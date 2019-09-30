Maanshan Iron & Steel : (010) Summary of 2019 interim results announcement (Eng)
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 00323)
SUMMARY OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
1. IMPORTANT NOTICE
This summary of 2019 interim results announcement is from the full text of the interim report. To fully understand the business performance, financial position and future outlook of the Company, investors should read the full text of the interim report for details, which is also published on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the websites designated by China Securities Regulatory Commission, including the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee, the directors, the supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this report, and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in the interim report.
All members of the Board of the Company attended the board meeting.
The interim report of the Company is unaudited, but is reviewed by the audit committee.
Profit distribution plan or plan for the capitalization of capital reserve of the reporting period considered by the Board: None.
2. COMPANY PROFILE
2.1 Company Information
Types of shares
Place of listing
Stock abbreviation
Stock code
A Share
The Shanghai Stock Exchange
Magang stock
600808
H Share
The Stock Exchange of
Maanshan Iron & Steel
00323
Hong Kong Limited
Contact people
Company Secretary,
and details
Joint Company Secretary
Joint Company Secretary
Name
He Hongyun
Rebecca Chiu
Telephone
86-555-2888158/2875252
(852) 2155 2649
Office address
No. 8, Jiuhuaxi Road,
Room 1204-16, 12/F, The Chinese
Maanshan City,
Bank Building, 61-65 Des Voeux
Anhui Province, PRC
Road, Central
Email address
mggfdms@magang.com
rebeccachiu@chiuandco.com
2.2 The Company's major financial data
Unit: RMB
Increase/
decrease
at the reporting
period and as
End of the
End
compared to
reporting
of the previous
the previous
period
year
year end
(%)
Total assets
81,963,554,234
76,871,999,293
6.62
Net assets attributable to owners of the parent
26,945,085,961
28,173,623,272
-4.36
Increase/
decrease at
the reporting
period as
compared
Corresponding
to the
Reporting
period of
corresponding
period
the previous
period of the
(Jan to Jun)
year
previous year
(%)
Net cash flows from operating activities
2,973,012,782
4,232,710,351
-29.76
Revenue
37,026,693,821
40,063,041,443
-7.58
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent
1,144,660,011
3,428,518,933
-66.61
Net profit excluding non-recurring gains or losses
840,593,124
attributable to owners of the parent
3,056,663,763
-72.50
decreased by
3.98
9.41 percentage
Return on net assets (weighted average) (%)
13.39
points
Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)
0.1486
0.4452
-66.62
Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)
0.1486
0.4452
-66.62
2.3 Holdings of top ten shareholders
Number of ordinary shareholders by the end of the reporting period (Accounts)
218,314
Holdings of top ten shareholders
Unit: Share
No. of
No. of
shares under
shares at
restricted
Pledged or frozen
the end
condition
situations share status
Shareholders' names
Shareholder's nature
Percentage
of period
for sales
Share status
Number
(%)
Magang (Group) Holding Co., Limited (the "Holding")
State-owned shareholder
45.54
3,506,467,456
-
None
-
Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company (Nominees) Limited
Unknown
22.29
1,716,398,800
-
Unknown
Unknown
Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited
Unknown
3.33
256,509,996
-
Unknown
Unknown
Central Huijin Investment Ltd.
State-owned shareholder
1.85
142,155,000
-
Unknown
Unknown
Agricultural Bank of China Limited - CSI 500 ETF
Unknown
0.47
35,876,749
-
Unknown
Unknown
Tibet Futongda Investment Co., Ltd.
Unknown
0.38
29,610,600
-
Unknown
Unknown
Li Xiaozhong
Unknown
0.22
16,759,455
-
Unknown
Unknown
China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.
Unknown
0.20
15,508,890
-
Unknown
Unknown
Beijing Haoqing Fortune Investment and Management Co., Ltd.
Unknown
0.19
14,351,912
-
Unknown
Unknown
- Steady Haoqing Value No. 8 Investment Fund
Wells Fargo Fund - Agricultural Bank - China Pacific Life Insurance -
Unknown
0.18
13,705,500
-
Unknown
Unknown
China Pacific Life Insurance Dividend Products (Dividends)
Entrusted Investment
Note on the above shareholders' affiliated relation or concerted action
Magang (Group) Holding Co., Limited has no affiliated relation with any of the other foregoing shareholders, nor is it a person acting in concerted action; however, it is not in the knowledge of the Company whether there is any affiliated relation among other foregoing shareholders and whether they are persons acting in concerted action.
During the reporting period, there was no change of controlling shareholder or actual controller.
During the reporting period, the Company does not have undue and overdue corporate bonds.
3
3. DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ON OPERATION
3.1 Discussion and analysis on operation
3.1.1 Production and operation of the Company
During the reporting period, faced with the severe situation of falling steel prices and rapid rise in raw material prices, the Company enhanced "effectiveness and efficiency", focused on changes and breakthroughs, concentrated on value creation, comprehensively proceeded with lean operation, optimized dynamic balance and tried to alleviate the adverse effects caused by rising costs and the shortage of molten iron resources, so that the overall production remained stable, but the operating performance declined as compared with the same period of last year.
During the reporting period, the Group produced 8.74 million tonnes of pig iron, 9.48 million tonnes of crude steel and 8.91 million tonnes of steel, down by 4.69%, 5.11% and 6.41% respectively as compared with the same period of last year, primarily due to a decrease in the production capacity of pig iron and crude steel in the reporting period as a result of the Company's permanent shutdown of two 420-cubic-meter blast furnaces in April 2018 and two 40-tonne converters in October 2018 as well as the overhaul of a 2,500-cubic-meter blast furnace from January to February this year. The Group's revenue amounted to approximately RMB37.027 billion, representing a decrease of 7.58%, primarily due to the decrease in steel sales volume and prices of the Company during the reporting period. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was approximately RMB1.145 billion, representing a decrease of 66.61%, primarily due to the decrease in revenue and the increase in the costs of some raw materials of the Company during the reporting period.
During the reporting period, the Company's principal activities included:
Comprehensively built lean plants so that the system's coordinated production was stable. With a focus on the overall requirements for "zero as target, creation and cultivating people, sustainable improvement, building and sharing together", the Company continued to "pilot units take the lead, share their experience with other units and achieve mutual promotion" for gradually improving the promotion system. It formulated a work plan for building lean plants, refined the measures for implementing this plan, integrated the general ironmaking plant and established a sound, new iron-making, steel making and rolling production model after capacity reduction. Major technical and economic indicators improved in the first half year. For example, the comprehensive energy consumption per tonne of steel decreased by 3.6 kgce/ t as compared with last year, the overall efficiency of equipment increased by 2.54 percentage points compared with the same period of last year, and the proportion of unscheduled materials decreased by 1.65 percentage points compared with the same period of last year.
Steadily increased the assured capacity of supply chain. The Company continuously enhanced its market research and transformation capabilities, adjusted its procurement strategy in a timely manner and proactively dealt with various adverse factors such as Vale's dam break in Brazil and hurricanes in Australia, optimized the proportion of procurement of ore traded under long-term contracts and spot ore, and ensured the safety of supply chain for raw materials and fuel.
Continuously improved the marketing system and sped up the market response. The Company continued to optimize customer channels so that the direct supply ratio increased by 5 percentage points year-on-year to 63.4%. APQP and EVI service models were further improved to continuously enhance customer satisfaction. In the first half of the year, the Group sold a total of 8.87 million tonnes of steel products, including 4.36 million tonnes of long steel products, 4.4 million tonnes of plates and 0.11 million tons of wheels and axles.
Continuously optimized product mix. The Company carried out its operation based on the principle of maximizing efficiency, committed more resources to the production lines and products with strong profitability, and aggressively carried out product certification. In the first half of the year, the proportion of specialty steel was 56.5%, up 2.5 percentage points compared with the same period of last year; sales volume of auto sheets was approximately
million tonnes, down 2.1% compared with the same period of last year, which was
percentage points lower than the decline in nationwide automobile production during the same period. 22 steel grades were certified by various main engine plants such as SAIC Volkswagen, SAIC-GM, Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën, Dongfeng Trucks and CRCC.
Aimed at high-end technological innovation. The Company intensively carried out the "base+" technology innovation model, collaborated with Tsinghua University on establishing a joint research center for iron-based new materials, and collaborated with the University of Science and Technology Beijing, and Shanghai Baosight Software Co., Ltd. on implementing 43 smart manufacturing projects. The establishment of the National and Local Joint Engineering Research Center for Advanced Manufacturing Technology for Key Components of Rail Transit was approved by the National Development and Reform Commission.
