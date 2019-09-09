Log in
M&T Bank Corporation : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

09/09/2019 | 10:07am EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) plans to announce its third quarter 2019 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Thursday, October 17, 2019.  Following the release, M&T will conduct a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the earnings results.  The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

Domestic callers wishing to participate in the call may dial toll free (877) 780-2276.  International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (973) 582-2700. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #9382126. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through Thursday, October 24, 2019 by calling (800) 585-8367, or (404) 537-3406 for international participants, and by making reference to the ID #9382126.  The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 3:00 p.m., October 17, 2019 on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T Bank
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Donald J. MacLeod
(716) 842‑5138

Media Contact:
C. Michael Zabel
(716) 842-5385          

 

M&T Bank Corporation

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-announces-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-300914092.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
