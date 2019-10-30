Log in
M&T Bank Corporation    MTB

M&T BANK CORPORATION

(MTB)
M&T Bank : Decreases Prime Rate

10/30/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, October 31, 2019, M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) will decrease its prime lending rate from 5.00% to 4.75%. 

About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

© 2019 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

Media Contact:
David Lanzillo
(716) 842-5139 
dlanzillo@mtb.com 

M&T Bank Corporation

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mt-decreases-prime-rate-300948527.html

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
