Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  M&T Bank Corporation    MTB

M&T BANK CORPORATION (MTB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

M&T Bank : Launches ‘What’s Important to You?’ Video Contest to Celebrate the Moments that Matter Most

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 07:47pm CEST
BUFFALO, N.Y.
-M&T Bank has debuted the 'What's Important to You? Video Contest,' a new initiative that seeks to capture the life moments, both big and small, that really matter and share them for the world to see. The 'What's Important to You? Video Contest' asks individuals to share short videos of the people, places and things they love the most. Five finalists will receive a GoPro® camera to continue capturing life's most important moments, and the grand prize winner will have what's important to them featured in M&T advertising. 'M&T is passionate about learning what's important to our customers and our communities,' said Peter Eliopoulos, M&T Bank Chief Marketing Officer. 'Whether it is a great day at the beach with family or a visit to the local library, we want to understand and celebrate those life moments, and this video contest helps us do just that.' To enter the contest, individuals must upload a video (30 seconds or less) to YouTube as a public or unlisted submission, and then complete a submission form to share a copy of the link. Videos will be evaluated based on quality, originality, creativity, emotional impact and whether it fits within the M&T brand. Submissions can be made through Oct. 1, 2018. The 'What's Important to You? Video Contest' is part of a longstanding initiative to bring the company's brand promise of 'Understanding What's Important' to life through the first-hand accounts of customers and community members. In 2012, M&T asked four businesses in Syracuse, N.Y. and Rochester, N.Y. to play leading rolls in an advertising campaign and in 2015 launched a robust advertising campaign highlighting the individual stories of 34 small business and retail customers. Most recently, M&T rolled out an advertising campaign in the Tri-State Area featuring six local business customers and another in Upstate New York spotlighting 12 business customers. Each campaign aimed for a variety of narratives from businesses around the region of varying size, industry and objectives, reflecting the vibrant diversity of the customers the bank serves. 'Understanding what's important isn't just a tagline or motto. It's who we are and how we approach our customers and the communities we serve,' added Eliopoulos. 'We listen to our customers to find out what's important to them, and we stand by their side, working together to make it happen.' M&T will announce the five finalists on Oct. 29 2018. The public will then have the opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite of the finalists through Monday, Nov. 19. The grand prize winner will be announced on Monday, Dec. 3. Individuals must be of 18 years of age or older and a permanent legal resident of Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia or West Virginia to enter. To get started and to see the full set of contest rules, visit: www.mtb.com/shareyourstory. M&T is one of the country's largest commercial lenders to mid-sized businesses and the 8th largest small business lender, based on statistics released by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for total approved loans through the SBA's 7(a) lending program during the federal fiscal year ending 9/30/2017.
About M&T Bank M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. © 2018 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.
Media Contacts:
Upstate New York: Julia Berchou (716) 842-5385
jshanahan@mtb.com
Connecticut, New Jersey and New York Metro: Chet Bridger (716) 842-5182
cbridger@mtb.com

Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, DC:
Philip Hosmer
(410) 949-3042
phosmer@mtb.com
GoPro is a trademark of GoPro Inc. This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with YouTube or GoPro.

Disclaimer

M&T Bank Corporation published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 17:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on M&T BANK CORPORATION
07:47pM&T BANK : Launches ‘What’s Important to You?’ Video Contest t..
PU
09/01M&T BANK : Armed bank robber sought Suspect wanted for robbery of Frostburg M&T
AQ
09/01M&T BANK : FROSTBURG - Area law enforcement is on the lookout for a ma
AQ
08/31M&T BANK : Mike Stango
AQ
08/31M&T BANK : Achievers
AQ
08/31M&T BANK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/29M&T BANK CORPORATION : to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conf..
PR
08/26Weekly stock news
AQ
08/21M&T BANK : Police ask for help in identifying Main Street bank robber
AQ
08/21M&T BANK : Woman, 19, charged with robbing Main Street bank
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21M&T Bank declares $1.00 dividend 
08/18STOCKS TO WATCH : Alibaba, Target And Energy Plays To Center Stage 
08/15Tracking Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/10Reduce Holdings Of Regional Banks On Turkey Turmoil 
07/30BANK OF AMERICA AND JP MORGAN : Catalysts For A 2nd Half Rally 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 914 M
EBIT 2018 2 695 M
Net income 2018 1 794 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,98%
P/E ratio 2018 14,50
P/E ratio 2019 12,84
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,34x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,20x
Capitalization 25 668 M
Chart M&T BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
M&T Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M&T BANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 192 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
René F. Jones Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard S. Gold President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Darren J. King Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michele D. Trolli Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert T. Brady Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M&T BANK CORPORATION4.40%25 668
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.33%382 166
BANK OF AMERICA4.54%307 838
WELLS FARGO-5.29%276 735
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.87%270 909
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.80%224 609
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.