Maanshan Iron & Steel : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
24 September 2019
Mandatory general offer
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Purchase /
|
Number of shares
|
Price per share
|
Resultant balance
|
Percentage of class
|
|
|
Sale
|
|
|
(including those of
|
(including those of
|
|
|
|
|
|
any person with whom
|
any person with whom
|
|
|
|
|
|
there is an agreement
|
there is an agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
or understanding)
|
or understanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
23 September
|
Sale
|
5,486,159
|
$2.9400
|
106,206,113
|
6.1287%
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
BlackRock, Inc. is a Class (6) associate of the Offeree company by virtue of its holdings of ordinary shares in the Offeree company. Dealings were made for the account of discretionary investment clients.
The dealing indicates the return of collateral by BlackRock, Inc., and the figure represents the net movement in collateral.
Disclaimer
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 08:37:01 UTC