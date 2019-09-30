Maanshan Iron & Steel : (012) 2019 Interim Report of the Company (Eng)

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

Content

Important Notice

The board of directors (the "Board"), the supervisory committee, the directors, the supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in, or material omissions from, this report, and jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the information contained in the interim report.

All members of the Board of the Company attended the board meeting.

The interim report of the Company is unaudited, but reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company.

Mr. Ding Yi, representative of the Company, Mr. Qian Haifan, person overseeing the accounting operations, and Mr. Xing Qunli, head of Accounting Department, make representations in respect of the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in the interim report.

The profit distribution plan for the reporting period or the plan for converting the public reserve fund into share capital after consideration by the board of directors: None

Risk relating to forward-looking statements

The report analyzes major risks faced by the Company. Please refer to "(2) Potential risks" of "2. Other Disclosures" of "REPORT OF THE BOARD" in Section IV for details. Forward-looking statements contained in this report do not constitute any substantive commitments to investors by the Company. Investors should be aware of the relevant risks.

During the reporting period, no appropriation of fund on a non-operating basis by the controlling shareholder or its related parties was found in the Company.

During the reporting period, there is no violation of regulations, decisions or procedures in relation to provisions of external guarantees.

Significant risk warning

The Company has no significant risk that needs to draw special attention of investors.