Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES
0
08/29/2019 | 07:26pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 00323)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGES IN
ACCOUNTING POLICIES
I. Overview of the Changes in Accounting Policies
(1) New Lease Standard
On 7 December 2018, the Ministry of Finance issued the "Notice on the revision of the issuance of Accounting Standard for Enterprises No. 21 - Leases" (Accounting [2018] No.
(hereinafter collectively referred to as the "New Lease Standard"). According to the requirements of the New Lease Standard, Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company"), as a company listed on both domestic and overseas stock markets, has implemented the New Lease Standard since 1 January 2019.
Under the New Lease Standard, a lessee is required to recognize the right-of-use assets and the lease liabilities at the commencement date of lease term. The major changes include:
Under the New Lease Standard, a lessee will no longer need to distinguish finance leases and operating leases, and the same accounting treatment shall apply to all leases and both the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities shall be recognized;
For the right-of-use assets, if a lessee can reasonably determine that the ownership of the leased asset can be acquired at the expiration of the lease term, the leased asset shall be depreciated within its remaining useful life. If the lessee cannot reasonably determine that the ownership of the leased asset can be acquired at the expiration of the lease term, the leased asset shall be depreciated within the lease term or its remaining useful life (whichever is shorter). At the same time, the lessee shall determine whether the right-of-use asset is impaired, and carry out the accounting treatment for the identified impairment loss;
For the lease liabilities, a lessee shall include interest expenses on lease liabilities in each period during the lease term, and such interest expenses shall be recorded in the profit or loss for the current year;
- 1 -
For short-term leases and leases of low value assets, a lessee may choose not to recognize the right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, but include them in the relevant costs of assets, or profits or losses for each period of the lease term with the application of the straight-line method or other systematic and reasonable method;
Lease-relatedcontents in disclosed financial statements shall be adjusted according to the New Lease Standard and the Listing Rules.
2. Format of Financial Statements
On 30 April 2019, the Ministry of Finance issued the Notice on Revising and Issuing the Format of Financial Statements of General Enterprises for the year 2019 (Accounting [2019] No.6), which revised the financial statements of general enterprises. The revised financial statements of general enterprises are applicable to the annual and interim financial statements for the year 2019 as well as the financial statements for subsequent periods of non-financial enterprises which implement the Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises.
Major changes in the format of financial statements
Balance Sheet items:
Items originally presented as "Notes receivable and accounts receivable" are accounted for as items of "notes receivable" and "accounts receivable" respectively;
Items originally presented as "Notes payable and accounts payable" are accounted for as items of "notes payable" and "accounts payable" respectively.
Item of "receivables financing" is added to reflect the notes receivable and accounts receivable that are measured at fair value on the balance sheet date and whose changes are accounted for in other comprehensive income.
Income Statement items:
Item of "Research and Development Expenses" reflects the expenses incurred during the research and development process. In addition to the expenditure, it also includes the amortization of self-developed intangible assets originally listed in the item of "Administrative Expenses".
II. Impact of the Changes in Accounting Policies on the Company
(1) New Lease Standard
According to the New Lease Standard, from 1 January 2019, the Company has recognized right-of-use assets and lease liabilities at the present value of the minimum lease payments for the future rents payable in respect of all leased assets (excluding short-term lease and low-value asset lease for which the simplified approach is adopted), and has recognized
- 2 -
depreciation and unsettled financing expenses separately, but information for the comparable periods was not adjusted.
The impact of the implementation of New Lease Standard on the financial statements of the Company is as follows:
the right-to-use assets will be increased by RMB443,424,793 and the lease liabilities will be increased by RMB443,424,793 in the consolidated statement on 1 January 2019;
the right-to-use assets will be increased by RMB388,795,738, and the lease liabilities will be increased by RMB388,795,738 in the consolidated statement of the parent company on 1 January 2019;
there will be no impact on the Company's consolidated income as well as on the parent company's undistributed profit and owner's equity at the beginning of the period;
it is expected that there will be no significant impact on the Company's net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company and on the shareholders' equity attributable to the parent company for the year 2019.
Format of Financial Statements
Due to the changes in the format of financial statements, item of "notes receivable and accounts receivable" was split into the items of "notes receivable" and "accounts receivable", and item of "notes payable and accounts payable" was split into the items of "notes payable" and "accounts payable" in the financial statements of the Company. Item of "receivables financing" is added to present the notes receivable and accounts receivable that are measured at fair value on the balance sheet date and whose changes are accounted for in other comprehensive income. The above items have been retrospectively adjusted based on the comparative data for the previous year to meet the requirements for the format of presentation of financial statements.
The application of the new formats of financial statements does not have a substantive impact on the total assets, total liabilities, shareholders' equity and net profit of the Company on consolidated basis and the parent company.
III. Opinions of Independent Directors and Supervisory Committee
Opinion of the independent directors: The changes in accounting policies are reasonable changes and adjustments in accordance with the latest accounting standards revised and promulgated by the Ministry of Finance, and are in line with the provisions of laws and regulations. The changes in the accounting policies and decision-making procedures comply with the relevant laws and regulations and the provisions of the articles of association, are in the interests of the Company
- 3 -
and shareholders as a whole, and do not damage the interests of the Company and shareholders, therefore the changes in the accounting policies were approved.
Opinion of the supervisory committee: The changes in accounting policies are reasonable changes and adjustments made by the Company in accordance with the latest accounting standards revised and promulgated by the Ministry of Finance, and are in line with the provisions of laws and regulations. The decision-making process is legal and compliant, does not damage the interests of the Company and shareholders, and therefore the changes in the accounting policies were approved.
The Board
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
29 August 2019
Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include: Executive Directors: Ding Yi, Qian Haifan, Zhang Wenyang Non-executive Director: Ren Tianbao
Independent Non-executive Directors: Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang, Wang Xianzhu
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:25:04 UTC