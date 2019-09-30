Maanshan Iron & Steel : (010) Summary of 2019 interim results announcement (Eng)

3. DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ON OPERATION

3.1 Discussion and analysis on operation

3.1.1 Production and operation of the Company

During the reporting period, faced with the severe situation of falling steel prices and rapid rise in raw material prices, the Company enhanced "effectiveness and efficiency", focused on changes and breakthroughs, concentrated on value creation, comprehensively proceeded with lean operation, optimized dynamic balance and tried to alleviate the adverse effects caused by rising costs and the shortage of molten iron resources, so that the overall production remained stable, but the operating performance declined as compared with the same period of last year.

During the reporting period, the Group produced 8.74 million tonnes of pig iron, 9.48 million tonnes of crude steel and 8.91 million tonnes of steel, down by 4.69%, 5.11% and 6.41% respectively as compared with the same period of last year, primarily due to a decrease in the production capacity of pig iron and crude steel in the reporting period as a result of the Company's permanent shutdown of two 420-cubic-meter blast furnaces in April 2018 and two 40-tonne converters in October 2018 as well as the overhaul of a 2,500-cubic-meter blast furnace from January to February this year. The Group's revenue amounted to approximately RMB37.027 billion, representing a decrease of 7.58%, primarily due to the decrease in steel sales volume and prices of the Company during the reporting period. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was approximately RMB1.145 billion, representing a decrease of 66.61%, primarily due to the decrease in revenue and the increase in the costs of some raw materials of the Company during the reporting period.

During the reporting period, the Company's principal activities included: