Maanshan Iron & Steel : (006) 2017 Annual Report of the Company (Eng)

Content
I.
Definitions
3
II.
Company Introduction and Major Financial Indicators
4
III.
Overview of the Company's Businesses
9
IV.
Report of The Board
11
V.
Significant Events
40
VI.
Movements in Share Capital and Shareholders
59
VII.
Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management and Employees
65
VIII.
Corporate Governance
74
IX.
Financial Statements
97
X.
Document Available for Inspection
308
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee, the directors, the supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this report; and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this report.
All members of the Board attended the Board meeting.
Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP audited and issued a standard unqualified opinion on the annual financial statements of the Company.
Mr. Ding Yi, representative of the Company, Mr. Qian Haifan, person overseeing the accounting operations, and Mr. Xing Qunli, head of Accounting Department, make representations in respect of the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in the annual report.
Profit distribution plan or plan for the capitalization of capital reserve during the reporting period considered by the Board.
The Board suggests a final dividend of RMB0.165 per share (tax included) shall be distributed for the year of 2017 and retained earnings will be carried forward to the year of 2018. No capital surplus shall be transferred to share capital. The distribution plan is going to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval.
Risk relating to forward-looking statements
The report analyzes major risks faced by the Company. Please refer to "(4) Potential risks" of "4.3. Discussion and Analysis on the Company's Future Development" of "Report of The Board" in Section IV for details. Forward-looking statements contained in this report do not constitute any substantive commitments to investors by the Company. Investors should be aware of the relevant risks.
No appropriation of fund on a non-operating basis by the controlling shareholder or its related parties was found in the Company.
There is no violation of regulations, decisions or procedures in relation to provisions of external guarantees.
The Company has no significant risk that needs to draw special attention of investors.
Definitions
DEFINITIONS
In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms have the following meanings:
Definitions of common terms
The Company and Magang
means
Maanshan Iron and Steel Company Limited
The Group
means
the Company and its subsidiaries
The Group Company
means
Magang (Group) Holding Company Limited
Board of Directors or the Board
means
the board of directors of the Company
Directors
means
the directors of the Company
Supervisory Committee
means
the supervisory committee of the Company
Supervisors
means
the supervisors of the Company
Senior Management
means
the senior management of the Company
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
means
the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
SSE
means
Shanghai Stock Exchange
A shares
means
the ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company
with a nominal value of RMB1.00 per share, which are
listed on the SSE, and subscribed for and traded in RMB
H shares
means
the foreign shares in the share capital of the Company
with a nominal value of RMB1.00 per share, which are
listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and subscribed
for and traded in Hong Kong dollars
SD&C Shanghai Branch
means
Shanghai Branch of China Securities Depository and
Clearing Corporation Limited
PRC
means
the People's Republic of China
Hong Kong
means
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
RMB
means
Renminbi
CSRC
means
China Securities Regulatory Commission
MIIT
means
the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the
People's Republic of China
CISA
means
China Iron and Steel Association
The Articles of Association
means
The articles of association of Maanshan Iron and Steel
Company Limited
Masteel Finance
means
Magang Group Finance Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the
Company
Hefei Company
means
Ma Steel (Hefei) Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the
Company
Environmental Protection
means
Anhui Xinchuang Energy Saving and Environmental
Company
Protection Technology Company Limited, a joint venture
of the Company
Changjiang Steel
means
Anhui Changjiang Steel Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the
Company
CRCC
means
China Railway Test & Certification Center
Rail Transportation Co.
means
Magang Rail Transportation Equipment Co. Ltd., a wholly
owned subsidiary of the Company
Magang Investment Limited
means
Magang Group Investment Limited, a wholly owned
subsidiary of the Group Company
MG-VALDUNES
means
MG-VALDUNES S.A.S, a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Company
Ma Steel (Hong Kong)
means
Ma Steel (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., a wholly owned
subsidiary of the Company
reporting period
means
From 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2017
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
3
2017 Annual Report
II. Company Introduction and Major Financial Indicators
1. COMPANY PROFILE
Statutory Chinese name of the Company Statutory Chinese short name of the Company Statutory English name of the Company Statutory English short name of the Company Legal representative of the Company
馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司 馬 鋼 股 份
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED MAS C.L.
Ding Yi
2. CONTACT PERSON
Representative
Secretary of the Board
for Securities Affairs
Name
(President will undertake responsibilities
He Hongyun
on behalf of Secretary of the Board)
Office Address
No. 8, Jiuhuaxi Road, Maanshan City,
No. 8, Jiuhuaxi Road, Maanshan City,
Anhui Province, PRC
Anhui Province, PRC
Telephone
86-555-2888158/2875251
86-555-2888158/2875251
Fax
86-555-2887284
86-555-2887284
Email Address
mggfdms@magang.com.cn
mggfdms@magang.com.cn
3. INTRODUCTION OF THE COMPANY'S MAJOR BUSINESSES DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD
Registered address
No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC
Postal code of the
registered address
243003
Office address
No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC
