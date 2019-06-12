Log in
Maanshan Iron & Steel : Connected Transactions Capital Increase Agreement

06/12/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 12 June 2019, the Company and Magang Group entered into the Capital Increase Agreement, pursuant to which the parties have agreed to increase the capital of Scrap Steel Company by RMB300 million in proportion to their respective current shareholding percentages. Upon completion of such capital increase, the shareholding percentage of each shareholder shall remain unchanged, and the registered capital of Scrap Steel Company will be increased from RMB100 million to RMB400 million. As the Company holds 45% equity interest of Scrap Steel Company, it shall increase its capital contribution by RMB135 million.

As at the date of this announcement, Magang Group is interested in approximately 45.54% of the Company's issued share capital and is the controlling shareholder of the Company. Under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, Magang Group is a connected person of the Company. Therefore, the entering into of the Capital Increase Agreement by the Company constitutes a connected transaction of the Company. As the applicable percentage ratios of the transaction exceed 0.1% but fall below 5%, such connected transaction is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules but is exempt from independent shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT

Date:

12 June 2019

Parties:

  1. the Company; and
  2. Magang Group.

1

Capital increase:

The registered capital of Scrap Steel Company is RMB100 million currently. It is held by the Company as to 45% and Magang Group as to 55%, respectively. The shareholders intend to increase the capital by RMB300 million by cash in proportion to their respective current shareholding percentages. Upon completion of such capital increase, the shareholding percentage of each shareholder shall remain unchanged, and the registered capital of Scrap Steel Company will be increased from RMB100 million to RMB400 million. As the Company holds 45% equity interest of Scrap Steel Company, it shall increase its capital contribution by RMB135 million, which will be funded by the internal resources of the Company.

The aforesaid amount of capital increase is determined after negotiation among the parties on an arm's length basis, by reference to various factors including the business development potential, business expansion plan and funding needs of Scrap Steel Company.

Conditions precedent of the agreement:

  1. Each party has agreed to the capital increase after its board of directors and/or shareholders' meeting (or shareholders' general meeting) made relevant decision in accordance with the provisions of its articles of association.
  2. The agreement has been signed and sealed by the parties thereto.

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY

The Company is one of the largest iron and steel producers and marketers in the PRC and is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products.

INFORMATION ON MAGANG GROUP

Magang Group is a wholly state-owned limited liability company and the controlling shareholder of the Company, mainly engaging in mineral product development and screening, construction, building material production, trade, warehousing and property management, as well as agriculture and forestry.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE AGREEMENT

The capital increase to Scrap Steel Company will further enhance the quality of the scrap steel of the Company and further stabilize the supply of scrap steel, which will provide more security to the production of the Company and increase investment returns to the Company at the same time. The capital increase is on normal commercial terms without any adverse impact to the Company or any damage to the interests of the Shareholders of the Company.

2

Listing Rules Implication

As at the date of this announcement, Magang Group is interested in approximately 45.54% of the Company's issued share capital and is the controlling shareholder of the Company. Under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, Magang Group is a connected person of the Company. Therefore, the entering into of the Capital Increase Agreement by the Company constitutes a connected transaction of the Company. As the applicable percentage ratios of the transaction exceed 0.1% but fall below 5%, such connected transaction is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules but is exempt from independent shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.

General Information

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief and having made all reasonable enquiries, no Director has a material interest in the transaction under the Capital Increase Agreement except the connected Directors, namely Mr. Ding Yi, Mr. Qian Haifan and Mr. Ren Tianbao. The other Directors, including independent non-executive Directors, have unanimously approved the transactions under the Capital Increase Agreement (the connected Directors, namely Mr. Ding Yi, Mr. Qian Haifan and Mr. Ren Tianbao have abstained from voting), and are of the view that the terms of transactions are normal commercial terms, fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

Definitions

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the following meanings:

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company

"Capital Increase

The capital increase agreement dated 12 June 2019 and

Agreement"

entered into by the Company and Magang Group,

pursuant to which the parties agreed to increase the

capital of Scrap Steel Company

"Company"

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, a joint stock

limited company incorporated in the PRC and the shares

of which are listed on the Stock Exchange

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Director(s)"

the directors of the Company

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

3

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Magang Group"

Magang (Group) Holding Company Limited, a wholly

state-owned enterprise and a controlling shareholder of

the Company as defined under the Listing Rules

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which, for the purposes

of this announcement, does not include Hong Kong,

Macao Special Administrative Region and Taiwan

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Scrap Steel Company"

Ma Steel Scrap Steel Co., Ltd. (馬鞍山馬鋼廢鋼有限責

任公司), a limited company incorporated in the PRC

"Shareholder(s)"

holders of shares of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"%"

per cent

By order of the Board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

He Hongyun

Secretary to the Board

12 June 2019

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include: Executive Directors: Ding Yi, Qian Haifan, Zhang Wenyang Non-executive Directors: Ren Tianbao

Independent Non-executive Directors: Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang, Wang Xianzhu

4

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 23:33:01 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 76 731 M
EBIT 2019 5 169 M
Net income 2019 3 383 M
Debt 2019 6 883 M
Yield 2019 5,63%
P/E ratio 2019 7,19
P/E ratio 2020 6,71
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 24 837 M
Chart MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,93  CNY
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Fan Qian General Manager & Executive Director
Xiao Feng Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Ding Chairman
Zhen Hua Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Tian Bao Ren Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD-0.58%3 767
POSCO--.--%17 813
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 873
NIPPON STEEL CORP-0.08%15 761
ARCELORMITTAL-17.23%15 198
NUCOR-0.14%15 172
