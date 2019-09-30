Maanshan Iron & Steel : (008) 2018 Annual Report of the Company (Eng)
Content
I.
Definitions
3
II.
Company Introduction and Major Financial Indicators
5
III.
Overview of the Company's Businesses
10
IV.
Report of The Board
13
V.
Significant Events
42
VI.
Movements in Share Capital and Shareholders
68
VII.
Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management and Employees
74
VIII.
Corporate Governance
84
IX.
Financial Statements
106
X.
Document Available for Inspection
376
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee, the directors, the supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this annual report; and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this annual report.
Except for Mr. Wang Xianzhu, an independent director, who had Ms. Zhang Chunxia, also an independent director, to attend the board meeting and vote on behalf of him, all other directors attended the board meeting.
Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP issued a standard unqualified audit opinion on the annual financial statements of the Company.
Mr. Ding Yi, representative of the Company, Mr. Qian Haifan, person overseeing the accounting operations, and Mr. Xing Qunli, head of Accounting Department, made representations in respect of the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in the annual report.
Profit distribution plan or plan for the capitalization of capital reserve during the reporting period considered by the Board
The Board suggests a final dividend of RMB0.31 per share (tax included) shall be distributed for the year of 2018 and retained earnings will be carried forward to the year of 2019. No capital reserve shall be transferred to share capital. The distribution plan is going to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval.
Content (Continued)
Risk relating to forward-looking statements
The report analyzes major risks faced by the Company. Please refer to "(4) Potential risks" of "4.3. Discussion and Analysis on the Company's Future Development" of "Report of The Board" in Section IV for details. Forward-looking statements contained in this report do not constitute any substantive commitments to investors by the Company. Investors should be aware of the relevant risks.
During the reporting period, no appropriation of fund on a non-operating basis by the controlling shareholder or its related parties was found in the Company.
During the reporting period, there is no violation of regulations, decisions or procedures in relation to provisions of external guarantees.
Significant risk warning
The Company has no significant risk that needs to draw special attention of investors.
Others
This report is prepared in both Chinese and English. In the event of any discrepancy between the Chinese and English versions, please subject to Chinese text.
I. Definitions
DEFINITIONS
In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms have the following meanings:
Definitions of common terms
The Company and Magang
means
Maanshan Iron and Steel Company Limited
The Group
means
the Company and its subsidiaries
The Holding
means
Magang (Group) Holding Company Limited
Shareholders' General Meeting
means
the Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company
Board of Directors or the Board
means
the board of directors of the Company
Directors
means
the directors of the Company
Supervisory Committee
means
the supervisory committee of the Company
Supervisors
means
the supervisors of the Company
Senior Management
means
the senior management of the Company
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
means
the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
SSE
means
Shanghai Stock Exchange
A shares
means
the ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company
with a nominal value of RMB1.00 per share, which are
listed on the SSE, and subscribed for and traded in RMB
H shares
means
the foreign shares in the share capital of the Company
with a nominal value of RMB1.00 per share, which are
listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and subscribed
for and traded in Hong Kong dollars
SD&C Shanghai Branch
means
Shanghai Branch of China Securities Depository and
Clearing Corporation Limited
PRC
means
the People's Republic of China
Hong Kong
means
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
RMB
means
Renminbi
CSRC
means
China Securities Regulatory Commission
MIIT
means
the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the
People's Republic of China
CISA
means
China Iron and Steel Association
CRCC
means
China Railway Test & Certification Center
The Articles of Association
means
The articles of association of Maanshan Iron and Steel
Company Limited
MG-VALDUNES
means
MG-VALDUNES S.A.S, a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Company
Ma Steel (Hong Kong)
means
Ma Steel (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., a wholly owned
subsidiary of the Company
Ma Steel Hefei
means
Ma Steel (Hefei) Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the
Company
Changjiang Steel
means
Anhui Changjiang Steel Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the
Company
MaSteel Finance
means
Magang Group Finance Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the
Company
Environmental Protection
means
Anhui Xinchuang Energy Saving and Environmental
Company
Protection Technology Company Limited, a joint venture
of the Company
I. Definitions (Continued)
DEFINITIONS(CONTINUED)
In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms have the following meanings:
(continued)
Definitions of common terms (continued)
Masteel Scrap
means
Maanshan Masteel Scrap Steel Co., Ltd., a subsidiary
and joint venture of the Company
MaSteel K. Wah
means
Anhui Masteel K. Wah New Building Materials Co. Ltd., a
subsidiary and joint venture of the Company
Magang Chemicals & Energy
means
Anhui Magang Chemical & Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a
subsidiary and joint venture of the Company
Jinma Energy
means
Henan Jinma Energy Co. Ltd., a joint venture of the
Company
Magang Investment
means
Magang Group Investment Ltd . , a wholly owned
subsidiary of the Group Company
auditors, Ernst & Young
means
Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP
reporting period
means
From 1 January 2018 to 31 December 2018
