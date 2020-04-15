Log in
M Winkworth : Dividend Declaration

04/15/2020 | 03:33am EDT

M WINKWORTH PLC PRESS RELEASE

Press Office 020 7355 0220 pressoffice@winkworth.com

4th Floor

1 Lumley Street

Mayfair

London

W1K 6TT

Dividend Declaration

15.04.20

The Directors of M Winkworth Plc ("Winkworth" or the "Company") are pleased to announce that the Company will pay a dividend of 1.68p per ordinary share for the first quarter of 2020 to shareholders.

The board remains committed to paying a quarterly dividend. While the intention is to resume a progressive payment once trading conditions permit, the reduction in the first quarter dividend reflects the element of caution required as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. As it is the board's objective to ensure that dividend pay-outs are covered by post-tax profits, the total distribution for 2020 is expected to be lower than 2019.

The dividend timetable is as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date *

23/04/20

Record Date **

24/04/20

Expected Payment Date

21/05/20

  • Shares bought on or after the ex-dividend date will not qualify for the dividend
  • Shareholders must be on the Winkworth share register on this date to receive this dividend
    • ENDS -

For further information please contact:

M Winkworth PLC

Shore Capital (NOMAD and Broker)

Milbourne

Tel: 020 7355 0206

Tel: 020 7408 4090

Tel: 07903 802545

Dominic Agace (Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Finlay / Richard Johnson / Henry Willcocks

Tim Draper (Financial PR)

Andrew Nicol (Chief Financial Officer)

About Winkworth

Winkworth is a leading franchisor of residential real estate agencies and is admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Established in Mayfair in 1835, Winkworth has a pre-eminent position in the mid to upper segments of the central London residential sales and lettings markets. In total the company operates from some 100 offices, having expanded consistently in recent years.

The franchise model allows entrepreneurial real estate professionals to provide the highest standards of service under the banner of a well-respected brand name and to benefit from the support and promotion that Winkworth offers. Franchisees deliver in-depth local knowledge and a highly personalised service to their clients.

For further information please visit: www.winkworthplc.com

winkworth.co.uk

Disclaimer

M Winkworth plc published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 07:32:03 UTC
