Maanshan Iron & Steel : Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association

Proposed to be amended as Article 131:
The Company shall set up the Strategy Development Committee. The committee shall comprise of the directors of the Company. The members of the committee shall be nominated by the Chairman of the Company and elected by the Board.
There shall be one chairman for the Strategy Development Committee, which is the Chairman of the Company.
The main duties of the Strategy Development Committee are:
(1) To conduct researches and to submit proposals regarding the long term development strategies and material investment decisions of the Company;
(2) To conduct researches and to submit proposals regarding the long term and mid-term strategy development plans of the Company;
(3) To monitor the implementation of the strategy development plan of the Company and report to the Board of the significant deviation of strategy development in a timely manner;
(4) To conduct researches regarding the major developments of economic situation, industrial policies, technology advancement, industrial environment, force majeure and other factors, and to submit proposals regarding whether adjustment on the Company's development strategy is necessary;
(5) To conduct researches and to submit proposals regarding other major matters affecting the Company's development;
(6) To carry out other duties as authorized by the Board.