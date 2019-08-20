Log in
M&T BANK CORPORATION

(MTB)
M&T Bank Corporation : Announces Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend

08/20/2019

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share on its common stock.  The dividend will be payable September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:  

Donald J. MacLeod


(716) 842‑5138



Media Contact:      

C. Michael Zabel


(716) 842-5385

 

M&T Bank Corporation

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-third-quarter-common-stock-dividend-300904697.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
