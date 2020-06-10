Log in
M1 Kliniken AG: acquires ca. 48 % of the shares of HAEMATO AG - transfer of the shares in a capital increase against contribution in kind of M1 Kliniken AG

06/10/2020 | 10:05am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
M1 Kliniken AG: acquires ca. 48 % of the shares of HAEMATO AG - transfer of the shares in a capital increase against contribution in kind of M1 Kliniken AG

10-Jun-2020 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

M1 Kliniken AG acquires ca. 48 % of the shares of HAEMATO AG - transfer of the shares in a capital increase against contribution in kind of M1 Kliniken AG

Berlin, 10.06.2020 - The management boards of M1 Kliniken AG and MPH Health Care AG today signed an agreement for the acquisition of all 11,011,977 HAEMATO AG shares owned by MPH Health Care AG by M1 Kliniken AG. MPH Health Care AG is transferring the shares of HAEMATO AG to M1 Kliniken AG within the framework of a capital increase through contribution in kind. For this purpose, the Management Board of M1 Kliniken AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the company's share capital by EUR 2,143,403.00 to EUR 19,643,403.00 by issuing 2,143,403 new shares of M1 Kliniken AG through a capital increase against contribution in kind, excluding the subscription rights of shareholders, using the existing authorised capital. The new shares will be subscribed exclusively by MPH Health Care AG. The contribution in kind will be made with effect from 1.07.2020.

About M1 Kliniken AG
M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medicine health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group offers products and services of the highest quality. Under the brand M1 Med Beauty beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 35 locations. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with its international expansion and is currently active in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, UK and Australia. The Group is now also growing in other European countries. It markets high-quality products to private customers, doctors, pharmacies and wholesalers under the M1 Select and M1 Aesthetics brands.

About MPH Health Care AG
MPH AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the purchase, development and sale of companies and company shares, especially in growth segments of the health care market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. However, MPH also exploits potentials outside the healthcare market from high-growth and high-yield sectors.

Contact:
Patrick Brenske, Management Board
Corporate Communications
E-Mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de

10-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
Fax: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8
WKN: A0STSQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1067555

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1067555  10-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1067555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 79,7 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net income 2020 6,00 M 6,83 M 6,83 M
Net cash 2020 27,1 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 198 M 225 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 236
Free-Float 100%
Chart M1 KLINIKEN AG
Duration : Period :
M1 Kliniken AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M1 KLINIKEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,08 €
Last Close Price 11,30 €
Spread / Highest target 99,1%
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Brenske Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Albert Wahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Meck Member-Supervisory Board
Uwe Zimdars Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter von Horstig Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M1 KLINIKEN AG-20.98%225
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-12.18%27 916
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.33.38%23 096
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 672
IHH HEALTHCARE2.93%11 617
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-8.52%10 584
