Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd    600808   CNE000000DD4

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD

(600808)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Maanshan Iron & Steel : CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS LAND ACQUISITION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:31pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

LAND ACQUISITION

On 29 August 2019, the Company and Chemical Energy Company entered into the Land Transfer Agreement and the Relocation Compensation Agreement in relation to the construction land of the Company's coke oven system project.

As at the date of this announcement, Magang Group is interested in approximately 45.54% of the Company's issued share capital and is the controlling shareholder of the Company, while Chemical Energy Company is a subsidiary controlled by Magang Group. Under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, Chemical Energy Company is a connected person of the Company. Therefore, the Land Acquisition constitutes connected transactions of the Company. As the applicable percentage ratios of the transaction (after aggregation) exceed 0.1% but fall below 5%, such connected transactions are only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules but are exempt from independent Shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF LAND ACQUISITION

1. Land Transfer Agreement

Date:

29 August 2019

Parties:

  1. the Company;
  2. Chemical Energy Company.

1

Subject Matter

The Company intends to acquire the land parcel under Land Transfer Agreement. Such land parcel with an area of 56,550.67 square meters (approximately 84.83 mu) is located in Magang Plant No. 3 Area, Southeast of Rentouji , Northwest of the intersection of Liufenhe Road and Magang West Road, Maanshan City.

Consideration

The transaction adopts the valuation price as the transaction price. The price is RMB18,553,762 (including tax). The valuation reference date is 30 April 2019, and the remaining term of land use is approximately 24.17 years. The net book value of the land as at the reference date is RMB16,506,600 (excluding tax) and the total valuation price is RMB17,021,800 (excluding tax). The appreciation rate is 3.12%.

Within 30 days upon signing the agreement, the Company will pay the consideration in one lump sum. The consideration will be funded by the internal funds of the Company.

Conditions Precedent of the Land Transfer Agreement

Each party shall complete the internal approval procedures itself according to the content of the agreement, and the agreement shall come into effect upon the signature and affixing of seals by the parties thereto.

2. Relocation Compensation Agreement

Date:

29 August 2019

Parties:

  1. the Company;
  2. Chemical Energy Company.

Subject Matter

Compensation for the relocation of ground assets on the land under the Land Transfer Agreement.

Consideration

The transaction adopts the valuation price as the transaction price. The price is RMB6,267,500 (including tax). The valuation reference date is 30 April 2019 and the net book value of the ground

2

assets is RMB5,215,400 (excluding tax) and the total valuation price is RMB5,750,000 (excluding tax). The appreciation rate is 10.25%.

Within 30 days from the date of signing the agreement, Chemical Energy Company will vacate all the houses and venues involved in the relocation area, deliver to the Company for dismantling and handle the handover procedures (if the transfer is in batches, the date of the last handover will be counted). Within 30 days upon the handover, Chemical Energy Company will issue the invoice and receipts, and the Company will settle the payment to Chemical Energy Company. The consideration will be funded by internal funds of the Company.

Conditions Precedent of the Relocation Compensation Agreement

Each party shall complete the internal approval procedures itself according to the content of the agreement, and the agreement shall come into effect upon the signature and affixing of seals by the parties thereto.

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY

The Company is one of the largest iron and steel producers and marketers in the PRC and is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products.

INFORMATION ON MAGANG GROUP

Magang Group is a wholly state-owned limited liability company and the controlling shareholder of the Company, mainly engaging in mineral product development and screening, construction, building material production, trade, warehousing and property management, as well as agriculture and forestry.

INFORMATION ON CHEMICAL ENERGY COMPANY

Chemical Energy Company is mainly engaged in research and development, production and sales of chemical products (excluding chemical dangerous goods and easy-to-manufacture drugs).

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF LAND ACQUISITION

The subject matter acquired by the Company through the connected transaction is required for the development of the Company, and the acquired land is used for the construction of the Company's coke oven system project.

If the Company's coke oven system project is completed and put into production, it will help alleviate the pressure on the Company due to insufficient self-produced coke. Meanwhile, the system is designed according to ultra-low emission standards, with significant energy-saving and

3

environmental benefits.

Listing Rules Implication

As at the date of this announcement, Magang Group is interested in approximately 45.54% of the Company's issued share capital and is the controlling shareholder of the Company, while Chemical Energy Company is a subsidiary controlled by Magang Group. Under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, Chemical Energy Company is a connected person of the Company. Therefore, the Land Acquisition constitutes connected transactions of the Company. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the relevant transactions (after the merger) exceed 0.1% but are less than 5%, the connected transactions are only subject to reporting and announcement requirements of the Listing Rules but are exempt from the independent Shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.

General Information

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable enquiries, no Director has a material interest in the transactions under the Land Acquisition except the connected Directors, namely Mr. Ding Yi, Mr. Qian Haifan and Mr. Ren Tianbao. The other Directors, including independent non-executive Directors, have unanimously approved the transactions under the Land Acquisition (the connected Directors, namely Mr. Ding Yi, Mr. Qian Haifan and Mr. Ren Tianbao have abstained from voting), and are of the view that the terms of transactions are normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and the transactions under the Land Acquisition are in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

Definitions

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the following meanings:

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company

"Company"

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, a joint stock

limited company incorporated in the PRC and the shares

of which are listed on the Stock Exchange

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Chemical Energy Company"

Anhui Magang Chemical & Energy Technology Co. Ltd,

a limited liability company incorporated in the PRC

"Director(s)"

the directors of the Company

4

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Land Acquisition"

The acquisition of land use rights and ground assets by

the Company according to the Land Transfer Agreement,

and the Relocation and Compensation Agreement

"Land Transfer Agreement"

The State-Owned Land Use Rights Transfer Agreement

dated 29 August 2019 and entered into by the Company

and Chemical Energy Company

"Relocation Compensation

The Relocation Compensation Agreement dated 29

Agreement"

August 2019 and entered into by the Company and

Chemical Energy Company

"Magang Group"

Magang (Group) Holding Company Limited, a wholly

state-owned enterprise and a controlling shareholder of

the Company as defined under the Listing Rules

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which, for the purposes

of this announcement, does not include Hong Kong,

Macao Special Administrative Region and Taiwan

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Shareholder(s)"

holders of shares of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"%"

per cent

By order of the Board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

He Hongyun

Secretary to the Board

29 August 2019

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include: Executive Directors: Ding Yi, Qian Haifan, Zhang Wenyang Non-executive Director: Ren Tianbao

Independent Non-executive Directors: Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang, Wang Xianzhu

5

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO L
07:31pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Connected transactions land acquisition
PU
07:31pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Summary of 2019 interim results announcement
PU
07:26pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement on changes in accounting policies
PU
07:21pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement on resolutions of the eighteenth meeting of..
PU
07:16pMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement on resolutions of the board of directors
PU
11:01aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement of the operating data for the first half of..
PU
10:46aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Joint announcement (1) equity transfer agreementand (2) ..
PU
08/28MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Supplemental announcement in relation to the 2018 annual..
PU
08/15MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting
PU
08/12MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Joint announcement(1) equity transfer agreement and (2) ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 78 316 M
EBIT 2019 5 584 M
Net income 2019 3 761 M
Debt 2019 10 810 M
Yield 2019 6,10%
P/E ratio 2019 5,47x
P/E ratio 2020 5,80x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 22 840 M
Chart MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3,83  CNY
Last Close Price 2,71  CNY
Spread / Highest target 70,5%
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Fan Qian General Manager & Executive Director
Xiao Feng Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Ding Chairman
Zhen Hua Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Tian Bao Ren Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD-21.97%2 896
NUCOR-10.04%14 339
ARCELORMITTAL-31.70%13 898
POSCO--.--%13 669
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%12 873
NIPPON STEEL CORP-21.13%12 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group