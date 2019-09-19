Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE NINETEENTH MEETING OF THE NINTH SESSION OF SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The nineteenth meeting of the ninth session of the supervisory committee of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Ltd. (the "Company") was held in the office building of the Company on 19 September 2019. Mr. Zhang Xiaofeng, the chairman of the supervisory committee, chaired the meeting. There were 5 supervisors eligible for attending the meeting and 5 of them attended it. The following resolutions were considered and approved unanimously:

Consideration and approval for the resolution on the subscription of the shares of PHIMA Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. by Ma Steel (Hefei) Iron & Steel Co., Ltd..

It is considered at the meeting that this resolution is in line with the development of the Company. The deliberation procedure complies with the applicable laws and regulations, without any action impairing the interests of the Company or any shareholder.