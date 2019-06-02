Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd    600808   CNE000000DD4

MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD

(600808)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Maanshan Iron & Steel : Inside Information - Announcement Pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 09:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

INSIDE INFORMATION

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE

TAKEOVERS CODE

On 31 May 2019, Anhui SASAC and China Baowu have entered into the Agreement, pursuant to which, upon the Agreement becoming effective and at completion, Anhui SASAC will transfer 51% of the equity interest held by it in Magang Group to China Baowu at nil consideration. The remaining 49% equity interest in Magang Group will remain to be held by Anhui SASAC.

China Baowu is wholly owned by SASAC. After the Equity Transfer, the de facto controller of Magang Group (the holder of A shares representing approximately 45.54% of the total share capital of the Company) will change from Anhui SASAC to SASAC. The direct controlling shareholder of the Company will remain unchanged and still be Magang Group.

The Equity Transfer may, upon its completion, result in the obligation of China Baowu to make a mandatory general offer for all the shares in the Company other than those owned or agreed to be acquired by China Baowu or parties acting in concert with it under the Takeovers Code, unless waived by the Executive. As informed by Magang Group, (i) China Baowu has applied to the Executive for a waiver in respect of its obligation to make a mandatory general offer for all the shares in the Company pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code as a result of the Equity Transfer; and (ii) the completion of the Equity Transfer shall be subject to, among other things, the granting of the said waiver to China Baowu in respect of the obligation to make a mandatory general offer for all the shares in the Company other than those owned or agreed to be acquired by China Baowu pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code. As of the date of this announcement, the waiver application will be referred to the Takeovers Panel for a ruling. Such waiver may or may not be granted. China Baowu has informed the Company that should the waiver applied for be unavailable, it will review whether or not and how best to proceed with the Equity Transfer in the circumstances, and a general offer may or may not be made. The Company shall make further

1

announcement(s), as appropriate, in the event of any material development.

The announcement is made by the Company pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code.

On 31 May 2019, Anhui SASAC and China Baowu have entered into the Agreement, pursuant to which, upon the Agreement becoming effective and at completion, Anhui SASAC will transfer 51% of the equity interest held by it in Magang Group to China Baowu at nil consideration. The remaining 49% equity interest in Magang Group will remain to be held by Anhui SASAC.

The major terms of the Agreement are as follows:

Date

31 May 2019

Parties

Anhui SASAC (as the equity interest transferor) and China Baowu (as the equity interest transferee)

Major contents of the Agreement

  1. Equity interest transferor: State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Anhui Provincial Government
    Legal representative: Li Zhong
    Address: Block C3, Binhu Times Square, Intersection of Huizhou Avenue and Yandun Road, Baohe District, Hefei, Anhui, China
    Type of organization: authority
  2. Equity interest transferee: China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited
    Legal representative: Chen Derong
    Address: 1859 Expo Avenue, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone
    Registered capital: RMB52,791,101,000
    Type of company: limited liability company (wholly state-owned)
    Operation period: 1 January 1992 with unlimited period
    Scope of business: Operating state-owned assets within the scope authorized by the State Council, and carry out relevant state-owned capital investment and

2

operation business. [Items which are subject to approval according to law can be carried out only after approval by relevant departments]

  1. Subject of the equity transfer, reference date of the equity transfer and amount of the equity transfer
    1. Anhui SASAC will transfer 51% out of the 100% equity interest held by it in Magang Group to China Baowu at nil consideration.
    2. The reference date of the Equity Transfer is 31 December 2018.
    3. The amount of equity transfer at nil consideration is based on the book value of the audited amount of net assets of Magang Group as at the reference date of the equity transfer. Considering factors including the operating profit and loss during the period from January to March 2019, the improvement of labour efficiency, the resolution of historical problems and the extraction of part the state-owned assets from Magang Group by Anhui SASAC before the equity transfer at nil consideration in respect of the equity interest of Magang Group, the amount determined after negotiation (which is based on the book value of the net assets of Magang Group as at 31 December 2018 (audited)) is RMB6,155,190,000.
  3. The Equity Transfer does not involve any transfer settlement of employees.
  4. Assumption of creditor's rights and liabilities
    The Equity Transfer shall not affect the status of legal person of Magang Group. After the Equity Transfer, Magang Group shall continue to enjoy the creditor's rights and assume the liabilities incurred before the completion of the Equity Transfer.
  5. Others
    1. The parties to the Agreement undertake that they have completed the internal approval procedures before the signing of the Agreement and issuance of this announcement in accordance with laws.
    2. The Agreement is entered into from the date of signing and the affixing of the chop by the contracting parties, and shall become effective upon obtaining the approval from the state-owned assets supervision and administrative authorities and the approvals from relevant authorities having jurisdiction in respect of the relevant matters.
    3. Both parties to the Agreement shall cooperate in good faith, cooperate closely, and perform the necessary procedures for (inter alia) the approval and registration in accordance with laws, and strive to achieve a successful

completion.

3

The shareholding and control relationship before and after the Equity Transfer

1. Magang Group holds 3,506,467,456 A shares of the Company, representing approximately 45.54% of the total share capital of the Company, and is the direct controlling shareholder of the Company. Before the Equity Transfer, Anhui SASAC holds 100% equity interest in Magang Group, and is the indirect controller (i.e. the de facto controller) of the Company. The shareholding and control relationship between the Company, Magang Group and Anhui SASAC before the Equity Transfer is illustrated as follows:

2. After completion of the Equity Transfer, China Baowu will hold 51% equity interest in Magang Group and become the controller of Magang Group. Since Magang Group holds 3,506,467,456 A shares of the Company directly (representing 45.54% of the total share capital of the Company) and is the direct controlling shareholder of the Company, upon completion of the Equity Transfer, China Baowu will become the indirect de facto controller of the Company. Furthermore, since China Baowu is wholly owned by SASAC, SASAC will become the indirect de facto controller of the Company. The shareholding held by Anhui SASAC in Magang Group will decrease from 100% to 49%. The direct controlling shareholder of the Company will remain unchanged and still be Magang Group. The shareholding and control relationship between the Company, Magang Group, China Baowu, SASAC, and Anhui SASAC after completion of the Equity Transfer is illustrated as follows:

4

Subsequent matters involved in the Equity Transfer

  1. The Equity Transfer involves subsequent work such as the disclosure of the acquisition report by the persons responsible for information disclosure. The Company will urge the relevant parties to fulfill their duty of information disclosure in a timely manner.
  2. The Equity Transfer is subject to the completion of the necessary approval procedures and involves applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the granting by the Executive of a waiver in respect of the obligation to make a general offer for shares in the Company. There may exist uncertainties as to whether the relevant approvals can be obtained and whether the Equity Transfer can be successfully implemented.

Completion of the Equity Transfer may result in the obligation of making a mandatory general offer for all the shares in the Company by China Baowu under the Takeovers Code, unless waived by the Executive. As informed by Magang Group, (i) China Baowu has applied to the Executive for a waiver in respect of its obligation to make a mandatory general offer for all the shares in the Company pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code as a result of the Equity Transfer; and (ii) the completion of the Equity Transfer shall be subject to the granting of the said waiver. As of the date of this announcement, the waiver application will be referred to the Takeovers Panel for a ruling. Such waiver may or may not be granted. China Baowu has informed the Company that should the waiver applied for be unavailable, it will review whether or not and how best to proceed with the Equity Transfer in the circumstances, and a general offer may or may not be made. The Company shall make further

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 02 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2019 13:13:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO L
09:14aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Inside Information - Announcement Pursuant to Rule 3.7 o..
PU
05/23MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Indicative notice regarding annual general meeting
PU
04/29MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Further announcement on the notice regarding 2018 annual..
PU
04/26MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : 1Q net down 94% to RMB83.75m
AQ
04/25MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Reply Slip for Annual General Meeting
PU
04/25MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement on Resolutions of the Fifteenth Meeting of ..
PU
04/25MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Connected Transactions Capital Increase Agreement
PU
04/25MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement of the Operating Data for First Quarter of ..
PU
04/25MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Announcement on Resolutions of the Board of Directors
PU
04/09MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 76 513 M
EBIT 2019 5 203 M
Net income 2019 3 403 M
Debt 2019 6 819 M
Yield 2019 5,50%
P/E ratio 2019 7,35
P/E ratio 2020 6,89
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 25 380 M
Chart MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,96  CNY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Fan Qian General Manager & Executive Director
Xiao Feng Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Ding Chairman
Zhen Hua Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Tian Bao Ren Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD-1.73%3 677
POSCO--.--%17 435
NIPPON STEEL CORP-2.48%15 851
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 751
ARCELORMITTAL-26.90%15 082
NUCOR-4.88%14 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About