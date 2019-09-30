Log in
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD

(600808)
  Report  
Maanshan Iron & Steel : (006) 2017 Annual Report of the Company (Eng)

09/30/2019

Content

I.

Definitions

3

II.

Company Introduction and Major Financial Indicators

4

III.

Overview of the Company's Businesses

9

IV.

Report of The Board

11

V.

Significant Events

40

VI.

Movements in Share Capital and Shareholders

59

VII.

Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management and Employees

65

VIII.

Corporate Governance

74

IX.

Financial Statements

97

X.

Document Available for Inspection

308

IMPORTANT NOTICE

  1. The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee, the directors, the supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this report; and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this report.
  2. All members of the Board attended the Board meeting.
  3. Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP audited and issued a standard unqualified opinion on the annual financial statements of the Company.
  4. Mr. Ding Yi, representative of the Company, Mr. Qian Haifan, person overseeing the accounting operations, and Mr. Xing Qunli, head of Accounting Department, make representations in respect of the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in the annual report.
  5. Profit distribution plan or plan for the capitalization of capital reserve during the reporting period considered by the Board.
    The Board suggests a final dividend of RMB0.165 per share (tax included) shall be distributed for the year of 2017 and retained earnings will be carried forward to the year of 2018. No capital surplus shall be transferred to share capital. The distribution plan is going to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

1

2017 Annual Report

Content (Continued)

  1. Risk relating to forward-looking statements
    The report analyzes major risks faced by the Company. Please refer to "(4) Potential risks" of "4.3. Discussion and Analysis on the Company's Future Development" of "Report of The Board" in Section IV for details. Forward-looking statements contained in this report do not constitute any substantive commitments to investors by the Company. Investors should be aware of the relevant risks.
  2. No appropriation of fund on a non-operating basis by the controlling shareholder or its related parties was found in the Company.
  3. There is no violation of regulations, decisions or procedures in relation to provisions of external guarantees.
  4. The Company has no significant risk that needs to draw special attention of investors.

2 Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

2017 Annual Report

Definitions

  1. DEFINITIONS

In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms have the following meanings:

Definitions of common terms

The Company and Magang

means

Maanshan Iron and Steel Company Limited

The Group

means

the Company and its subsidiaries

The Group Company

means

Magang (Group) Holding Company Limited

Board of Directors or the Board

means

the board of directors of the Company

Directors

means

the directors of the Company

Supervisory Committee

means

the supervisory committee of the Company

Supervisors

means

the supervisors of the Company

Senior Management

means

the senior management of the Company

Hong Kong Stock Exchange

means

the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

SSE

means

Shanghai Stock Exchange

A shares

means

the ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company

with a nominal value of RMB1.00 per share, which are

listed on the SSE, and subscribed for and traded in RMB

H shares

means

the foreign shares in the share capital of the Company

with a nominal value of RMB1.00 per share, which are

listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and subscribed

for and traded in Hong Kong dollars

SD&C Shanghai Branch

means

Shanghai Branch of China Securities Depository and

Clearing Corporation Limited

PRC

means

the People's Republic of China

Hong Kong

means

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

RMB

means

Renminbi

CSRC

means

China Securities Regulatory Commission

MIIT

means

the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the

People's Republic of China

CISA

means

China Iron and Steel Association

The Articles of Association

means

The articles of association of Maanshan Iron and Steel

Company Limited

Masteel Finance

means

Magang Group Finance Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the

Company

Hefei Company

means

Ma Steel (Hefei) Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the

Company

Environmental Protection

means

Anhui Xinchuang Energy Saving and Environmental

Company

Protection Technology Company Limited, a joint venture

of the Company

Changjiang Steel

means

Anhui Changjiang Steel Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the

Company

CRCC

means

China Railway Test & Certification Center

Rail Transportation Co.

means

Magang Rail Transportation Equipment Co. Ltd., a wholly

owned subsidiary of the Company

Magang Investment Limited

means

Magang Group Investment Limited, a wholly owned

subsidiary of the Group Company

MG-VALDUNES

means

MG-VALDUNES S.A.S, a wholly owned subsidiary of the

Company

Ma Steel (Hong Kong)

means

Ma Steel (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., a wholly owned

subsidiary of the Company

reporting period

means

From 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2017

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

3

2017 Annual Report

II. Company Introduction and Major Financial Indicators

1. COMPANY PROFILE

Statutory Chinese name of the Company Statutory Chinese short name of the Company Statutory English name of the Company Statutory English short name of the Company Legal representative of the Company

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司 馬 鋼 股 份

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED MAS C.L.

Ding Yi

2. CONTACT PERSON

Representative

Secretary of the Board

for Securities Affairs

Name

(President will undertake responsibilities

He Hongyun

on behalf of Secretary of the Board)

Office Address

No. 8, Jiuhuaxi Road, Maanshan City,

No. 8, Jiuhuaxi Road, Maanshan City,

Anhui Province, PRC

Anhui Province, PRC

Telephone

86-555-2888158/2875251

86-555-2888158/2875251

Fax

86-555-2887284

86-555-2887284

Email Address

mggfdms@magang.com.cn

mggfdms@magang.com.cn

3. INTRODUCTION OF THE COMPANY'S MAJOR BUSINESSES DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

Registered address

No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

Postal code of the

registered address

243003

Office address

No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

Postal code of the office address

243003

The Company's website

http://www.magang.com.cn (A Shares)

http://www.magang.com.hk (H Shares)

Email address

mggfdms@magang.com.cn

4. INFORMATION DISCLOSURE AND LOCATION FOR INSPECTION

Name of newspaper designated for information

disclosure

Shanghai Securities News

Internet website designated by CSRC for annual

report publication

www.sse.com.cn

Location for inspection of annual report of the

The secretariat office of the Board of

Company

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

4 Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

2017 Annual Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 16:17:01 UTC
