Maanshan Iron & Steel : Inside Information - Announcement Pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code
06/02/2019 | 09:14am EDT
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 00323)
INSIDE INFORMATION
ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE
TAKEOVERS CODE
On 31 May 2019, Anhui SASAC and China Baowu have entered into the Agreement, pursuant to which, upon the Agreement becoming effective and at completion, Anhui SASAC will transfer 51% of the equity interest held by it in Magang Group to China Baowu at nil consideration. The remaining 49% equity interest in Magang Group will remain to be held by Anhui SASAC.
China Baowu is wholly owned by SASAC. After the Equity Transfer, the de facto controller of Magang Group (the holder of A shares representing approximately 45.54% of the total share capital of the Company) will change from Anhui SASAC to SASAC. The direct controlling shareholder of the Company will remain unchanged and still be Magang Group.
The Equity Transfer may, upon its completion, result in the obligation of China Baowu to make a mandatory general offer for all the shares in the Company other than those owned or agreed to be acquired by China Baowu or parties acting in concert with it under the Takeovers Code, unless waived by the Executive. As informed by Magang Group, (i) China Baowu has applied to the Executive for a waiver in respect of its obligation to make a mandatory general offer for all the shares in the Company pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code as a result of the Equity Transfer; and (ii) the completion of the Equity Transfer shall be subject to, among other things, the granting of the said waiver to China Baowu in respect of the obligation to make a mandatory general offer for all the shares in the Company other than those owned or agreed to be acquired by China Baowu pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code. As of the date of this announcement, the waiver application will be referred to the Takeovers Panel for a ruling. Such waiver may or may not be granted. China Baowu has informed the Company that should the waiver applied for be unavailable, it will review whether or not and how best to proceed with the Equity Transfer in the circumstances, and a general offer may or may not be made. The Company shall make further
announcement(s), as appropriate, in the event of any material development.
The announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code.
The major terms of the Agreement are as follows:
Date
31 May 2019
Parties
Anhui SASAC (as the equity interest transferor) and China Baowu (as the equity interest transferee)
Major contents of the Agreement
Equity interest transferor: State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Anhui Provincial Government
Legal representative: Li Zhong
Address: Block C3, Binhu Times Square, Intersection of Huizhou Avenue and Yandun Road, Baohe District, Hefei, Anhui, China
Type of organization: authority
Equity interest transferee: China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited
Legal representative: Chen Derong
Address: 1859 Expo Avenue, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone
Registered capital: RMB52,791,101,000
Type of company: limited liability company (wholly state-owned)
Operation period: 1 January 1992 with unlimited period
Scope of business: Operating state-owned assets within the scope authorized by the State Council, and carry out relevant state-owned capital investment and
operation business. [Items which are subject to approval according to law can be carried out only after approval by relevant departments]
Subject of the equity transfer, reference date of the equity transfer and amount of the equity transfer
Anhui SASAC will transfer 51% out of the 100% equity interest held by it in Magang Group to China Baowu at nil consideration.
The reference date of the Equity Transfer is 31 December 2018.
The amount of equity transfer at nil consideration is based on the book value of the audited amount of net assets of Magang Group as at the reference date of the equity transfer. Considering factors including the operating profit and loss during the period from January to March 2019, the improvement of labour efficiency, the resolution of historical problems and the extraction of part the state-owned assets from Magang Group by Anhui SASAC before the equity transfer at nil consideration in respect of the equity interest of Magang Group, the amount determined after negotiation (which is based on the book value of the net assets of Magang Group as at 31 December 2018 (audited)) is RMB6,155,190,000.
The Equity Transfer does not involve any transfer settlement of employees.
Assumption of creditor's rights and liabilities
The Equity Transfer shall not affect the status of legal person of Magang Group. After the Equity Transfer, Magang Group shall continue to enjoy the creditor's rights and assume the liabilities incurred before the completion of the Equity Transfer.
Others
The parties to the Agreement undertake that they have completed the internal approval procedures before the signing of the Agreement and issuance of this announcement in accordance with laws.
The Agreement is entered into from the date of signing and the affixing of the chop by the contracting parties, and shall become effective upon obtaining the approval from the state-owned assets supervision and administrative authorities and the approvals from relevant authorities having jurisdiction in respect of the relevant matters.
Both parties to the Agreement shall cooperate in good faith, cooperate closely, and perform the necessary procedures for (inter alia) the approval and registration in accordance with laws, and strive to achieve a successful
completion.
The shareholding and control relationship before and after the Equity Transfer
1. Magang Group holds 3,506,467,456 A shares of the Company, representing approximately 45.54% of the total share capital of the Company, and is the direct controlling shareholder of the Company. Before the Equity Transfer, Anhui SASAC holds 100% equity interest in Magang Group, and is the indirect controller (i.e. the de facto controller) of the Company. The shareholding and control relationship between the Company, Magang Group and Anhui SASAC before the Equity Transfer is illustrated as follows:
2. After completion of the Equity Transfer, China Baowu will hold 51% equity interest in Magang Group and become the controller of Magang Group. Since Magang Group holds 3,506,467,456 A shares of the Company directly (representing 45.54% of the total share capital of the Company) and is the direct controlling shareholder of the Company, upon completion of the Equity Transfer, China Baowu will become the indirect de facto controller of the Company. Furthermore, since China Baowu is wholly owned by SASAC, SASAC will become the indirect de facto controller of the Company. The shareholding held by Anhui SASAC in Magang Group will decrease from 100% to 49%. The direct controlling shareholder of the Company will remain unchanged and still be Magang Group. The shareholding and control relationship between the Company, Magang Group, China Baowu, SASAC, and Anhui SASAC after completion of the Equity Transfer is illustrated as follows:
Subsequent matters involved in the Equity Transfer
The Equity Transfer involves subsequent work such as the disclosure of the acquisition report by the persons responsible for information disclosure. The Company will urge the relevant parties to fulfill their duty of information disclosure in a timely manner.
The Equity Transfer is subject to the completion of the necessary approval procedures and involves applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the granting by the Executive of a waiver in respect of the obligation to make a general offer for shares in the Company. There may exist uncertainties as to whether the relevant approvals can be obtained and whether the Equity Transfer can be successfully implemented.
Completion of the Equity Transfer may result in the obligation of making a mandatory general offer for all the shares in the Company by China Baowu under the Takeovers Code, unless waived by the Executive. As informed by Magang Group, (i) China Baowu has applied to the Executive for a waiver in respect of its obligation to make a mandatory general offer for all the shares in the Company pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code as a result of the Equity Transfer; and (ii) the completion of the Equity Transfer shall be subject to the granting of the said waiver. As of the date of this announcement, the waiver application will be referred to the Takeovers Panel for a ruling. Such waiver may or may not be granted. China Baowu has informed the Company that should the waiver applied for be unavailable, it will review whether or not and how best to proceed with the Equity Transfer in the circumstances, and a general offer may or may not be made. The Company shall make further
