M1 Kliniken AG: Market leader in the field of beauty medicine in Germany creates basis for further growth at home and abroad



07.08.2019 / 09:30

- Capacity expansion to increase output in Germany

- Specialist centres opened in Australia and the Netherlands

- Market entry in Switzerland and Great Britain within 2019



Berlin, 07.08.2019 - After M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) was able to increase the number of specialist centres from 17 to 24 by the end of the year in 2018, the Group has created the prerequisites for further growth in Germany and abroad in recent months.



In Germany, the expansion of room capacities created the basis for a significantly larger number of doctors in aesthetic medicine. These facilities are now to be used successively and contribute to M1's further sales growth.

The company is also pushing ahead with international expansion in the current year. Following the opening of the first "M1 Med Beauty" specialist centre for aesthetic medicine outside its home market in Vienna in December 2018, new specialist centres have been opened in the Netherlands (Amsterdam) and Australia (Melbourne). Further specialist centres are to follow in both countries in the current year. In addition, market entry in Great Britain and Switzerland is imminent. The total number of specialist centres outside Germany is to rise to around 20 by the end of 2020. International business will thus increasingly become the Group's second growth driver alongside Germany. M1 has already secured financing for its growth strategy through a capital increase in September 2018.

"We are well on track for positioning M1 as Europe's number 1 in the growth market of beauty medicine," says Patrick Brenske, CEO of M1 Kliniken AG. "In practically all Western European countries, the markets for beauty medicine are highly fragmented and high-priced. These are the best prerequisites for quickly rolling out our established and proven business model in Germany".

M1 success model: high treatment quality at low costs at the same time

The M1 Group is the first company in the industry to specialise in selected treatments within the field of beauty medicine. The advantage: high treatment quality at low costs. Centralized purchasing enables the use of the latest technical infrastructure and the highest quality products at a low price. In addition, a high utilization of the premises and the medical technology is achieved. M1 passes on these cost advantages - which increase with the company's growth - to its customers while at the same time maintaining high medical quality. For example, the doctors at the foreign locations are also trained at the M1 Academy in Berlin.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medicine health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group offers products and services of the highest quality. Under the brands M1 Med Beauty, M1 Laser and M1 Dental, beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 25 locations. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with internationalisation and is currently active in Austria, the Netherlands and Australia. The Group is now also growing in other European countries and markets high-quality products to private customers, doctors, pharmacies and wholesalers under the "M1 Select" and "M1 Aesthetics" brands. www.m1-kliniken.de

