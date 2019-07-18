Maanshan Iron & Steel : Articles of Association

Chapter 1 General Provisions

Article 1 The Articles of Association are formulated in accordance with "The Company Law of the People's Republic of China" (hereinafter referred to as the "Company Law"), "The Securities Law of the People's Republic of China" (hereinafter referred to as the Securities Law"), "Special Regulations on Overseas Offerings and Listings of Shares by Joint Stock Limited Companies issued by the State Council" (hereinafter referred to as the "Special Regulations"), "Prerequisite Clauses of the Articles of Association for Companies Seeking Listings Outside the PRC" (hereinafter referred to as the "Prerequisite Clauses"), "Guidelines on the Articles of Association for Listed Companies" (hereinafter referred to as the "Guidelines on the Articles of Association"), "Standards of Corporate Governance for Listed Companies" and other relevant State laws, administrative regulations and regulatory documents, in order to regulate the operation and management of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") and to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Company and its shareholders.

Pursuant to the approval (Ti Gai Sheng (1993) No. 138) of the State Commission for Economic Reform, the Company was established by way of promotion on 31 August 1993 and obtained a corporate business license (No. 14894785-8) after registration with the Anhui Provincial Administration of Industry and Commerce on 1 September 1993. On 16 May 1994, the Company was granted with the "Certificate of Approval for Foreign-invested Enterprise of the People's Republic of China" by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation of the People's Republic of China. On 30 June 1994, the Company was re-registered as a "Sino-foreign Joint Stock Limited Company" with business license No. 000970. On 17 June 2008, the business license No. was changed to 340000400002545. In December 2015, the business license number was changed to the Uniform Social Credit Code as 91340000610400837Y.

The promoter of the Company was Maanshan Iron & Steel Company (renamed as Maanshan Magang Holding Company and Magang (Group) Holding Company Limited on 1 September 1993 and 18 September 1998, respectively).

Article 2 Registered name of the Company: Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Magang").

Article 3 Address of the Company: No.8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the People's Republic of China; Postal Code: 243003.

Article 4 The chairman of the board of directors is the legal representative of the Company.