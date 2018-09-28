Log in
Maanshan Iron & Steel : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting

09/28/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a board of directors meeting will be held in the morning on 18 October 2018 to consider and approve, among others, the unaudited third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with PRC Accounting Standards for the period starting from 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018.

By order of the Board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

He Hongyun

Secretary to the Board

28 September 2018

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include: Executive Directors: Ding Yi, Qian Haifan, Zhang Wenyang Non-executive Directors: Ren Tianbao

Independent Non-executive Directors: Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang, Wang Xianzhu

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 13:56:07 UTC
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Favorable Outlook For The PRC Steel Industry For July 2017 
2017Sifting The Price Difference Between A Shares And H Shares (AH Premium) For V.. 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 77 289 M
EBIT 2018 9 025 M
Net income 2018 6 126 M
Debt 2018 7 667 M
Yield 2018 5,80%
P/E ratio 2018 5,19
P/E ratio 2019 5,27
EV / Sales 2018 0,50x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 30 996 M
Chart MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,82  CNY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Fan Qian General Manager & Executive Director
Xiao Feng Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yi Ding Chairman
Tian Bao Ren Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Tong Zhou Qin Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD-0.73%4 503
ARCELORMITTAL0.76%32 435
POSCO--.--%24 025
NUCOR-0.80%20 021
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-19.03%19 965
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%16 288
