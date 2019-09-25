Maanshan Iron & Steel : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

24 September 2019

Mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Purchase / Number of shares Price per share Resultant balance Percentage of class Sale (including those of (including those of any person with whom any person with whom there is an agreement there is an agreement or understanding) or understanding) BlackRock, Inc. 23 September Sale 5,486,159 $2.9400 106,206,113 6.1287% 2019 End

Note:

BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.

The dealing indicates the return of collateral by BlackRock, Inc., and the figure represents the net movement in collateral.