MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD

(600808)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Maanshan Iron & Steel : (010) Summary of 2019 interim results announcement (Eng)

0
09/30/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

SUMMARY OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

1. IMPORTANT NOTICE

  1. This summary of 2019 interim results announcement is from the full text of the interim report. To fully understand the business performance, financial position and future outlook of the Company, investors should read the full text of the interim report for details, which is also published on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the websites designated by China Securities Regulatory Commission, including the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
  2. The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee, the directors, the supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this report, and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in the interim report.
  3. All members of the Board of the Company attended the board meeting.
  4. The interim report of the Company is unaudited, but is reviewed by the audit committee.
  5. Profit distribution plan or plan for the capitalization of capital reserve of the reporting period considered by the Board: None.

1

2. COMPANY PROFILE

2.1 Company Information

Types of shares

Place of listing

Stock abbreviation

Stock code

A Share

The Shanghai Stock Exchange

Magang stock

600808

H Share

The Stock Exchange of

Maanshan Iron & Steel

00323

Hong Kong Limited

Contact people

Company Secretary,

and details

Joint Company Secretary

Joint Company Secretary

Name

He Hongyun

Rebecca Chiu

Telephone

86-555-2888158/2875252

(852) 2155 2649

Office address

No. 8, Jiuhuaxi Road,

Room 1204-16, 12/F, The Chinese

Maanshan City,

Bank Building, 61-65 Des Voeux

Anhui Province, PRC

Road, Central

Email address

mggfdms@magang.com

rebeccachiu@chiuandco.com

2.2 The Company's major financial data

Unit: RMB

Increase/

decrease

at the reporting

period and as

End of the

End

compared to

reporting

of the previous

the previous

period

year

year end

(%)

Total assets

81,963,554,234

76,871,999,293

6.62

Net assets attributable to owners of the parent

26,945,085,961

28,173,623,272

-4.36

Increase/

decrease at

the reporting

period as

compared

Corresponding

to the

Reporting

period of

corresponding

period

the previous

period of the

(Jan to Jun)

year

previous year

(%)

Net cash flows from operating activities

2,973,012,782

4,232,710,351

-29.76

Revenue

37,026,693,821

40,063,041,443

-7.58

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent

1,144,660,011

3,428,518,933

-66.61

Net profit excluding non-recurring gains or losses

840,593,124

attributable to owners of the parent

3,056,663,763

-72.50

decreased by

3.98

9.41 percentage

Return on net assets (weighted average) (%)

13.39

points

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.1486

0.4452

-66.62

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.1486

0.4452

-66.62

2

2.3 Holdings of top ten shareholders

Number of ordinary shareholders by the end of the reporting period (Accounts)

218,314

Holdings of top ten shareholders

Unit: Share

No. of

No. of

shares under

shares at

restricted

Pledged or frozen

the end

condition

situations share status

Shareholders' names

Shareholder's nature

Percentage

of period

for sales

Share status

Number

(%)

Magang (Group) Holding Co., Limited (the "Holding")

State-owned shareholder

45.54

3,506,467,456

-

None

-

Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company (Nominees) Limited

Unknown

22.29

1,716,398,800

-

Unknown

Unknown

Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited

Unknown

3.33

256,509,996

-

Unknown

Unknown

Central Huijin Investment Ltd.

State-owned shareholder

1.85

142,155,000

-

Unknown

Unknown

Agricultural Bank of China Limited - CSI 500 ETF

Unknown

0.47

35,876,749

-

Unknown

Unknown

Tibet Futongda Investment Co., Ltd.

Unknown

0.38

29,610,600

-

Unknown

Unknown

Li Xiaozhong

Unknown

0.22

16,759,455

-

Unknown

Unknown

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.

Unknown

0.20

15,508,890

-

Unknown

Unknown

Beijing Haoqing Fortune Investment and Management Co., Ltd.

Unknown

0.19

14,351,912

-

Unknown

Unknown

- Steady Haoqing Value No. 8 Investment Fund

Wells Fargo Fund - Agricultural Bank - China Pacific Life Insurance -

Unknown

0.18

13,705,500

-

Unknown

Unknown

China Pacific Life Insurance Dividend Products (Dividends)

Entrusted Investment

Note on the above shareholders' affiliated relation or concerted action

Magang (Group) Holding Co., Limited has no affiliated relation with any of the other foregoing shareholders, nor is it a person acting in concerted action; however, it is not in the knowledge of the Company whether there is any affiliated relation among other foregoing shareholders and whether they are persons acting in concerted action.

  1. During the reporting period, there was no change of controlling shareholder or actual controller.
  2. During the reporting period, the Company does not have undue and overdue corporate bonds.

3

3. DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ON OPERATION

3.1 Discussion and analysis on operation

3.1.1 Production and operation of the Company

During the reporting period, faced with the severe situation of falling steel prices and rapid rise in raw material prices, the Company enhanced "effectiveness and efficiency", focused on changes and breakthroughs, concentrated on value creation, comprehensively proceeded with lean operation, optimized dynamic balance and tried to alleviate the adverse effects caused by rising costs and the shortage of molten iron resources, so that the overall production remained stable, but the operating performance declined as compared with the same period of last year.

During the reporting period, the Group produced 8.74 million tonnes of pig iron, 9.48 million tonnes of crude steel and 8.91 million tonnes of steel, down by 4.69%, 5.11% and 6.41% respectively as compared with the same period of last year, primarily due to a decrease in the production capacity of pig iron and crude steel in the reporting period as a result of the Company's permanent shutdown of two 420-cubic-meter blast furnaces in April 2018 and two 40-tonne converters in October 2018 as well as the overhaul of a 2,500-cubic-meter blast furnace from January to February this year. The Group's revenue amounted to approximately RMB37.027 billion, representing a decrease of 7.58%, primarily due to the decrease in steel sales volume and prices of the Company during the reporting period. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was approximately RMB1.145 billion, representing a decrease of 66.61%, primarily due to the decrease in revenue and the increase in the costs of some raw materials of the Company during the reporting period.

During the reporting period, the Company's principal activities included:

  • Comprehensively built lean plants so that the system's coordinated production was stable. With a focus on the overall requirements for "zero as target, creation and cultivating people, sustainable improvement, building and sharing together", the Company continued to "pilot units take the lead, share their experience with other units and achieve mutual promotion" for gradually improving the promotion system. It formulated a work plan for building lean plants, refined the measures for implementing this plan, integrated the general ironmaking plant and established a sound, new iron-making, steel making and rolling production model after capacity reduction. Major technical and economic indicators improved in the first half year. For example, the comprehensive energy consumption per tonne of steel decreased by 3.6 kgce/ t as compared with last year, the overall efficiency of equipment increased by 2.54 percentage points compared with the same period of last year, and the proportion of unscheduled materials decreased by 1.65 percentage points compared with the same period of last year.

4

  • Steadily increased the assured capacity of supply chain. The Company continuously enhanced its market research and transformation capabilities, adjusted its procurement strategy in a timely manner and proactively dealt with various adverse factors such as Vale's dam break in Brazil and hurricanes in Australia, optimized the proportion of procurement of ore traded under long-term contracts and spot ore, and ensured the safety of supply chain for raw materials and fuel.
  • Continuously improved the marketing system and sped up the market response. The Company continued to optimize customer channels so that the direct supply ratio increased by 5 percentage points year-on-year to 63.4%. APQP and EVI service models were further improved to continuously enhance customer satisfaction. In the first half of the year, the Group sold a total of 8.87 million tonnes of steel products, including 4.36 million tonnes of long steel products, 4.4 million tonnes of plates and 0.11 million tons of wheels and axles.
  • Continuously optimized product mix. The Company carried out its operation based on the principle of maximizing efficiency, committed more resources to the production lines and products with strong profitability, and aggressively carried out product certification. In the first half of the year, the proportion of specialty steel was 56.5%, up 2.5 percentage points compared with the same period of last year; sales volume of auto sheets was approximately
    1. million tonnes, down 2.1% compared with the same period of last year, which was
    1. percentage points lower than the decline in nationwide automobile production during the same period. 22 steel grades were certified by various main engine plants such as SAIC Volkswagen, SAIC-GM, Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën, Dongfeng Trucks and CRCC.
  • Aimed at high-end technological innovation. The Company intensively carried out the "base+" technology innovation model, collaborated with Tsinghua University on establishing a joint research center for iron-based new materials, and collaborated with the University of Science and Technology Beijing, and Shanghai Baosight Software Co., Ltd. on implementing 43 smart manufacturing projects. The establishment of the National and Local Joint Engineering Research Center for Advanced Manufacturing Technology for Key Components of Rail Transit was approved by the National Development and Reform Commission.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 16:17:01 UTC
