Maanshan Iron & Steel : CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS LAND ACQUISITION

assets is RMB5,215,400 (excluding tax) and the total valuation price is RMB5,750,000 (excluding tax). The appreciation rate is 10.25%.

Within 30 days from the date of signing the agreement, Chemical Energy Company will vacate all the houses and venues involved in the relocation area, deliver to the Company for dismantling and handle the handover procedures (if the transfer is in batches, the date of the last handover will be counted). Within 30 days upon the handover, Chemical Energy Company will issue the invoice and receipts, and the Company will settle the payment to Chemical Energy Company. The consideration will be funded by internal funds of the Company.

Conditions Precedent of the Relocation Compensation Agreement

Each party shall complete the internal approval procedures itself according to the content of the agreement, and the agreement shall come into effect upon the signature and affixing of seals by the parties thereto.

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY

The Company is one of the largest iron and steel producers and marketers in the PRC and is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products.

INFORMATION ON MAGANG GROUP

Magang Group is a wholly state-owned limited liability company and the controlling shareholder of the Company, mainly engaging in mineral product development and screening, construction, building material production, trade, warehousing and property management, as well as agriculture and forestry.

INFORMATION ON CHEMICAL ENERGY COMPANY

Chemical Energy Company is mainly engaged in research and development, production and sales of chemical products (excluding chemical dangerous goods and easy-to-manufacture drugs).

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF LAND ACQUISITION

The subject matter acquired by the Company through the connected transaction is required for the development of the Company, and the acquired land is used for the construction of the Company's coke oven system project.

If the Company's coke oven system project is completed and put into production, it will help alleviate the pressure on the Company due to insufficient self-produced coke. Meanwhile, the system is designed according to ultra-low emission standards, with significant energy-saving and