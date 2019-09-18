Maanshan Iron & Steel : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
09/18/2019 | 04:37am EDT
Public Disclosure Form
18 September 2019
Mandatory general offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
Party
Date
Description
Description
Nature of
Number of
Maturity
Reference
Total amount
Resultant
of relevant
of products
dealings
reference
date /
price
paid /
balance
securities
securities
closing
received
(including
to which
out date
those of any
the
person with
derivatives
whom there is
relate
an agreement
or
understanding)
Credit
17
Derivatives
Other types
Unsolicited
40,000
21 August
$2.9660
$118,657.8000
131,979,262
Suisse
September
of products
client
2020
Securities
2019
facilitation -
(Europe)
Purchase
Limited
Derivatives
Other types
Unsolicited
40,000
21 January
$2.9700
$118,800.0000
131,979,262
of products
client
2022
facilitation -
Sale
Derivatives
Other types
Unsolicited
2,000
2 August
$2.9600
$5,920.3000
131,979,262
of products
client
2021
facilitation -
Sale
Derivatives
Other types
Unsolicited
2,000
21 January
$2.9600
$5,920.0000
131,979,262
of products
client
2022
facilitation -
Purchase
Derivatives
Other types
Unsolicited
54,000
2 August
$2.9710
$160,408.5800
131,979,262
of products
client
2021
facilitation -
Sale
Derivatives
Other types
Unsolicited
54,000
21 January
$2.9670
$160,218.0000
131,979,262
of products
client
2022
facilitation -
Purchase
Derivatives
Other types
Unsolicited
2,000
2 August
$2.9650
$5,930.3000
131,979,262
of products
client
2021
facilitation -
Sale
Derivatives
Other types
Unsolicited
2,000
21 January
$2.9650
$5,930.0000
131,979,262
of products
client
2022
facilitation -
Purchase
End
Note:
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for its own account.
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited is ultimately owned by Credit Suisse Group AG.
Disclaimer
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 08:36:00 UTC
