Maanshan Iron & Steel : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE NINETEENTH MEETING OF THE NINTH SESSION OF SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 00323)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESOLUTIONS OF THE
NINETEENTH MEETING OF THE NINTH SESSION OF
SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE
The nineteenth meeting of the ninth session of the supervisory committee of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Ltd. (the "Company") was held in the office building of the Company on 19 September 2019. Mr. Zhang Xiaofeng, the chairman of the supervisory committee, chaired the meeting. There were 5 supervisors eligible for attending the meeting and 5 of them attended it. The following resolutions were considered and approved unanimously:
Consideration and approval for the resolution on the subscription of the shares of PHIMA Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. by Ma Steel (Hefei) Iron & Steel Co., Ltd..
It is considered at the meeting that this resolution is in line with the development of the Company. The deliberation procedure complies with the applicable laws and regulations, without any action impairing the interests of the Company or any shareholder.
Consideration and approval for the resolution on ordinary related transactions agreement between the Company and China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited.
It is considered at the meeting that this resolution is consistent with the Company's requirements for production and operation. The deliberation procedures comply with the applicable laws and regulations, without any action impairing the interests of the Company or any shareholder.
The voting results on the above two resolutions were all as follows: 5 voted in favour, 0 voted against and 0 abstained from voting.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
The Supervisory Committee
19 September 2019
Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include: Executive Directors: Ding Yi, Qian Haifan, Zhang Wenyang Non-executive Director: Ren Tianbao
Independent Non-executive Directors: Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang, Wang Xianzhu
