M Winkworth : Dividend Declaration

Dividend Declaration 15.04.20

The Directors of M Winkworth Plc ("Winkworth" or the "Company") are pleased to announce that the Company will pay a dividend of 1.68p per ordinary share for the first quarter of 2020 to shareholders.

The board remains committed to paying a quarterly dividend. While the intention is to resume a progressive payment once trading conditions permit, the reduction in the first quarter dividend reflects the element of caution required as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. As it is the board's objective to ensure that dividend pay-outs are covered by post-tax profits, the total distribution for 2020 is expected to be lower than 2019.

The dividend timetable is as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date * 23/04/20 Record Date ** 24/04/20 Expected Payment Date 21/05/20

Shares bought on or after the ex-dividend date will not qualify for the dividend

ex-dividend date will not qualify for the dividend Shareholders must be on the Winkworth share register on this date to receive this dividend

