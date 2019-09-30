Maanshan Iron & Steel : (013) Letter from the Board of the Company

馬 鞍 山 鋼 鐵 股 份 有 限 公 司 Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) （Stock Code: 00323） Executive Directors: Registered office: Ding Yi (Chairman) No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road Qian Haifan Maanshan City Zhang Wenyang Anhui Province the PRC Non-executive Director: Ren Tianbao Office address: No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road Independent Non-executive Directors: Maanshan City Zhang Chunxia Anhui Province Zhu Shaofang the PRC Wang Xianzhu 30 September 2019 Dear Sir or Madam, MANDATORY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION HONG KONG SECURITIES LIMITED ON BEHALF OF BAOSTEEL HONG KONG INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED 寶鋼香港投資有限公司 TO ACQUIRE ALL THE ISSUED H SHARES IN MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL COMPANY LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY BAOSTEEL HONG KONG INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED 寶鋼香港投資有限公司 AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

INTRODUCTION Reference is made to the Joint Announcement. On 31 May 2019, Anhui SASAC and China Baowu have entered into the Equity Transfer Agreement, pursuant to which Anhui SASAC agreed to transfer 51% of the equity interest held by it in Magang Group to China Baowu at nil consideration. Completion of the Equity Transfer was subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, where applicable) of the Equity Transfer Conditions. As disclosed in the announcement dated 4 September 2019 jointly issued by Baosteel and the Company, all the Equity Transfer Conditions had been satisfied. Completion took place on 19 September 2019. As at the date of the Joint Announcement, Anhui SASAC was the owner of 100% of the equity interest in Magang Group, and Magang Group held 3,506,467,456 A Shares, representing approximately 45.54% of the total issued share capital of the Company. Immediately after Completion and as at the Latest Practicable Date, China Baowu had become the owner of 51% of the equity interest in Magang Group, and had, through Magang Group, obtained indirect control of the A Shares representing approximately 45.54% of the total issued shares of the Company. Anhui SASAC continued to hold 49% of the equity interest in Magang Group immediately following Completion. In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code, upon Completion, China Baowu is required to make a mandatory conditional general offer in cash for all the issued H Shares (other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by China Baowu and parties acting in concert with it). As disclosed in the Joint Announcement, China Baowu had applied to the Executive for a waiver in respect of its obligation to make a mandatory general offer for all the H Shares in the Company pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code as a result of the Equity Transfer, and pursuant to the Panel Decision the Takeovers Panel had ruled that such waiver would not be granted. Notwithstanding the unavailability of such waiver, China Baowu had decided to proceed with the Equity Transfer, and had accordingly procured its direct wholly owned subsidiary, Baosteel, to extend the Offer to the Offer Shareholders.

In accordance with Rule 2.1 of the Takeovers Code, the Independent Board Committee comprising Mr. Ren Tianbao, the non-executive Director of the Company, and all three of the independent non-executive directors of the Company, none of whom has direct or indirect interest in the Offer, has been established to advise the Offer Shareholders in respect of the Offer. All members of the Independent Board Committee are independent in respect of the Offer. As stated in the announcement of the Company dated 24 July 2019, Somerley has been appointed by the Board as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Offer. The appointment of Somerley as the Independent Financial Adviser has been approved by the Independent Board Committee. The purpose of this Composite Document is to provide you with, amongst other things, (i) the details of the Offer (including the expected timetable and the terms and conditions of the Offer); (ii) a letter of recommendation from the Independent Board Committee to the Offer Shareholders in respect of the Offer; (iii) a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee in respect of the Offer; and (iv) information relating to Baosteel and information relating to the Group, together with the Form of Acceptance. THE OFFER As at the Latest Practicable Date, there were 1,732,930,000 H Shares in issue, representing approximately 22.50% of the total issued share capital of the Company. There were no options, warrants or derivatives or other securities convertible into Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date and the Company had not entered into any agreement for the issue of any Shares or options, warrants, derivatives or other securities which may confer to the holder(s) thereof any right to subscribe for, convert or exchange into Shares. Principal Terms of the Offer CICC, for and on behalf of Baosteel, is making a conditional mandatory cash offer to acquire all the issued H Shares (other than those H Shares which are already owned or agreed to be acquired by Baosteel and parties acting in concert with it) on the terms set out in this Composite Document in accordance with the Takeovers Code on the following basis:

For each H Share. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . HK$2.97 in cash Pursuant to the Panel Decision, the Takeovers Panel has also ruled that the offer price for the Offer shall be set at the volume weighted average price of the H Shares in the Company on the last trading day prior to the publication of the Rule 3.7 Announcement. In arriving at the offer price for the Offer, adjustment is made to such volume weighted average price by deducting therefrom a sum equal to the final dividend declared by the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018. The Offer Price has therefore been set at HK$2.97 per H Share, equal to the volume weighted average price of the H Shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange on 31 May 2019, being the last trading day prior to the issuance of the Rule 3.7 Announcement, and deducted by HK$0.35278 (including tax), being the final dividend per H Share as declared by the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2018. The Offer Price has been rounded up to two decimal places (to the nearest cent). The H Shares to be acquired under the Offer shall be fully paid and free from all Encumbrances and together with all rights attaching to them as at the date of the Joint Announcement, including the right to receive in full all dividends and other distributions, if any, declared, made or paid on or after the date of the Joint Announcement. Comparison of value The Offer Price of HK$2.97 per H Share represents: a discount of approximately 28.95 per cent. to the audited net asset value attributable to shareholders as at 31 December 2018 of approximately HK$4.18 per Share, based on 7,700,681,186 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date and the exchange rate of RMB0.87620 to HK$1 (being the exchange rate as quoted by the People's Bank of China on the last working day before 31 December 2018); a discount of approximately 25.38 per cent. to the unaudited net asset value attributable to shareholders as at 30 June 2019 of approximately HK$3.98 per Share, calculated based on 7,700,681,186 Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date and the exchange rate of RMB0.87966 to HK$1 (being the exchange rate as quoted by the People's Bank of China on the last working day before 30 June 2019); a discount of approximately 11.08 per cent. to the closing price as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the last trading date prior to the issuance of the Rule 3.7 Announcement (being HK$3.34 per H Share);

a discount of approximately 17.04 per cent. to the average closing price as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last 120 trading days up to and including the Last Trading Day (being approximately HK$3.58 per H Share); a discount of approximately 15.86 per cent. to the average closing price as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last 90 trading days up to and including the Last Trading Day (being approximately HK$3.53 per H Share); a discount of approximately 10.27 per cent. to the average closing price as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last 60 trading days up to and including the Last Trading Day (being approximately HK$3.31 per H Share); a discount of approximately 4.50 per cent. to the average closing price as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last 30 trading days up to and including the Last Trading Day (being approximately HK$3.11 per H Share); a premium of approximately 1.02 per cent. to the average closing price as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last ten trading days up to and including the Last Trading Day (being approximately HK$2.94 per H Share); a premium of approximately 1.71 per cent. to the average closing price as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five trading days up to and including the Last Trading Day (being approximately HK$2.92 per H Share); a premium of approximately 1.37 per cent. to the closing price as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Day (being HK$2.93 per H Share); and a premium of approximately 1.37 per cent. to the closing price as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Latest Practicable Date (being HK$2.93 per H Share). Acceptance Condition to the Offer The Offer is conditional on valid acceptances of the Offer having been received (and not, where permissible, withdrawn) in respect of a minimum of 343,873,138 H Shares, which, together with the Shares already owned by Baosteel and parties acting in concert with it (except Hwabao Fund Management) and acquired or agreed to be acquired before or during the Offer Period, will result

