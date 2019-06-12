Maanshan Iron & Steel : Connected Transactions Establishment of a Joint Venture Company

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, Hongfei Company and its ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties of and not connected with the Company and its connected persons.

As at the date of this announcement, Magang Group is interested in approximately 45.54% of the Company's issued share capital and is the controlling shareholder of the Company. PHIMA Intelligence is a holding subsidiary of Magang Group and is a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Therefore, the entering into of the Joint Venture Agreement by the Company constitutes a connected transaction of the Company. As the applicable percentage ratios of the transaction exceed 0.1% but fall below 5%, such connected transaction is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules but is exempt from independent shareholders' approval requirement under the Listing Rules.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 12 June 2019, the Company, Hongfei Company and PHIMA Intelligence entered into the Joint Venture Agreement, pursuant to which the parties have agreed to establish a joint venture company named Maanshan Hongfei Power Energy Co., Ltd. (Finally subject to the name approved by the Business Registration Department) at Cihu High-tech Park, Maanshan City.

THE JOINT VENTURE

Maanshan Hongfei Power Energy Co., Ltd. is scheduled to be established in Cihu High-tech Park, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, China. Its business scope mainly includes the purchase and sale of electricity business, distribution business, integrated energy supply business, electricity operation and maintenance services, etc.

FUNDING

The registered capital of Masteel Hongfei is RMB100 million currently. The Company will subscribe in cash of RMB51,000,000, and shall hold 51% equity interest. Hongfei Company will subscribe in cash of RMB40,000,000, and shall hold 40% equity interest; and PHIMA Intelligence will subscribe in cash of RMB9,000,000, and shall hold 9% equity interest.

The capital contribution parties shall pay their respective subscribed contributions at one time within 15 days from the date of issuance of the business license for the enterprise as a legal person.

The amount of the funds under the Joint Venture Agreement was determined after arm's length negotiations between the parties and was determined by reference to the estimated capital of Masteel Hongfei. The Company's capital contribution will be funded by internal resources.

CONDITIONS PRECEDENT OF THE AGREEMENT:

The agreement has been signed and sealed by the parties thereto.

INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY

The Company is one of the largest iron and steel producers and marketers in the PRC and is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of iron and steel products.

INFORMATION ON MASTEEL HONGFEI

Masteel Hongfei is a limited liability company invested or controlled by natural persons and is mainly engaged in R&D, design and installation of solar generation systems, R&D and technical consultation of electric and energy-saving technology, installation, repair, maintenance and after-sale service of power system as well as power sales service.

INFORMATION ON PHIMA INTELLIGENCE

PHIMA Intelligence is a majority-owned subsidiary of Magang Group and is mainly engaged in system integration and engineering service, system operation and maintenance service, technical consultation, communication and cloud service.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE AGREEMENT

This investment can reduce the Company's procurement costs of electricity, and the Company can also gain profits by selling electricity to the community through newly-established company. In

