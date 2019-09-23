Maanshan Iron & Steel : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
23 September 2019
Mandatory general offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited - A Shares
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Purchase /
|
Number of shares
|
Price per share
|
Resultant balance
|
Percentage of class
|
|
|
Sale
|
|
|
(including those of
|
(including those of
|
|
|
|
|
|
any person with whom
|
any person with whom
|
|
|
|
|
|
there is an agreement
|
there is an agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
or understanding)
|
or understanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CSI Capital
|
24 July 2019
|
Sale
|
25,800
|
$2.9700
|
0
|
0.0000%
|
Management Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
CSI Capital Management Limited is a Class (2) associate connected with the Offeree company.
Dealings were made for its own account.
CSI Capital Management Limited is ultimately owned by CITIC Securities Company Limited.
The disclosure form was received by the Executive on 23 September 2019.
