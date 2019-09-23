Maanshan Iron & Steel : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

23 September 2019

Mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited - A Shares

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Purchase / Number of shares Price per share Resultant balance Percentage of class Sale (including those of (including those of any person with whom any person with whom there is an agreement there is an agreement or understanding) or understanding) CSI Capital 24 July 2019 Sale 25,800 $2.9700 0 0.0000% Management Limited End

Note:

CSI Capital Management Limited is a Class (2) associate connected with the Offeree company.

Dealings were made for its own account.

CSI Capital Management Limited is ultimately owned by CITIC Securities Company Limited.

The disclosure form was received by the Executive on 23 September 2019.