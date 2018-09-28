Maanshan Iron & Steel : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a board of directors meeting will be held in the morning on 18 October 2018 to consider and approve, among others, the unaudited third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with PRC Accounting Standards for the period starting from 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018.

By order of the Board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

He Hongyun

Secretary to the Board

28 September 2018

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include: Executive Directors: Ding Yi, Qian Haifan, Zhang Wenyang Non-executive Directors: Ren Tianbao

Independent Non-executive Directors: Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang, Wang Xianzhu