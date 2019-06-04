M1 Kliniken : increases sales and profits in 2018 and is on the way to becoming number 1 in beauty in Europe

DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

04.06.2019 / 12:11

M1 Kliniken AG increases sales and profits in 2018 and is on the way to becoming number 1 in beauty in Europe



- Preliminary figures 2018: Sales 65.2 million euros (+38 %), EBT 8.1 million euros (+10 %)

- Positive outlook: sales and earnings to be further increased



Berlin, 04.06.2019 - M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) has continued its profitable growth path in 2018 and invested considerably in further expansion. In the 2018 financial year, the M1 Group increased sales by a good 38% year-on-year to EUR 65.2 million (preliminary figures). Despite the start-up costs of the numerous new locations, the training and further education of the more than 60 doctors at the M1 Academy as well as investments in new fields of treatment and markets, profit again increased in 2018. The pre-tax result from ordinary activities (EBT) increased by more than 10 % to 8.1 million euros.

"In 2018, we expanded our market leadership in Germany and, with "M1 Laser" and "M1 Dental", expanded our range of services to include dermatological laser and aesthetic dental treatments," says Patrick Brenske, CEO of M1 Kliniken AG. "In Germany and practically every other country in Western Europe, we have considerable growth opportunities. In the coming years we want to make consistent use of these opportunities and are thus on the way to further developing M1 to the number 1 in terms of beauty in Europe". In addition to Dortmund and a further location in Hamburg, M1 plans new openings in Linz, Zurich and Amsterdam in the coming months. This will boost the international expansion.

Overall, M1 plans to double the number of "M1 Med Beauty" specialist centres to around 50 by the end of 2020. Around 30 of these will be located in Germany and 20 in other European countries. The integration of "M1 Laser" will further increase the profitability of the locations. In addition, "M1 Dental" will be available throughout Germany.

The audited 2018 financial statements of M1 Kliniken AG will be published at the beginning of July 2019.



About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medicine health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group offers products and services of the highest quality. Under the brands M1 Med Beauty, M1 Laser and M1 Dental, beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 25 locations. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. In addition, the Group markets high-quality products to private customers, doctors, pharmacies and wholesalers under the M1 Select and M1 Aesthetics brands. www.m1-kliniken.de

Contact:

M1 Kliniken AG

Grünauer Straße 5

12557 Berlin

Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14

E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de