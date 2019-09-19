Maanshan Iron & Steel : Proposed Subscription of Part of Additional Shares of Controlling Shareholders Subsidiary through Public Bidding

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 00323)

Proposed Subscription of Part of Additional Shares of Controlling Shareholder's Subsidiary through Public Bidding

Subscription of the additional shares issued by PHIMA Intelligence

On 19 September 2019, the Board approved the intended investment of not more than RMB200 million through Ma Steel (Hefei) to subscribe for part of the additional shares issued by PHIMA Intelligence by way of public bidding.

As at the date of this announcement, Magang Group is interested in approximately 45.54% of the Company's issued share capital and is the controlling shareholder of the Company. PHIMA Intelligence is a subsidiary controlled by Magang Group and is a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Therefore, the subscription for the additional shares issued by PHIMA Intelligence by Ma Steel (Hefei) (if executed) may constitute a connected transaction of the Company.

There are still uncertainties as to whether Ma Steel (Hefei) could subscribe for the additional shares issued by PHIMA Intelligence by bidding. As of the date of this announcement, Ma Steel (Hefei) has not yet entered into the relevant shares subscription agreement with PHIMA Intelligence. If Ma Steel (Hefei) successfully wins the bidding for the subscription and executes the relevant shares subscription agreement, the Company will make further disclosure according to the requirements of the Listing Rules.

Details of the shares subscription

To accelerate development, PHIMA Intelligence invested in the construction of two high-tech parks, namely Maanshan City Smart Equipment and Big Data High-tech park, and Hefei Yangtsz River Data Centre, mainly to develop cloud computing and robot projects. For this reason, PHIMA Intelligence initiated the second-round of work in relation to introducing strategic investors and intended to raise RMB810 million, mainly for the construction of the above two projects.