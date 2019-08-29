Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE EIGHTEENTH MEETING OF THE NINTH SESSION OF SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 00323)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE
EIGHTEENTH MEETING OF THE NINTH SESSION OF
SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE
The eighteenth meeting of the ninth session of the supervisory committee of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Ltd. (the "Company") was held in the office building of the Company on 29 August 2019. Mr. Zhang Xiaofeng, the chairman of the supervisory committee, chaired the meeting. There were 5 supervisors eligible for attending the meeting and 5 of them attended it. The following resolutions were considered and passed unanimously:
Consideration and approval for the resolution on changes in accounting policies.
It is considered by the supervisory committee the changes in accounting policies made by the Company are reasonable changes and adjustments in accordance with the latest accounting standard revised by the Ministry of Finance and in line with the provisions of laws and regulations. The decision-making process complies with laws and regulations, does not prejudice the interests of the Company and shareholders.
Consideration and approval for the resolution on changes in 2019 interim inventory depreciation reserves, changes in bad debt reserves and long-term equity investment impairment provision.
It is considered at the meeting that this resolution complies with the applicable laws and regulations and Accounting Standards of Business Enterprises, and it is consistent with the actual production and operation of the Company. The deliberation procedure complies with the applicable laws and regulations, without any action impairing the interests of the Company or any shareholder.
Consideration and approval for the resolution on the Company's unaudited interim financial report, and full text and summary of the interim report for 2019.
It was considered at the meeting that the procedures for the preparation and review of the report have complied with the laws, regulations, articles of association and the internal management system of the Company. The report can truly reflect the financial status and operating results of the Company during the reporting period. There was no false record, misleading statement or material omission of the information contained herein. No breach of confidentiality has been found by those involved in the preparation and review of the report.
IV. Consideration and approval for the resolution on land acquisition for construction of coke oven project
It is considered at the meeting that this resolution is consistent with the Company's requirements for operation and development. The deliberation procedures comply with the applicable laws and regulations, without any action impairing the interests of the Company or any shareholder.
The voting results on the above four resolutions were all as follows: 5 voted in favour, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
