,500,926
121,554,895
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
45,397,843
35,554,715
32,396,407
31,766,724
30,747,946
Interest-bearing deposits
68,701,832
63,410,672
60,689,618
61,785,212
59,568,223
Deposits at Cayman Islands office
868,284
1,217,921
1,684,044
1,561,997
1,364,855
Total deposits
114,967,959
100,183,308
94,770,069
95,113,933
91,681,024
Short-term borrowings
52,298
59,180
62,363
5,513,896
4,611,390
Accrued interest and other liabilities
2,250,316
2,198,116
2,337,490
2,090,762
1,915,147
Long-term borrowings
6,321,291
6,321,435
6,986,186
7,002,524
7,655,507
Total liabilities
123,591,864
108,762,039
104,156,108
109,721,115
105,863,068
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
1,250,000
1,250,000
1,250,000
1,250,000
1,231,500
Common
14,695,105
14,565,794
14,466,649
14,529,811
14,460,327
Total shareholders' equity
15,945,105
15,815,794
15,716,649
15,779,811
15,691,827
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
139,536,969
124,577,833
119,872,757
125,500,926
121,554,895
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three months ended
Change in balance
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30, 2020 from
June 30,
Change
Dollars in millions
2020
2019
2020
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2019
in
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2019
2020
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
balance
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$
16,454
.10
%
6,122
2.38
%
6,130
1.24
%
169
%
168
%
$
11,292
.41
%
5,368
2.39
%
110
%
Federal funds sold and agreements
to resell securities
692
.11
1
2.83
1,224
1.34
-
-43
958
.90
1
2.83
—
Trading account
49
2.04
68
2.20
64
2.64
-28
-24
56
2.38
66
2.79
-16
Investment securities
8,500
2.24
12,170
2.49
9,102
2.22
-30
-7
8,801
2.23
12,557
2.51
-30
Loans and leases, net of unearned
discount
Commercial, financial, etc.
29,733
3.10
23,335
4.97
24,290
4.10
27
22
27,011
3.55
23,173
5.02
17
Real estate - commercial
36,947
4.42
34,768
5.30
36,034
4.83
6
3
36,491
4.62
34,647
5.32
5
Real estate - consumer
15,599
4.00
16,723
4.29
15,931
4.03
-7
-2
15,765
4.02
16,830
4.33
-6
Consumer
15,518
4.85
14,324
5.53
15,451
5.30
8
—
15,484
5.07
14,165
5.52
9
Total loans and leases, net
97,797
4.05
89,150
5.09
91,706
4.61
10
7
94,751
4.32
88,815
5.12
7
Total earning assets
123,492
3.38
107,511
4.64
108,226
4.18
15
14
115,858
3.75
106,807
4.68
8
Goodwill
4,593
4,593
4,593
—
—
4,593
4,593
—
Core deposit and other intangible
assets
23
41
27
-44
-14
25
43
-42
Other assets
8,338
6,342
7,739
31
8
8,037
6,224
29
Total assets
$
136,446
118,487
120,585
15
%
13
%
$
128,513
117,667
9
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking
deposits
$
62,927
.17
53,495
.69
56,366
.56
18
%
12
%
$
59,646
.35
52,799
.64
13
%
Time deposits
5,354
1.49
6,530
1.53
5,672
1.55
-18
-6
5,513
1.52
6,441
1.44
-14
Deposits at Cayman Islands
office
1,017
.06
1,247
1.94
1,672
.82
-18
-39
1,344
.54
1,110
1.96
21
Total interest-bearing
deposits
69,298
.27
61,272
.80
63,710
.65
13
9
66,503
.45
60,350
.75
10
Short-term borrowings
63
.01
1,263
2.51
58
.16
-95
9
60
.08
1,177
2.50
-95
Long-term borrowings
6,189
1.86
8,278
3.20
6,240
2.60
-25
-1
6,215
2.23
8,386
3.21
-26
Total interest-bearing liabilities
75,550
.40
70,813
1.11
70,008
.83
7
8
72,778
.60
69,913
1.08
4
Noninterest-bearing deposits
42,497
30,099
32,456
41
31
37,477
30,207
24
Other liabilities
2,446
1,945
2,401
26
2
2,422
1,948
24
Total liabilities
120,493
102,857
104,865
17
15
112,677
102,068
10
Shareholders' equity
15,953
15,630
15,720
2
1
15,836
15,599
2
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
136,446
118,487
120,585
15
%
13
%
$
128,513
117,667
9
%
Net interest spread
2.98
3.53
3.35
3.15
3.60
Contribution of interest-free funds
.15
.38
.30
.22
.37
Net interest margin
3.13
%
3.91
%
3.65
%
3.37
%
3.97
%
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
241,054
473,260
509,876
956,002
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
2,904
3,741
5,787
7,439
Net operating income
$
243,958
477,001
515,663
963,441
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.74
3.34
3.67
6.69
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.02
.03
.04
.05
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
1.76
3.37
3.71
6.74
Other expense
Other expense
$
807,042
873,032
1,713,458
1,767,380
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(3,913)
(5,077)
(7,826)
(10,097)
Noninterest operating expense
$
803,129
867,955
1,705,632
1,757,283
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
803,129
867,955
1,705,632
1,757,283
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
961,371
1,047,406
1,943,239
2,103,433
Other income
487,273
512,095
1,016,633
1,012,860
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
6,969
8,911
(13,813)
20,752
Denominator
$
1,441,675
1,550,590
2,973,685
3,095,541
Efficiency ratio
55.71
%
55.98
%
57.36
%
56.77
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
136,446
118,487
128,513
117,667
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(23)
(41)
(25)
(43)
Deferred taxes
6
11
7
11
Average tangible assets
$
131,836
113,864
123,902
113,042
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
15,953
15,630
15,836
15,599
Preferred stock
(1,250)
(1,232)
(1,250)
(1,232)
Average common equity
14,703
14,398
14,586
14,367
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(23)
(41)
(25)
(43)
Deferred taxes
6
11
7
11
Average tangible common equity
$
10,093
9,775
9,975
9,742
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
139,537
121,555
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(21)
(38)
Deferred taxes
5
10
Total tangible assets
$
134,928
116,934
Total common equity
Total equity
$
15,945
15,692
Preferred stock
(1,250)
(1,232)
Undeclared dividends - cumulative preferred stock
—
(3)
Common equity, net of undeclared cumulative preferred dividends
14,695
14,457
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(21)
(38)
Deferred taxes
5
10
Total tangible common equity
$
10,086
9,836
________________
(1)
After any related tax effect.
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Income statement data
In thousands, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
241,054
268,822
493,066
480,081
473,260
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
2,904
2,883
3,171
3,749
3,741
Net operating income
$
243,958
271,705
496,237
483,830
477,001
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.74
1.93
3.60
3.47
3.34
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.02
.02
.02
.03
.03
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
1.76
1.95
3.62
3.50
3.37
Other expense
Other expense
$
807,042
906,416
823,683
877,619
873,032
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(3,913)
(3,913)
(4,305)
(5,088)
(5,077)
Noninterest operating expense
$
803,129
902,503
819,378
872,531
867,955
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
803,129
902,503
819,378
872,531
867,955
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
961,371
981,868
1,014,225
1,035,469
1,047,406
Other income
487,273
529,360
521,040
527,779
512,095
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
6,969
(20,782)
(6,452)
3,737
8,911
Denominator
$
1,441,675
1,532,010
1,541,717
1,559,511
1,550,590
Efficiency ratio
55.71
%
58.91
%
53.15
%
55.95
%
55.98
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
136,446
120,585
122,554
120,388
118,487
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(23)
(27)
(31)
(36)
(41)
Deferred taxes
6
7
8
10
11
Average tangible assets
$
131,836
115,972
117,938
115,769
113,864
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
15,953
15,720
15,832
15,837
15,630
Preferred stock
(1,250)
(1,250)
(1,250)
(1,373)
(1,232)
Average common equity
14,703
14,470
14,582
14,464
14,398
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(23)
(27)
(31)
(36)
(41)
Deferred taxes
6
7
8
10
11
Average tangible common equity
$
10,093
9,857
9,966
9,845
9,775
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
139,537
124,578
119,873
125,501
121,555
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(21)
(25)
(29)
(33)
(38)
Deferred taxes
5
6
7
8
10
Total tangible assets
$
134,928
119,966
115,258
120,883
116,934
Total common equity
Total equity
$
15,945
15,816
15,717
15,780
15,692
Preferred stock
(1,250)
(1,250)
(1,250)
(1,250)
(1,232)
Undeclared dividends - cumulative preferred stock
—
—
—
—
(3)
Common equity, net of undeclared cumulative preferred
dividends
14,695
14,566
14,467
14,530
14,457
Goodwill
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
(4,593)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(21)
(25)
(29)
(33)
(38)
Deferred taxes
5
6
7
8
10
Total tangible common equity
$
10,086
9,954
9,852
9,912
9,836
__________________
(1)
After any related tax effect.
