M&T Bank Launches M&T Money Smart™ to Help Customers Take Control of their Finances

BUFFALO, N.Y. July 29, 2019-M&T Bank announced today the launch of M&T Money Smart™ in its digital banking platform and mobile app. Money Smart is an easy-to-use, all-in-one digital tool that helps users manage their finances and make smart financial decisions.

Money Smart allows users to combine all their accounts, both M&T and those from other banks, into one helpful dashboard. Budgeting and spending visualizations help users set financial goals and track every dollar, while the debt payoff forecasting feature helps customers project a date when they might be debt free.

'Our customers are increasingly looking to us to help them improve their financial quality of life, and we're excited to be able to provide this added benefit,' said Chris Kay, M&T Bank's Executive Vice President of Consumer Banking, Business Banking and Marketing. 'Money Smart is a great addition to our online and mobile banking products and services and provides our customers with a powerful tool they can use to more effectively manage their finances without leaving the security of M&T Bank's platform.'

As consumers become more comfortable with mobile apps the demand for convenient digital banking solutions continues to grow. Recent research conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Fiserv noted that a majority of consumers who are struggling with managing their finances look to their primary financial organization for help. That same poll also found that 34 percent of consumers want to be able to manage all their financial accounts in a single online location or app, and real-time access is desired by 33 percent.1

Money Smart will help deliver the convenience today's consumer has come to expect and make managing their finances easier. Customers can access the tool by logging into their M&T Mobile Banking App or Online Banking and selecting Money Smart from the Services menu.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New

Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of

Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

1 2018 Expectations & Experiences: Household Finances, Fiserv, 2018.

©2019 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

###

Media Contact:

Jada Grant

(443) 695-4554

jgrant1@mtb.com