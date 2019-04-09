Log in
Maanshan Iron & Steel : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting

04/09/2019 | 11:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a Board of Directors meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. on 25 April 2019 to consider and approve, among others, the unaudited first quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with PRC Accounting Standards for the period starting from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019.

By order of the Board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

He Hongyun

Secretary to the Board

9 April 2019

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include: Executive Directors: Ding Yi, Qian Haifan, Zhang Wenyang Non-executive Directors: Ren Tianbao

Independent Non-executive Directors: Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang, Wang Xianzhu

Disclaimer

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 15:02:01 UTC
