As disclosed in the Announcement, completion of the Equity Transfer would be subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, where applicable) of the Equity Transfer Conditions as detailed in the Announcement. This announcement provides an update in relation to the satisfaction of the Equity Transfer Conditions.

As detailed in the Announcement and the announcement jointly published by the Company and Baosteel dated 26 August 2019, China Baowu submitted an application to the CSRC seeking a waiver in respect of its obligation to make a general offer for the A Shares of the Company on 8 July 2019, which was accepted for consideration by the CSRC on 11 July 2019. China Baowu recently received the waiver granted by CSRC dated 29 August 2019 in respect of its obligation to make a general offer for the shares in the Company arising from its control over 45.54% of the total share capital of the Company as a result of the completion of the Equity Transfer.

Accordingly, all the Equity Transfer Conditions of the Equity Transfer Agreement have been fulfilled. Arrangements will be made for updating the business administration registration of Magang Group, upon which Completion will take effect. It is currently expected that Completion will take place before the end of September 2019.

Warning: H Shareholders and potential investors should be aware of and take note that the Possible H Share Offer will only be made if the Completion takes place.

H Shareholders, holders of other Shares, and potential investors in the Company are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional advisers.