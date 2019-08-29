Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE EIGHTEENTH MEETING OF THE NINTH SESSION OF SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The eighteenth meeting of the ninth session of the supervisory committee of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Ltd. (the "Company") was held in the office building of the Company on 29 August 2019. Mr. Zhang Xiaofeng, the chairman of the supervisory committee, chaired the meeting. There were 5 supervisors eligible for attending the meeting and 5 of them attended it. The following resolutions were considered and passed unanimously:

Consideration and approval for the resolution on changes in accounting policies.

It is considered by the supervisory committee the changes in accounting policies made by the Company are reasonable changes and adjustments in accordance with the latest accounting standard revised by the Ministry of Finance and in line with the provisions of laws and regulations. The decision-making process complies with laws and regulations, does not prejudice the interests of the Company and shareholders.