MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD

(600808)
End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/18
2.73 CNY   -0.73%
Maanshan Iron & Steel : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

09/18/2019 | 04:37am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

18 September 2019

Mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description

Description

Nature of

Number of

Maturity

Reference

Total amount

Resultant

of relevant

of products

dealings

reference

date /

price

paid /

balance

securities

securities

closing

received

(including

to which

out date

those of any

the

person with

derivatives

whom there is

relate

an agreement

or

understanding)

Credit

17

Derivatives

Other types

Unsolicited

40,000

21 August

$2.9660

$118,657.8000

131,979,262

Suisse

September

of products

client

2020

Securities

2019

facilitation -

(Europe)

Purchase

Public Disclosure Form

Limited

Derivatives

Other types

Unsolicited

40,000

21 January

$2.9700

$118,800.0000

131,979,262

of products

client

2022

facilitation -

Sale

Derivatives

Other types

Unsolicited

2,000

2 August

$2.9600

$5,920.3000

131,979,262

of products

client

2021

facilitation -

Sale

Derivatives

Other types

Unsolicited

2,000

21 January

$2.9600

$5,920.0000

131,979,262

of products

client

2022

facilitation -

Purchase

Derivatives

Other types

Unsolicited

54,000

2 August

$2.9710

$160,408.5800

131,979,262

of products

client

2021

facilitation -

Sale

Derivatives

Other types

Unsolicited

54,000

21 January

$2.9670

$160,218.0000

131,979,262

of products

client

2022

facilitation -

Purchase

Derivatives

Other types

Unsolicited

2,000

2 August

$2.9650

$5,930.3000

131,979,262

of products

client

2021

facilitation -

Sale

Public Disclosure Form

Derivatives

Other types

Unsolicited

2,000

21 January

$2.9650

$5,930.0000

131,979,262

of products

client

2022

facilitation -

Purchase

End

Note:

Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for its own account.

Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited is ultimately owned by Credit Suisse Group AG.

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 08:36:00 UTC
