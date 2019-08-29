Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

On 29 August 2019, the twenty-third meeting of the ninth session of the board of directors of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") was held at the Magang Office Building. There were seven directors eligible for attending the meeting and seven of them attended it. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Ding Yi, the chairman of the board of directors. The following resolutions were considered and approved:

The resolutions in relation to the changes in 2019 interim inventory depreciation reserves, changes in bad debt reserves and long-term equity investment impairment provision were approved.

1. It is approved to reverse inventory depreciation reserves of raw materials, semi-finished products and finished products in an amount of RMB 640.6796 million; the inventory depreciation reserves of raw materials, semi-finished products and finished products are in an amount of RMB 127.2159 million.

The impact of the Company's inventory depreciation reserves on the income and loss of 2019 interim consolidated statement was to increase the profit by RMB 513.4637 million in the consolidated statement.

2. It is approved to reverse receivable bad debts reserves in an amount of RMB 16.987 million; accrue other receivable bad debt reserves in an amount of RMB 0.344 million.

The impact of the Company's receivable bad debt reserves on the income and loss of 2019 interim consolidated statement was to increase the profit by RMB16.643 million in the consolidated statement.

3. It is approved to make provision for long-term equity investment impairment in an amount of EUR73.89 million, equivalent to RMB599.1672 million.