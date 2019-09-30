Maanshan Iron & Steel : (006) 2017 Annual Report of the Company (Eng)

Content

The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee, the directors, the supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this report; and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this report.

All members of the Board attended the Board meeting.

Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP audited and issued a standard unqualified opinion on the annual financial statements of the Company.

Mr. Ding Yi, representative of the Company, Mr. Qian Haifan, person overseeing the accounting operations, and Mr. Xing Qunli, head of Accounting Department, make representations in respect of the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in the annual report.