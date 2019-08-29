Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd    600808   CNE000000DD4

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD

(600808)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE EIGHTEENTH MEETING OF THE NINTH SESSION OF SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:21pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE

EIGHTEENTH MEETING OF THE NINTH SESSION OF

SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The eighteenth meeting of the ninth session of the supervisory committee of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Ltd. (the "Company") was held in the office building of the Company on 29 August 2019. Mr. Zhang Xiaofeng, the chairman of the supervisory committee, chaired the meeting. There were 5 supervisors eligible for attending the meeting and 5 of them attended it. The following resolutions were considered and passed unanimously:

  1. Consideration and approval for the resolution on changes in accounting policies.

It is considered by the supervisory committee the changes in accounting policies made by the Company are reasonable changes and adjustments in accordance with the latest accounting standard revised by the Ministry of Finance and in line with the provisions of laws and regulations. The decision-making process complies with laws and regulations, does not prejudice the interests of the Company and shareholders.

  1. Consideration and approval for the resolution on changes in 2019 interim inventory depreciation reserves, changes in bad debt reserves and long-term equity investment impairment provision.
    It is considered at the meeting that this resolution complies with the applicable laws and regulations and Accounting Standards of Business Enterprises, and it is consistent with the actual production and operation of the Company. The deliberation procedure complies with the applicable laws and regulations, without any action impairing the interests of the Company or any shareholder.
  1. Consideration and approval for the resolution on the Company's unaudited interim financial report, and full text and summary of the interim report for 2019.
    It was considered at the meeting that the procedures for the preparation and review of the report have complied with the laws, regulations, articles of association and the internal management system of the Company. The report can truly reflect the financial status and operating results of the Company during the reporting period. There was no false record, misleading statement or material omission of the information contained herein. No breach of confidentiality has been found by those involved in the preparation and review of the report.

IV. Consideration and approval for the resolution on land acquisition for construction of coke oven project

It is considered at the meeting that this resolution is consistent with the Company's requirements for operation and development. The deliberation procedures comply with the applicable laws and regulations, without any action impairing the interests of the Company or any shareholder.

The voting results on the above four resolutions were all as follows: 5 voted in favour, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

The Supervisory Committee

29 August 2019

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include: Executive Directors: Ding Yi, Qian Haifan, Zhang Wenyang Non-executive Director: Ren Tianbao

Independent Non-executive Directors: Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang, Wang Xianzhu

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:20:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO L
07:31pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Connected transactions land acquisition
PU
07:31pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Summary of 2019 interim results announcement
PU
07:26pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement on changes in accounting policies
PU
07:21pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement on resolutions of the eighteenth meeting of..
PU
07:16pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement on resolutions of the board of directors
PU
11:01aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement of the operating data for the first half of..
PU
10:46aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Joint announcement (1) equity transfer agreementand (2) ..
PU
08/28MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Supplemental announcement in relation to the 2018 annual..
PU
08/15MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting
PU
08/12MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Joint announcement(1) equity transfer agreement and (2) ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 78 316 M
EBIT 2019 5 584 M
Net income 2019 3 761 M
Debt 2019 10 810 M
Yield 2019 6,10%
P/E ratio 2019 5,47x
P/E ratio 2020 5,80x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 22 840 M
Chart MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3,83  CNY
Last Close Price 2,71  CNY
Spread / Highest target 70,5%
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Fan Qian General Manager & Executive Director
Xiao Feng Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Ding Chairman
Zhen Hua Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Tian Bao Ren Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD-21.97%2 896
NUCOR-10.04%14 339
ARCELORMITTAL-31.70%13 898
POSCO--.--%13 669
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%12 873
NIPPON STEEL CORP-21.13%12 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group