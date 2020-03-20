M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION: Postponement of the Annual General Meeting of Métropole Télévision

Regulatory News:

M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION (Paris:MMT):

Given the rapid and uncertain progression of the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), which has led the French government to take strict containment measures for an indefinite period, the Executive Board of Métropole Télévision, which met on 19 March 2020, has taken the decision to postpone the Annual General Meeting initially convened for Tuesday 28 April 2020 until a later date.

The Executive Board of Métropole Télévision is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its employees, suppliers and shareholders, as well as to safeguarding the rights of shareholders to participate in the Annual General Meeting.

Within this context, the payment date of the dividend for the 2019 financial year has also been deferred.

The Executive Board will announce the new dates on which the Annual General Meeting and dividend payment will take place when it has visibility regarding the end of the lockdown period.

The Annual General Meeting shall, in any event, take place before 30 June 2020.

