Maanshan Iron & Steel : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00323)

NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a Board of Directors meeting will be held on 29 August 2019 to consider and approve, among others, the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with PRC Accounting Standards for the period starting from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.

By order of the Board

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

He Hongyun

Company Secretary

15 August 2019

Maanshan City, Anhui Province, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company include: Executive Directors: Ding Yi, Qian Haifan, Zhang Wenyang Non-executive Directors: Ren Tianbao

Independent Non-executive Directors: Zhang Chunxia, Zhu Shaofang, Wang Xianzhu