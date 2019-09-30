Maanshan Iron & Steel : (012) 2019 Interim Report of the Company (Eng)
0
09/30/2019 | 12:18pm EDT
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
Content
I.
DEFINITIONS
2
II.
COMPANY INTRODUCTION AND MAJOR FINANCIAL INDICATORS
4
III.
OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY'S BUSINESS
8
IV.
REPORT OF THE BOARD
12
V.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
31
VI.
MOVEMENTS IN SHARE CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDERS
54
VII.
DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT
59
VIII.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
60
IX.
DOCUMENT AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION
284
Important Notice
The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee, the directors, the supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this report, and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in the interim report.
All members of the Board of the Company attended the board meeting.
The interim report of the Company is unaudited, but reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.
Mr. Ding Yi, representative of the Company, Mr. Qian Haifan, person overseeing the accounting operations, and Mr. Xing Qunli, head of Accounting Department, make representations in respect of the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in the interim report.
The profit distribution plan for the reporting period or the plan for converting the public reserve fund into share capital after consideration by the board of directors: None
Risk relating to forward-looking statements
The report analyzes major risks faced by the Company. Please refer to "(2) Potential risks" of "2. Other Disclosures" of "REPORT OF THE BOARD" in Section IV for details. Forward-looking statements contained in this report do not constitute any substantive commitments to investors by the Company. Investors should be aware of the relevant risks.
During the reporting period, no appropriation of fund on a non-operating basis by the controlling shareholder or its related parties was found in the Company.
During the reporting period, there is no violation of regulations, decisions or procedures in relation to provisions of external guarantees.
Significant risk warning
The Company has no significant risk that needs to draw special attention of investors.
Others
This report is prepared in both Chinese and English. In the event of any discrepancy between the Chinese and English versions, please subject to Chinese text.
2019 Interim Report
1
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
I. Definitions
In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms have the following meanings:
The Company and Magang
means
Maanshan Iron and Steel Company Limited
The Group
means
the Company and its subsidiaries
The Group Company,
means
Magang (Group) Holding Company Limited
The Holding
Shareholders' General Meeting
means
the Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company
Board of Directors or the Board
means
the board of directors of the Company
Audit Committee
means
the Audit Committee of the Board of the Company
Directors
means
the directors of the Company
Supervisory Committee
means
the supervisory committee of the Company
Supervisors
means
the supervisors of the Company
Senior Management
means
the senior management of the Company
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
means
the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
SSE
means
Shanghai Stock Exchange
A Shares
means
the ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company with a
nominal value of RMB1.00 per share, which are listed on the
SSE, and subscribed for and traded in RMB
H Shares
means
The foreign shares in the share capital of the Company with a
nominal value of RMB1.00 per share, which are listed on the
Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and subscribed for and traded in
Hong Kong dollars
SD&C Shanghai Branch
means
Shanghai Branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing
Corporation Limited
PRC
means
the People's Republic of China
Hong Kong
means
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region RMB means
Renminbi
yuan
means
RMB yuan
CSRC
means
China Securities Regulatory Commission
MIIT
means
the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the
People's Republic of China
CISA
means
China Iron and Steel Association
CRCC
means
China Railway Test & Certification Center
The Articles of Association
means
The articles of association of Maanshan Iron and Steel Company
Limited
2 2019 Interim Report
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
MG-VALDUNES
means
MG-VALDUNES S.A.S., a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Company
Hong Kong Company
means
Ma Steel (Hong Kong) Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., a controlling
subsidiary of the Company
Hefei Company
means
Ma Steel (Hefei) Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., a controlling subsidiary of
the Company
Changjiang Steel
means
Anhui Changjiang Steel Co.,Ltd., a controlling subsidiary of the
Company
Hongfei Company
means
Maanshan Hongfei Power Energy Co., Ltd., a controlling
subsidiary of the Company
Masteel Finance
means
Magang Group Finance Co. Ltd., a controlling subsidiary of the
Company
Factoring Company
means
Ma Steel (Shanghai) Commercial Factoring Company Ltd., a
controlling subsidiary of the Group Company, and an investee
subsidiary of the Company
Environmental Protection
means
Anhui Xinchuang Energy Saving and Environment Protection
Company; Xinchuang
Science and Technology Company, Limited, a controlling
Environmental Protection
subsidiary of the Group Company, and an investee subsidiary of
the Company
Masteel Scrap
means
Maanshan Masteel Scrap Steel Co., Ltd., a subsidiary and joint
venture of the Company
MaSteel K. Wah
means
Anhui Masteel K. Wah New Building Materials Co. Ltd., a
subsidiary and joint venture of the Company
Magang Chemicals & Energy
means
Anhui Magang Chemical & Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a
subsidiary and joint venture of the Company
Jinma Energy
means
Henan Jinma Energy Co., Ltd., a investee of the Company
MG-VALDUNES
means
MG-VALDUNES S.A.S, a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Company
Auditors, Ernst & Young
means
Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP
Reporting period
means
From 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019
2019 Interim Report
3
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
II. Company Introduction and Major Financial Indicators
1. COMPANY PROFILE
Statutory Chinese name of the Company Statutory Chinese short name of the Company Statutory English name of the Company Statutory English short name of the Company Legal representative of the Company
馬鞍山鋼鐵股份有限公司 馬鋼股份
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED MAS C.L.
Ding Yi
2. CONTACT PERSON
Secretary of the board of
Joint company secretary
directors, joint company secretary
Name
He Hongyun
Rebecca Chiu
Correspondence
No.8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City,
Room 1204-16, 12/F, The Chinese
address
Anhui Province, the PRC
Bank Building, 61-65 Des Voeux Road,
Central
Telephone
86-555-2888158/2875252
(852) 2155 2649
Fax
86-555-2887284
(852) 2155 9568
Email address
mggfdms@magang.com
rebeccachiu@chiuandco.com
3.
BASIC INFORMATION
Registered address
No.8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC
Postal code of the registered address
243003
Office address
No.8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC
