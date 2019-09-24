Log in
M&T Bank : Wilmington Trust Launches New Brand, Wilmington Investment Management, To Expand Access to Proprietary Investment Solutions

09/24/2019 | 11:32am EDT

Wilmington Trust Launches New Brand, Wilmington Investment Management, To Expand Access to Proprietary Investment Solutions

Wilmington Trust expands access to its proprietary investment management strategies to a broader set of channels enabling outside retail and institutional investors to benefit from our investment intelligence and high quality solutions

Inaugural Investor Confidence Survey reveals heightened recession concerns among respondents s and increased demand for strategies that offer opportunities for growth with enhanced downside protection and low fees

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire / -- Wilmington Trust announced today a new brand, Wilmington Investment Management (WIM), to help expand access to its proprietary suite of asset management solutions, including alternative funds, separately managed accounts, and mutual funds, to retail and institutional investors. The new channel builds on the firm's economics-led investment approach and addresses a critical market need for opportunities for growth with downside protection amid heightened market volatility.

Findings from the inaugural Wilmington Investment Management Investor Confidence Survey*, which surveyed 500 investors with more than $225,000in household income and an active investment portfolio, revealed strong consumer sentiment for strategies that offer the opportunity for growth with enhanced downside protection and low fees. Key survey findings include:

  • Two-thirds of investors (65%) are concerned a downturn or recession could impact their retirement.
  • An almost equal percentage (61%) say they would give up growth for downside protection.
  • Among investors with HHI of at least $500,000, 76% of them agree that they would make this trade-off.

'We're in a different economic environment than just a few years ago. We're seeing now that the upside on many investments is limited and the yield environment is challenged,' said Tony Roth, Chief Investment Officer. 'As a result, we know investors need differentiated strategies that are risk-adjusted and fee sensitive in order to meet their specific needs. Our deeper understanding of global opportunities means we can offer a wider range of investors solutions and access to institutional-quality separate account managers around the world.'

Wilmington Investment Management has $97.6 billionin assets under management** and offers over 20 equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative solutions. WIM also has strong third party sub-advisory relationships that enable it to architect bespoke strategies with leading asset management firms that are designed to deliver strong performance and downside protection.

'At Wilmington Investment Management, we use our own investment strategies as well as outside managers that represent the best fit for a particular portfolio,' said Matt Glaser, Group Vice President and Head of Equity, Alternative Investments and Manager Research. 'We look for partners that have a demonstrated expertise in delivering successful outcomes, the highest caliber people and processes, strong risk management cultures, and who have a clear alignment of interest with our clients. Our philosophy and approach are centered around delivering high-quality solutions that advisors and their clients need today.'

About Wilmington Trust

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used by certain subsidiaries/affiliates of Wilmington Trust Corporation (together 'Wilmington Trust'). Wilmington Investment Management is a brand name used for investment management related services offered by the following Wilmington Trust entities: Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating only in Delaware, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Wilmington Trust Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of M&T Bank Corporation.

* In September 2019, Wilmington Trust engaged the Engine Group to conduct an online survey of 500 investors 35-years of age and older with household income of $225Kto better understand what motivates investments decisions. This survey was conducted between September 6-11, 2019.

**As of June 30, 2019. Assets under management data are calculated in the aggregate, and include assets managed by various Wilmington Trust entities, including, M&T Bank, WTC, WTNA, WTIA, WFMC and WTIM.

This communication is not an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a security. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or a loss.

All contents ©2019 Wilmington Trust Corporation. All rights reserved.

Wilmington Trust Media Contact:
Maya Dillon
(212) 415-0557
mdillon@wilmingtontrust.com

SOURCE Wilmington Trust

Disclaimer

M&T Bank Corporation published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 15:31:07 UTC
