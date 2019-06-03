3. June 2019 - M1 Kliniken AG expands its range of medical cosmetic products: Medium-term segment sales in the lower double-digit million euro range possible

Corporate News

M1 Kliniken AG expands its range of medical cosmetic products: Medium-term segment sales in the lower double-digit million euro range possible

M1 SELECT with focus on highly effective skin care products based on hyaluronic acid

Skin care market in Germany alone worth 3.2 billion euros

Distribution via own locations, the online shop and B2B

Berlin, 03.06.2019 -M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) is driving growth in the field of medical cosmetic products. Under its own brand M1 SELECT, the beauty medicine specialist has been offering a selected range of high-quality active cosmetics with a focus on skin and facial care since December 2017. Now the range is being expanded with innovative new products, developed jointly with M1 dermatology specialists: from antioxidant serum to intensive sun protection to moisture boosters with hyaluronic acid complex in highly concentrated form. M1 is thus opening up an additional growth market. In 2018, consumers spent around 13.8 billion euros on their beauty (source: IKW). Skin and facial care products account for the largest share with 3.2 billion euros. In the medium term, M1 sees sales potential for medical cosmetic products in the lower double-digit million euro range. By way of comparison: in 2018, segment sales were in the six-digit euro range.

"At M1 SELECT, high-quality care meets medical know-how at best prices and made in Germany. We are delighted that our own products have already been well received in the first year and that we can now begin the rollout of a broader range of products," says Patrick Brenske, CEO of M1 Kliniken AG. "Because beauty doesn't have to be expensive. This motto applies to our entire brand family with which we want to develop M1 into the number 1 in beauty in Europe".

In distribution, the Group benefits from its market leadership in the field of plastic and aesthetic treatments. It now operates 24 M1 Med Beauty specialist centres for beauty treatments throughout Germany and the M1 Schlossklinik für Plastische und Ästhetische Chirurgie in Berlin.

