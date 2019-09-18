Log in
M&T Bank : Decreases Prime Rate

09/18/2019 | 03:19pm EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, September 19, 2019, M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) will decrease its prime lending rate from 5.25% to 5.00%. 

About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

© 2019 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

Media Contact:
David Lanzillo
(716) 842-5139 
dlanzillo@mtb.com 

M&T Bank Corporation

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-decreases-prime-rate-300921086.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
