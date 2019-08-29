Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGES IN

ACCOUNTING POLICIES

I. Overview of the Changes in Accounting Policies

(1) New Lease Standard

On 7 December 2018, the Ministry of Finance issued the "Notice on the revision of the issuance of Accounting Standard for Enterprises No. 21 - Leases" (Accounting [2018] No.

(hereinafter collectively referred to as the "New Lease Standard"). According to the requirements of the New Lease Standard, Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company"), as a company listed on both domestic and overseas stock markets, has implemented the New Lease Standard since 1 January 2019.

Under the New Lease Standard, a lessee is required to recognize the right-of-use assets and the lease liabilities at the commencement date of lease term. The major changes include: