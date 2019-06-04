Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  M1 Kliniken AG    M12   DE000A0STSQ8

M1 KLINIKEN AG

(M12)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

M1 Kliniken : increases sales and profits in 2018 and is on the way to becoming number 1 in beauty in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 06:15am EDT

DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
M1 Kliniken AG increases sales and profits in 2018 and is on the way to becoming number 1 in beauty in Europe

04.06.2019 / 12:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

M1 Kliniken AG increases sales and profits in 2018 and is on the way to becoming number 1 in beauty in Europe
 

- Preliminary figures 2018: Sales 65.2 million euros (+38 %), EBT 8.1 million euros (+10 %)

- Positive outlook: sales and earnings to be further increased
 

Berlin, 04.06.2019 - M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) has continued its profitable growth path in 2018 and invested considerably in further expansion. In the 2018 financial year, the M1 Group increased sales by a good 38% year-on-year to EUR 65.2 million (preliminary figures). Despite the start-up costs of the numerous new locations, the training and further education of the more than 60 doctors at the M1 Academy as well as investments in new fields of treatment and markets, profit again increased in 2018. The pre-tax result from ordinary activities (EBT) increased by more than 10 % to 8.1 million euros.

"In 2018, we expanded our market leadership in Germany and, with "M1 Laser" and "M1 Dental", expanded our range of services to include dermatological laser and aesthetic dental treatments," says Patrick Brenske, CEO of M1 Kliniken AG. "In Germany and practically every other country in Western Europe, we have considerable growth opportunities. In the coming years we want to make consistent use of these opportunities and are thus on the way to further developing M1 to the number 1 in terms of beauty in Europe". In addition to Dortmund and a further location in Hamburg, M1 plans new openings in Linz, Zurich and Amsterdam in the coming months. This will boost the international expansion.

Overall, M1 plans to double the number of "M1 Med Beauty" specialist centres to around 50 by the end of 2020. Around 30 of these will be located in Germany and 20 in other European countries. The integration of "M1 Laser" will further increase the profitability of the locations. In addition, "M1 Dental" will be available throughout Germany.

The audited 2018 financial statements of M1 Kliniken AG will be published at the beginning of July 2019.


About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medicine health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group offers products and services of the highest quality. Under the brands M1 Med Beauty, M1 Laser and M1 Dental, beauty medical treatments are currently offered at more than 25 locations. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. In addition, the Group markets high-quality products to private customers, doctors, pharmacies and wholesalers under the M1 Select and M1 Aesthetics brands. www.m1-kliniken.de

Contact:

M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de




 

04.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
Fax: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8
WKN: A0STSQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 818973

 
End of News DGAP News Service

818973  04.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=818973&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on M1 KLINIKEN AG
06:15aM1 KLINIKEN : increases sales and profits in 2018 and is on the way to becoming ..
EQ
06/033. JUNE 2019 - M1 KLINIKEN AG EXPAND : Medium-term segment sales in the lower do..
PU
06/03M1 KLINIKEN AG EXPANDS ITS RANGE OF : Medium-term segment sales in the lower do..
EQ
04/10M1 KLINIKEN : expands market leadership in the field of beauty medicine and star..
EQ
03/07M1 KLINIKEN AG OPENS UP ATTRACTIVE N : 'M1 Laser' already offers aesthetic laser..
EQ
201818. DECEMBER 2018 - M1 KLINIKEN AG S : Specialist Centre for Aesthetic Medicine ..
PU
2018M1 KLINIKEN AG STARTS INTERNATIONAL : Specialist Centre for Aesthetic Medicine ..
EQ
2018M1 KLINIKEN : 22. November 2018 - M1 Kliniken AG successfully completes capital ..
PU
2018M1 KLINIKEN AG OPENS FURTHER SPECIAL : Market leader in beauty medicine remains ..
EQ
2018M1 KLINIKEN AG : M1 Kliniken AG successfully completes capital increase.
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 61,8 M
EBIT 2018 6,47 M
Net income 2018 6,53 M
Finance 2018 24,1 M
Yield 2018 2,43%
P/E ratio 2018 32,50
P/E ratio 2019 24,46
EV / Sales 2018 3,11x
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 216 M
Chart M1 KLINIKEN AG
Duration : Period :
M1 Kliniken AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends M1 KLINIKEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,8 €
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Brenske Chairman-Management Board
Albert Wahl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Meck Member-Supervisory Board
Uwe Zimdars Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter von Horstig Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
M1 KLINIKEN AG-17.67%243
FRESENIUS8.33%28 223
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%13 221
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 684
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 517
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED21.36%9 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About