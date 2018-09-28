Maanshan Iron & Steel : Form of Proxy for the 2018 Second Extraordinary General Meeting

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

Form of Proxy for the 2018 Second Extraordinary General Meeting

The number of shares of which this form of proxy relates (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2) of being the registered holder(s) ofH Shares (Note 3) in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company"),

HEREBY APPOINT the chairman of the meeting, or

(Note 4)as my/our proxy(ies) to attend and act for me/us at the 2018 Second extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM") to be held at the Magang Office Building, No. 8 Jiu Hua Xi Road, Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 21 November 2018, and to vote at such meeting as hereunder indicated in respect of the resolutions as set out in the Notice of EGM or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR (Note 5) AGAINST (Note 5) 1. To consider and approve the Supplementary Continuing Connected Transactions Agreement entered into between the Company and Magang (Group) Holding Company Limited, so as to update the 2018 proposed annual caps under the 2016-2018 Continuing Connected Transactions Agreement entered into between the Company and it on 10 September 2015. 2. To consider and approve the Supplementary Energy Saving and Environmental Protection Agreement entered into between the Company and Anhui Xinchuang Energy Saving and Environmental Protection Science & Technology Co., Ltd., so as to update the 2018 proposed annual caps under the 2016-2018 Energy Saving and Environmental Protection Agreement entered into between the Company and it on 10 September 2015. 3. To consider and approve the transactions contemplated under the 2019-2021 Sale and Purchase of Ore Agreement entered into between the Company and Magang (Group) Holding Company Limited and the relevant proposed annual caps. 4. To consider and approve the transactions contemplated under the 2019-2021 Energy Saving and Environmental Protection Agreement entered into between the Company and Anhui Xinchuang Energy Saving and Environmental Protection Science & Technology Co., Ltd. and the relevant proposed annual caps. 5. To consider and approve the transactions contemplated under the 2019-2021 Continuing Connected Transactions Agreement entered into between the Company and Magang (Group) Holding Company Limited and the relevant proposed annual caps. 6. To consider and approve the loan services transactions contemplated under the 2019-2021 Financial Services Agreement entered into between Magang Group Finance Co. Ltd. and Magang (Group) Holding Company Limited and the relevant proposed annual caps. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR (Note 5) AGAINST (Note 5) 7. To consider and approve the Share Transfer Agreement of Ma Steel Scrap Steel Co., Ltd. 8. To consider and approve the Capital Increase Agreement of Anhui Ma Steel K. Wah New Building Materials Co., Ltd. 9. To consider and approve the Capital Increase Agreement of Anhui Ma Steel Chemical Energy Technology Co., Ltd. 10. To consider and approve the transactions contemplated under the 2019-2021 Continuing Connected Transactions Agreement entered into between the Company and Ma Steel Scrap Steel Co., Ltd. and the relevant proposed annual caps. 11. To consider and approve the transactions contemplated under the 2019-2021 Continuing Connected Transactions Agreement entered into between the Company and Anhui Ma Steel K. Wah New Building Materials Co., Ltd and the relevant proposed annual caps. 12. To consider and approve the transactions contemplated under the 2019-2021 Continuing Connected Transactions Agreement entered into between the Company and Anhui Ma Steel Chemical Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and the relevant proposed annual caps. 13. To consider and approve the Company's 2018 interim profit distribution plan.

Date:

2018

Signature (Note 6):

Notes: