As disclosed in the Announcement, completion of the Equity Transfer will be subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, where applicable) of the Equity Transfer Conditions as detailed in the Announcement. This announcement provides an update in relation to the satisfaction of one of the Equity Transfer Conditions.

On 29 July 2019, China Baowu filed the notification of foreign investments with the NDRC in relation to the Possible H Share Offer. The NDRC granted the certificate of filing in relation to the notification of foreign investments to China Baowu on 30 August 2019. Accordingly, the condition mentioned in paragraph (7) in the sub-section headed "Equity Transfer Conditions" in the Announcement has been fulfilled.

Baosteel and the Company will make further announcement(s) in relation to the satisfaction of the outstanding Equity Transfer Condition if and when appropriate.

Warning: the making of the Possible H Share Offer is a possibility only. H Shareholders and potential investors should be aware of and take note that the Possible H Share Offer will only be made if the Completion takes place. Completion is conditional upon satisfaction of the outstanding Equity Transfer Conditions which may or may not materialize. If any of the Equity Transfer Conditions is not satisfied (or waived, if applicable), the Equity Transfer shall not proceed and the Possible H Share Offer shall not be made.

H Shareholders, holders of other Shares, and potential investors in the Company are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers.

