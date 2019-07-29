Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  M&T Bank Corporation    MTB

M&T BANK CORPORATION

(MTB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

M&T Bank : Launches M&T Money Smart™ to Help Customers Take Control of their Finances

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 09:45am EDT

M&T Bank Launches M&T Money Smart™ to Help Customers Take Control of their Finances

BUFFALO, N.Y. July 29, 2019-M&T Bank announced today the launch of M&T Money Smart™ in its digital banking platform and mobile app. Money Smart is an easy-to-use, all-in-one digital tool that helps users manage their finances and make smart financial decisions.

Money Smart allows users to combine all their accounts, both M&T and those from other banks, into one helpful dashboard. Budgeting and spending visualizations help users set financial goals and track every dollar, while the debt payoff forecasting feature helps customers project a date when they might be debt free.

'Our customers are increasingly looking to us to help them improve their financial quality of life, and we're excited to be able to provide this added benefit,' said Chris Kay, M&T Bank's Executive Vice President of Consumer Banking, Business Banking and Marketing. 'Money Smart is a great addition to our online and mobile banking products and services and provides our customers with a powerful tool they can use to more effectively manage their finances without leaving the security of M&T Bank's platform.'

As consumers become more comfortable with mobile apps the demand for convenient digital banking solutions continues to grow. Recent research conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Fiserv noted that a majority of consumers who are struggling with managing their finances look to their primary financial organization for help. That same poll also found that 34 percent of consumers want to be able to manage all their financial accounts in a single online location or app, and real-time access is desired by 33 percent.1

Money Smart will help deliver the convenience today's consumer has come to expect and make managing their finances easier. Customers can access the tool by logging into their M&T Mobile Banking App or Online Banking and selecting Money Smart from the Services menu.

About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New
Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of
Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

1 2018 Expectations & Experiences: Household Finances, Fiserv, 2018.

©2019 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

###

Media Contact:
Jada Grant
(443) 695-4554
jgrant1@mtb.com

Disclaimer

M&T Bank Corporation published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 13:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on M&T BANK CORPORATION
09:45aM&T BANK : Launches M&T Money Smart™ to Help Customers Take Control of the..
PU
07/19M&T BANK : Named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion
PU
07/18M&T BANK : Shares Tumble After Earnings Miss, Lower Expectations
DJ
07/18M&T BANK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
07/18M&T BANK CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter Results
PR
07/17M&T BANK CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/28Shares in big banks climb as Fed approves capital plans
RE
06/27M&T BANK CORPORATION : Announces 2019 Capital Plan
PR
06/26AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in Commscope ..
AQ
06/25M&T BANK : Announces Regional Leadership Promotions in Philadelphia and New Jers..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 144 M
EBIT 2019 2 728 M
Net income 2019 1 877 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,60x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,61x
Capitalization 22 136 M
Chart M&T BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
M&T Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M&T BANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 174,52  $
Last Close Price 164,95  $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
René F. Jones Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard S. Gold President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Darren J. King Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michele D. Trolli Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert T. Brady Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M&T BANK CORPORATION15.24%22 136
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.05%376 960
BANK OF AMERICA24.88%287 472
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.56%284 271
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.99%217 886
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.54%200 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group