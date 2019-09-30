Maanshan Iron & Steel : (008) 2018 Annual Report of the Company (Eng)

Content

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee, the directors, the supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this annual report; and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this annual report.

Except for Mr. Wang Xianzhu, an independent director, who had Ms. Zhang Chunxia, also an independent director, to attend the board meeting and vote on behalf of him, all other directors attended the board meeting.

Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP issued a standard unqualified audit opinion on the annual financial statements of the Company.

Mr. Ding Yi, representative of the Company, Mr. Qian Haifan, person overseeing the accounting operations, and Mr. Xing Qunli, head of Accounting Department, made representations in respect of the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in the annual report.