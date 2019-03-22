Maanshan Iron & Steel : Announcement of the Operating Data for the Year of 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE OPERATING DATA FOR

THE YEAR OF 2018

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

According to the relevant provisions of article 25 of the Guidelines on Industrial Information Disclosure of Listed Companies No. 9 - Iron of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited hereby announces the key operating data for the year 2018 as follows:

(Unit: '000 tonnes)

Main Products Production Volume Sales Volume Selling Price (RMB/Tonne) Long Products 9,090 9,100 3,698 Steel plates 9,400 9,410 4,031 Wheels and Axles 220 220 9,227

The Board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

21 March 2019

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include: Executive Directors: Ding Yi, Qian Haifan, Zhang Wenyang Non-executive Directors: Ren Tianbao

Independent Non-executive Directors: Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang, Wang Xianzhu

- 1 -