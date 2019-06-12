Maanshan Iron & Steel : Connected Transactions Capital Increase Agreement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT

The Board is pleased to announce that on 12 June 2019, the Company and Magang Group entered into the Capital Increase Agreement, pursuant to which the parties have agreed to increase the capital of Scrap Steel Company by RMB300 million in proportion to their respective current shareholding percentages. Upon completion of such capital increase, the shareholding percentage of each shareholder shall remain unchanged, and the registered capital of Scrap Steel Company will be increased from RMB100 million to RMB400 million. As the Company holds 45% equity interest of Scrap Steel Company, it shall increase its capital contribution by RMB135 million.

As at the date of this announcement, Magang Group is interested in approximately 45.54% of the Company's issued share capital and is the controlling shareholder of the Company. Under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, Magang Group is a connected person of the Company. Therefore, the entering into of the Capital Increase Agreement by the Company constitutes a connected transaction of the Company. As the applicable percentage ratios of the transaction exceed 0.1% but fall below 5%, such connected transaction is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules but is exempt from independent shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.

PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE AGREEMENT

Date:

12 June 2019

Parties: