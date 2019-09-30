Log in
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD

(600808)
Maanshan Iron & Steel : (012) 2019 Interim Report of the Company (Eng)

09/30/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

Content

I.

DEFINITIONS

2

II.

COMPANY INTRODUCTION AND MAJOR FINANCIAL INDICATORS

4

III.

OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY'S BUSINESS

8

IV.

REPORT OF THE BOARD

12

V.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

31

VI.

MOVEMENTS IN SHARE CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDERS

54

VII.

DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

59

VIII.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

60

IX.

DOCUMENT AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION

284

Important Notice

  1. The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee, the directors, the supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this report, and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in the interim report.
  2. All members of the Board of the Company attended the board meeting.
  3. The interim report of the Company is unaudited, but reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.
  4. Mr. Ding Yi, representative of the Company, Mr. Qian Haifan, person overseeing the accounting operations, and Mr. Xing Qunli, head of Accounting Department, make representations in respect of the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in the interim report.
  5. The profit distribution plan for the reporting period or the plan for converting the public reserve fund into share capital after consideration by the board of directors: None
  6. Risk relating to forward-looking statements
    The report analyzes major risks faced by the Company. Please refer to "(2) Potential risks" of "2. Other Disclosures" of "REPORT OF THE BOARD" in Section IV for details. Forward-looking statements contained in this report do not constitute any substantive commitments to investors by the Company. Investors should be aware of the relevant risks.
  7. During the reporting period, no appropriation of fund on a non-operating basis by the controlling shareholder or its related parties was found in the Company.
  8. During the reporting period, there is no violation of regulations, decisions or procedures in relation to provisions of external guarantees.
  9. Significant risk warning
    The Company has no significant risk that needs to draw special attention of investors.
  10. Others
    This report is prepared in both Chinese and English. In the event of any discrepancy between the Chinese and English versions, please subject to Chinese text.

2019 Interim Report

1

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

I. Definitions

In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms have the following meanings:

The Company and Magang

means

Maanshan Iron and Steel Company Limited

The Group

means

the Company and its subsidiaries

The Group Company,

means

Magang (Group) Holding Company Limited

The Holding

Shareholders' General Meeting

means

the Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company

Board of Directors or the Board

means

the board of directors of the Company

Audit Committee

means

the Audit Committee of the Board of the Company

Directors

means

the directors of the Company

Supervisory Committee

means

the supervisory committee of the Company

Supervisors

means

the supervisors of the Company

Senior Management

means

the senior management of the Company

Hong Kong Stock Exchange

means

the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

SSE

means

Shanghai Stock Exchange

A Shares

means

the ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company with a

nominal value of RMB1.00 per share, which are listed on the

SSE, and subscribed for and traded in RMB

H Shares

means

The foreign shares in the share capital of the Company with a

nominal value of RMB1.00 per share, which are listed on the

Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and subscribed for and traded in

Hong Kong dollars

SD&C Shanghai Branch

means

Shanghai Branch of China Securities Depository and Clearing

Corporation Limited

PRC

means

the People's Republic of China

Hong Kong

means

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region RMB means

Renminbi

yuan

means

RMB yuan

CSRC

means

China Securities Regulatory Commission

MIIT

means

the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the

People's Republic of China

CISA

means

China Iron and Steel Association

CRCC

means

China Railway Test & Certification Center

The Articles of Association

means

The articles of association of Maanshan Iron and Steel Company

Limited

2 2019 Interim Report

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

MG-VALDUNES

means

MG-VALDUNES S.A.S., a wholly owned subsidiary of the

Company

Hong Kong Company

means

Ma Steel (Hong Kong) Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., a controlling

subsidiary of the Company

Hefei Company

means

Ma Steel (Hefei) Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., a controlling subsidiary of

the Company

Changjiang Steel

means

Anhui Changjiang Steel Co.,Ltd., a controlling subsidiary of the

Company

Hongfei Company

means

Maanshan Hongfei Power Energy Co., Ltd., a controlling

subsidiary of the Company

Masteel Finance

means

Magang Group Finance Co. Ltd., a controlling subsidiary of the

Company

Factoring Company

means

Ma Steel (Shanghai) Commercial Factoring Company Ltd., a

controlling subsidiary of the Group Company, and an investee

subsidiary of the Company

Environmental Protection

means

Anhui Xinchuang Energy Saving and Environment Protection

Company; Xinchuang

Science and Technology Company, Limited, a controlling

Environmental Protection

subsidiary of the Group Company, and an investee subsidiary of

the Company

Masteel Scrap

means

Maanshan Masteel Scrap Steel Co., Ltd., a subsidiary and joint

venture of the Company

MaSteel K. Wah

means

Anhui Masteel K. Wah New Building Materials Co. Ltd., a

subsidiary and joint venture of the Company

Magang Chemicals & Energy

means

Anhui Magang Chemical & Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a

subsidiary and joint venture of the Company

Jinma Energy

means

Henan Jinma Energy Co., Ltd., a investee of the Company

MG-VALDUNES

means

MG-VALDUNES S.A.S, a wholly owned subsidiary of the

Company

Auditors, Ernst & Young

means

Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP

Reporting period

means

From 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019

2019 Interim Report

3

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

II. Company Introduction and Major Financial Indicators

1. COMPANY PROFILE

Statutory Chinese name of the Company Statutory Chinese short name of the Company Statutory English name of the Company Statutory English short name of the Company Legal representative of the Company

馬鞍山鋼鐵股份有限公司 馬鋼股份

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED MAS C.L.

Ding Yi

2. CONTACT PERSON

Secretary of the board of

Joint company secretary

directors, joint company secretary

Name

He Hongyun

Rebecca Chiu

Correspondence

No.8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City,

Room 1204-16, 12/F, The Chinese

address

Anhui Province, the PRC

Bank Building, 61-65 Des Voeux Road,

Central

Telephone

86-555-2888158/2875252

(852) 2155 2649

Fax

86-555-2887284

(852) 2155 9568

Email address

mggfdms@magang.com

rebeccachiu@chiuandco.com

3.

BASIC INFORMATION

Registered address

No.8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

Postal code of the registered address

243003

Office address

No.8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

Postal code of the office address

243003

The Company's website

http://www.magang.com.cn (A share);

http://www.magang.com.hk (H share)

Email address

mggfdms@magang.com

4. INFORMATION DISCLOSURE AND CHANGES IN LOCATION FOR INSPECTION

Name of newspaper designated for information disclosure

Internet website designated by CSRC for interim report publication

Location for inspection of interim report of the Company

Shanghai Securities News

www.sse.com.cn

The secretariat office of the Board of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

4 2019 Interim Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 16:17:01 UTC
