Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd    600808   CNE000000DD4

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD

(600808)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Maanshan Iron & Steel : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

24 September 2019

Mandatory general offer

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Purchase /

Number of shares

Price per share

Resultant balance

Percentage of class

Sale

(including those of

(including those of

any person with whom

any person with whom

there is an agreement

there is an agreement

or understanding)

or understanding)

BlackRock, Inc.

23 September

Sale

5,486,159

$2.9400

106,206,113

6.1287%

2019

End

Note:

BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.

The dealing indicates the return of collateral by BlackRock, Inc., and the figure represents the net movement in collateral.

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 08:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO L
04:38aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Co..
PU
09/24MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Notification Letter to Registered Shareholders
PU
09/24MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders
PU
09/23MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Co..
PU
09/19MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Proposed Subscription of Part of Additional Shares of Co..
PU
09/19MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Ordinary related transactions agreement
PU
09/19MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Trust agreement
PU
09/19MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement on resolutions of the board of directors
PU
09/19MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement on resolutions of the nineteenth meeting of..
PU
09/19MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Proposed Subscription of Part of Additional Shares of Co..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 76 816 M
EBIT 2019 4 301 M
Net income 2019 2 646 M
Debt 2019 8 291 M
Yield 2019 4,51%
P/E ratio 2019 7,76x
P/E ratio 2020 6,49x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 22 915 M
Chart MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,60  CNY
Last Close Price 2,71  CNY
Spread / Highest target 70,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Fan Qian General Manager & Executive Director
Xiao Feng Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Ding Chairman
Zhen Hua Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Tian Bao Ren Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD-21.68%2 923
NUCOR-2.28%16 025
POSCO--.--%15 474
ARCELORMITTAL-29.55%14 480
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%13 401
NIPPON STEEL CORP-19.06%12 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group