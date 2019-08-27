DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Half-yearreport 2019 of M1 Kliniken AG: Strong growth in the Beauty core segment; operational goals confirmed



27.08.2019 / 09:17

- Group salesroseby 14% to EUR 32.9 million

- Beauty core segment grows by 40%

- Earningsbeforetaxes: +21% to EUR 5.2 million

- 2019 targetsconfirmed: Double-digit growth in salesandprofit



Berlin, 27.08.2019 - M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) continueditsgrowthcourse in thefirst half of 2019. In the first six months of the year, Germany's market leader in the field of beauty medicine increased sales by 14% from EUR 28.9 million to EUR 32.9 million. The growthdriver was the high-margin Beauty core segment with an increase in sales of 40% to EUR 20.3 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased in the first half of 2019 by 21% from EUR 4.3 millionto EUR 5.2 million.



"Our investments of recent years are paying off more and more. In the past two years alone, we have more than doubled the number of specialist centres for aesthetic medicine. These have now reached a high level of capacity utilization and will enable us to achieve synergies and cross-selling potential in the future," says Patrick Brenske, CEO of M1 Kliniken AG. "We continue to have considerable growth potential in Germany and are beginning to roll out our established business model internationally."



In addition to this positive operating development, the M1 Group also set the course for further growth in Germany and abroad in the first half of 2019. Four new specialist centres were opened: two specialist centres for dental treatments (Frankfurt and Hamburg) under the M1 Dental brand, another beauty centre (Dortmund) and our second international location inMelbourne (Australia). In addition, treatment capacities were expanded at several German locations. The Group has already established cosmetic laser treatments in ten beauty centres and is successfully capitalising on cross-selling potential. By the end of the year, the services of M1 Laser are to be offered in almost all German locations. Based on this positive business development, M1 Kliniken confirms its operational goals for 2019: double-digit growth in Group sales and earnings.



Numerous new locations are to be added in the second half of 2019 and will contribute to further operational growth of the Group. Amsterdam, the first specialist centre in the Netherlands, was opened in mid-July. Further locations are to followshorty. New openings are planned for Germany, Switzerland, the UK and Australia in the coming months. In September 2018, M1 secured financing for its expansion in Germany and abroad by means of a capital increase.



The half-year report 2019 of M1 Kliniken AG available for download: www.m1-kliniken.de



About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medicine health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group offers products and services of the highest quality. Under the brands M1 Med Beauty, M1 Laser and M1 Dental, beauty medical treatments are currently offered at morethan 25 locations. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing a head withits international expansion and is currently active in Austria, the Netherlands and Australia. The Group is now also growing in other European countries and markets high-quality products to private customers, doctors, pharmacies and wholesalers under the M1 Select and M1 Aesthetics brands.

www.m1-kliniken.de



Contact:

M1 Kliniken AG

Grünauer Straße 5

12557 Berlin

Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14

E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de



