Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd    600808   CNE000000DD4

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD

(600808)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

On 19 September 2019, the twenty-fourth meeting of the ninth session of the board of directors of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") was held. There were seven directors eligible for attending the meeting and seven of them attended it. The following resolutions were considered and approved:

  1. The resolution in relation to the Company entering into the ordinary related transactions agreement with China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited was approved.

For details, please refer to the announcement of "Continuing Connected Transactions Ordinary Related Transactions Agreement" published by the Company on the same day.

  1. The resolution in relation to the investment of no more than RMB200 million through Ma Steel (Hefei) Iron & Steel Co., Ltd., a subsidiary controlled by the Company to subscribe part of shares of PHIMA Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. by way of the public bidding was approved.

For details, please refer to the announcement of "Proposed Subscription of Part of Additional Shares of Controlling Shareholder's Subsidiary through Public Bidding" published by the Company on the same day.

The above two resolutions constituted related transaction matters and the related directors, Mr. Ding Yi, Mr. Qian Haifan and Mr. Ren Tianbao, abstained from voting. The voting results by non-connected directors were as follows: 4 voted in favour, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

1

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

Board of Directors

19 September 2019

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include: Executive Directors: Ding Yi, Qian Haifan, Zhang Wenyang Non-executive Director: Ren Tianbao

Independent Non-executive Directors: Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang, Wang Xianzhu

2

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 23:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO L
08:22pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Proposed Subscription of Part of Additional Shares of Co..
PU
07:42pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Ordinary related transactions agreement
PU
07:37pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Trust agreement
PU
07:27pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement on resolutions of the board of directors
PU
07:27pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement on resolutions of the nineteenth meeting of..
PU
07:22pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Proposed Subscription of Part of Additional Shares of Co..
PU
10:57aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Joint announcement (1) equity transfer agreement and (2)..
PU
09/18MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Co..
PU
09/04MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Joint announcement (1) equity transfer agreementand (2) ..
PU
09/03MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Joint announcement (1) equity transfer agreementand (2) ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 76 960 M
EBIT 2019 4 447 M
Net income 2019 2 676 M
Debt 2019 8 291 M
Yield 2019 4,35%
P/E ratio 2019 7,94x
P/E ratio 2020 6,62x
EV / Sales2019 0,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 23 657 M
Chart MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3,64  CNY
Last Close Price 2,81  CNY
Spread / Highest target 64,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Fan Qian General Manager & Executive Director
Xiao Feng Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Ding Chairman
Zhen Hua Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Tian Bao Ren Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD-20.52%2 954
ARCELORMITTAL-18.57%16 539
NUCOR2.47%16 034
POSCO--.--%16 017
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%13 713
NIPPON STEEL CORP-17.68%13 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group