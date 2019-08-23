Log in
Annual General Meeting 2019 of M1 Kliniken AG: Dividend of 0.30 Euro per share and positive outlook

0
08/23/2019

DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
23.08.2019 / 12:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 23.08.2019 - Today the Annual General Meeting 2019 of M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) took place in Berlin. The attendance was 77 %. The shareholders approved the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of 0.30 Euro per share for the financial year 2018.

The M1 Management Board reported to the shareholders about a successful year 2018. The Group further expanded its market leadership in Germany in the field of beauty medicine and expanded its range of services to include dermatological laser and aesthetic dental treatments with "M1 Laser" and "M1 Dental". In the 2018 financial year, M1 Kliniken increased its consolidated sales by 38 % to EUR 65.2 million (previous year: EUR 47.2 million). Earnings before taxes rose from 7.4 million Euro to 8.1 million Euro. Consolidated net income increased by 14 % to Euro 6.6 million (previous year: Euro 5.8 million).

The outlook by the Executive Board was also positive. The opening of new specialist centers in 2018 alone has already secured significant sales and earnings growth in the current year. In addition, M1 will continue to invest in order to consistently exploit market opportunities and achieve the targets for 2020. The number of specialist centers is to be doubled to around 50 by the end of next year. Around 30 of these are to be located in Germany and 20 abroad. In the meantime, the first specialist centres have been opened in the Netherlands and Australia. Further locations are to follow in both countries in the current year. Market entries in Great Britain and Switzerland is also imminent. International business will thus increasingly become M1's second growth driver alongside Germany.

The growth strategy outlined received strong shareholder approval. The Management Board and Supervisory Board were granted discharge for the 2018 financial year. All other topics on the agenda were approved by a large majority.
The detailed voting results will be published on https://www.m1-kliniken.de/aktie/#hauptversammlung shortly.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medicine health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group offers products and services of the highest quality. Under the brands M1 Med Beauty, M1 Laser and M1 Dental, beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 25 locations. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with internationalisation and is currently active in Austria, the Netherlands and Australia. The Group is now also growing in other European countries and markets high-quality products to private customers, doctors, pharmacies and wholesalers under the "M1 Select" and "M1 Aesthetics" brands. www.m1-kliniken.de

