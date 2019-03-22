Maanshan Iron & Steel : Announcement of the Operating Data for the Year of 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE OPERATING DATA FOR
THE YEAR OF 2018
This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
According to the relevant provisions of article 25 of the Guidelines on Industrial Information Disclosure of Listed Companies No. 9 - Iron of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited hereby announces the key operating data for the year 2018 as follows:
(Unit: '000 tonnes)
|
Main Products
|
Production
Volume
|
Sales Volume
|
Selling Price (RMB/Tonne)
|
Long Products
|
9,090
|
9,100
|
3,698
|
Steel plates
|
9,400
|
9,410
|
4,031
|
Wheels and Axles
|
220
|
220
|
9,227
The Board
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
21 March 2019
Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include: Executive Directors: Ding Yi, Qian Haifan, Zhang Wenyang Non-executive Directors: Ren Tianbao
Independent Non-executive Directors: Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang, Wang Xianzhu
