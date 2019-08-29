Log in
M&T Bank Corporation : to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

08/29/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB)("M&T") will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference being held in New York City.  Darren King, M&T's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on September 9, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. (ET).

The conference takes place at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel.  A live audio-webcast of the presentation, as well as the materials used in the presentation, will be available via the Internet at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.  The presentation and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

About M&T Bank
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:        
Donald J. MacLeod
(716) 842‑5138

M&T Bank Corporation

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-bank-corporation-to-participate-in-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-300909240.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
